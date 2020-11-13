openbase logo
@raae/gatsby-remark-oembed

by Benedicte Raae
0.1.1

A GatsbyJS Plugin that transforms oembed links into its corresponding embed code.

Readme

Gatsby Remark oEmbed Plugin

This GatsbyJS Remark Sub-Plugin transforms oEmbed links (Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Vimeo, SoundCloud, CodePen etc.) into its corresponding embed code.

This is an early version of the plugin. Let me know if you have problems or questions by submitting an issue.

Install

npm install @raae/gatsby-remark-oembed

or

yarn add @raae/gatsby-remark-oembed

Requirements

  • Node version 8 and up.
  • Gatsby version >=2.0.88
  • Gatsby Transformer Remark Plugin >=2.0.0

oEmbed support

Under the hood the oEmbed provider list from oembed.com is used.

So far these providers are confirmed to be working: CodePen, Flickr, Instagram, Reddit, Twitter, Vimeo, YouTube, SoundCloud.

Twitter, Flickr, Instagram and Reddit requires external javascript to be added to every page. So make sure to exclude the ones you do not need.

Warning: The Instagram oEmbed API requires an access token. You'll need a Facebook Developer account, a Facebook App, and an App Access Token. More information here, or take a look at this tutorial for setting it all up in Gatsby with Environment Variables.

Update: Twitch removed oEmbed support in 2020 when deprecating their v5 API. It seems they are not planning to support oEmbed again. Unfortunately this means Twitch urls are no longer being transformed. Let them know how you feel about this on their forum.

Example site

Check out gatsby-remark-oembed.netlify.com/. Its source code can be found in gatsby-remark-oembed-example-site.

How to use

Configuration

// In your gatsby-config.js
plugins: [
  {
    resolve: `gatsby-transformer-remark`,
    options: {
      plugins: [
        {
          resolve: `@raae/gatsby-remark-oembed`,
          options: {
            // usePrefix defaults to false
            // usePrefix: true is the same as ["oembed"]
            usePrefix: ["oembed", "video"],
            providers: {
              // Important to exclude providers
              // that adds js to the page.
              // If you do not need them.
              exclude: ["Reddit"],
            },
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  },
];

Settings per provider

Many oEmbed providers offer additional options for configure the display of the embed.

For example, for Twitter see Embedded Tweet parameter reference, which describes the additional oEmbed parameters you might want to change for the embed.

// …
{
  resolve: `@raae/gatsby-remark-oembed`,
  options: {
    usePrefix: true,
    providers: {
      include: [
        'Twitter',
        'Instagram',
      ],
      settings: {
        // Ex. Show all Twitter embeds with the dark theme, and disables ad tracking
        Twitter: {
          theme: 'dark',
          dnt: true
        },
        // Ex. Hide all Instagram comments by default, and
        // add a facebook access token
        Instagram: {
           hidecaption: true,
           access_token: 'a-facebook-access-token'
        },
      },
    },
  },
}

Content

With setting usePrefix: true

// In your markdown file

Check it out! I can use oembed links in my markdown.

`oembed: https://twitter.com/raae/status/1045394833001652225`

Its pretty cool :D

`oembed: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bof9WhgBmY2/`

Links must be surrounded by empty lines.

With setting usePrefix: array of prefixes

If you would like to use a prefix other than "oembed" or multiple prefixes you can set usePrefix to an array of custom prefixes. This can be beneficial when converting from other embed plugins.

usePrefix: ["embed", "video", "oembed"]

// In your markdown file

Check it out! I can use the prefix "oembed:"

`oembed: https://twitter.com/raae/status/1045394833001652225`

Or I can use the prefix "embed:" if I like ;)

`embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bof9WhgBmY2/`

I can also use "video:" like I did before with `gatsby-remark-video`.

`video: https://vimeo.com/42672205`

usePrefix: true in the section above is the same as usePrefix: ["oembed"].

With setting usePrefix: false

// In your markdown file

Check it out! I can use oembed links in my markdown.

https://twitter.com/raae/status/1045394833001652225

Its pretty cool :D

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bof9WhgBmY2/

Links must be surrounded by empty lines.

Options

NameTypeDescription
usePrefixBoolean / Array of prefixesSee above section on content
providers.includeArray of provider keysOnly links from providers on this list will be transformed.
providers.excludeArray of provider keysLinks from providers on this list will not be transformed.
providers.settingsObject of provider settingsOptional configuration unique to each provider.

Dev routines

This is a monorepo consisting of the plugin, and two example sites:

  • /gatsby-remark-oembed-md-site - the markdown example site
  • /gatsby-remark-oembed-mdx-site - the mdx example site

And the plugin /gatsby-remark-oembed.

By running yarn dev in the monorepo root you will spin up both sites.

Release routines

Make sure you have checked out and updated master.

Change directory to gatsby-remark-oembed.

