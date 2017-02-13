A reddit API library for node and browsers.

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { PostsFromSubreddit } = collections; import { each } from 'lodash/collection' ; let frontpage = await PostsFromSubreddit.fetch(APIOptions, 'highqualitygifs' ) each( Array ( 10 ), async () => { frontpage = await frontpage.withNextPage(APIOptions); }); frontpage.posts; import { optionsWithAuth, collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { SavedPostsAndComments } = collections; const myOauthToken = 'abcdef1234567890' ; const authedOptions = optionsWithAuth(myOauthToken); const dankestMemes = await SavedPostsAndComments.fetch(authedOptions, 'my-user-name' ); console .log(dankestMems.postsAndComments);

API endpoints

At its core, the api is made up of ApiEndpoints, APIResponses, Models, and Records. ApiEndpoints all use functions from APIRequestUtils. It provides an easy way to build out a idealized restful wrapper for the api. Currently instances of the api endpoints are bound to API class (exported default when you import from the api client module). Using it looks like

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { endpoints } from '@r/api-client' ; const { PostsEndpoint, CommentsEndpoint } = endpoints; PostsEndpoint.get(APIOptions, { subreddit : 'homebrewing' , }).then( res => { console .log(res.results); console .log(res.getModelFromRecord(res.results[ 0 ])); }); CommentsEndpoint.get(APIOptions, { linkId : 't3_ib4bk' }).then( res => { console .log(res.results); console .log(res.getModelFromRecord(res.results[ 0 ])); console .log(res.comments); console .log(res.links); });

NEW from 3.5.X+: The apiclient endpoint and collection signatures have now changed to take an APIOptions object instead of an API instance. Please note that while the imports are little verbose now, there will be a subsequent minor version change which will allow piecemeal importing of only the code you want from the api. This will make imports cleaner and your payload smaller.

Models and Records

A Record is essentially a tuple of (<ModelType>, <ModelId) .

import { models } from '@r/api-client' ; const { Record } = models; const LinkRecord = new Record(LINK_TYPE, 't3_4gonrl' );

A note on pagination (3.12.0+):

Records have a property called paginationId. By default, this will be the same as uuid. This is useful for when the uuid of your model is different than the id you'll be using for pagination. See Subreddit's Model for an example of a Model with a different UUID than paginationId.

They are produced by Models. The Model class provides type checking and immutability for your api data. You define models in terms of Properties and types. Exposed models for the Reddit API all inherit from RedditModel.

import { models } from '@r/api-client' ; const { RedditModel } = models; const T = RedditModel.TYPES; class Post extends RedditModel { static type = 'post' ; static PROPERTIES = { id : T.string, author : T.string, clean_url : T.link, score : T.number, sr_detail : T.nop, }; }

You can also alias names from the api that aren't javascript'y to a different name. You'll still have to provide a type alias.

import { models } from '@r/api-client' ; const { Model } = models; const T = Model.TYPES; class Post extends Model { static type = 'link' ; static PROPERTIES = { linkFlairCSSClass : T.string, linkFlairText : T.string, }; static API_ALIASES = { link_flair_css_class : 'linkFlairCSSClass' link_flair_text : 'linkFlairText' , }; }

Types are defined in terms of functions, that given any input, should return an output that is considered valid for that 'type'. e.g. T.array is a function than when given undefined or 2 , returns an empty array. But when passes a normal array, it passes it back. You can use this to do encode things like T.link , which take an input, validate that its a string, and then if its a reddit link, turn it into a relative url.

import { models } from '@r/api-client' ; const { Model } = models; const T = Model.TYPES; class Post extends Model { static PROPERTIES = { cleanURL : T.link, }; static API_ALIASES = { clean_url : 'cleanURL' , }; }

You can also make properties that are derived from the raw json object from the api This is useful for when you want to make a property that relies on multiple fields from the raw json, or when you want to make a new version of the field that differs from the api (be careful). Here's an example for reddit modbile

import { models } from '@r/api-client' ; const { Model } = models; const T = MODEL.TYPES; class Post extends Model { static PROPERTIES = { preview : T.nop, }; static DERIVED_PROPERTIES = { preview : ( data ) => { if (!data.preview) { return ... } return data.preview; }, }; }

APIResponses

APIResponse.es6.js defines the primary classes used to interact with responses from the api. (NOTE: we're still transitioning all the endpoints, but lots of them work). APIResponse embodies our opinionated view on managing your API data. Responses are normalized, and accessed in terms of records.

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { endpoints } from '@r/api-client' const { PostsEndpoint } = endpoints; const postsResponse = await PostsEndpoint.get(APIOptions, { subredditName : 'reactjs' }); postsResponse.results; postsResponse.links;

For cases where you want pagination, there are helpers provided by

import { APIResponsePaging } from '@r/api-client' ; const { afterResponse } = APIResponsePaging; afterResponse(PostsEndpoint.get(APIOptions, { subredditName : 'reactjs' }))

MergedResponses handle casses where you have paginated data. Once you've fetched the next page, you can merge it with the first page to have one response represent your entire list of data.

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { endpoints } from '@r/api-client' const { PostsEndpoint } = endpoints; import { APIResponsePaging } from '@r/api-client' ; const { afterResponse } = APIResponsePaging; const options = { subredditName : 'reactjs' }; const firstPage = await PostsEndpoint.get(APIOptions, options); const after = afterResponse(firstPage); const withNextPage = firstPage.appendResponse( await PostsEndpoint.get(APIOptions, { ...options, after });

Note: instances of MergedResponses Dont' have .query and .meta instance variables, instead they have .querys and .metas that are lists of those from their merged responses. Merging is simple loop that when given a list of responses, takes all of the top level results (with duplicates removed) and updates the tables (e.g. apiResponse.links ) to use the latest version of the response object. This is useful for cases like paging through subreddits and the posts near page boundaries get listed twice, but you want the most up to date score, number of comments, etc`

Smart Models

This directory contains models that are built to easy interacting with the api. Models will have methods like subreddit.subscribe() or comment.upvote() . Implementation wise they'll extend models and add various static and instance methods.

Collections

Collections are used to simplyify fetching groups of things. For now all collections subclass Listing has numersous helper methods for pagingation ( .withNextPage() , .withPreviousPage() ). Here's some documentation on the various subclasses

import { optionsWithAuth } from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { SubscribedSubreddits, ModeratingSubreddits } = collections; const authedOptions = optionsWithAuth( '123-xgy-secret' ); const subscribedSubreddits = await SubscribedSubreddits.fetch(authedOptions); console .log(subscribedSubreddits.subreddits.map( subreddit => subreddit.url)); const moderatedSubreddits = await ModeratingSubreddits.fetch(authedOptions); console .log(moderatedSubreddits.subreddits.map( subreddit => subreddit.url));

In these examples .fetch(api) handles fetching all the pages by default. This is pending feedback.

For example, you can fetch all the posts in a subreddit like so:

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { PostsFromSubreddit } = collections; const frontpagePopular = await PostsFromSubreddit.fetch(APIOptions, 'all' ) console .log(frontpagePopular.posts.map( post => post.title); const nextPage = await frontpagePopular.nextPage(APIOptions)

These endpoints are designed to take options like paging. This makes it easy to do things like continue a infinite scroll after page reloads.

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { PostsFromSubreddit } = collections; import { last } from 'lodash/array' ; import { each } from 'lodash/collection' ; let frontpage = await PostsFromSubreddit.fetch(APIOptions, 'all' ) each( Array ( 10 ), async () => { frontpage = await frontpage.withNextPage(APIOptions); }); const after = last(frontpage.apiResponse.results).uuid; const pageAfter = await PostsFromSubreddit.fetch(APIOptions, 'all' , { after })

There are lots of other endpoints you can use too. Just note in the future you'll most likely pass an object with your api options instead of an api instance. This makes more sense in a redux world, and will allow us to build the api into modules which can be imported piecemeal, which could drastically reduce payload size.

import { optionsWithAuth } from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { SavedPostsAndComments } = collections; const authedOptions = optionsWithAuth( '123-xgy-secret' ); const savedThings = await SavedPostsAndComments.fetch(authedOptions, 'my-user-name' ); savedThings.postsAndComments; const savedWithNextPage = await savedThings.withNextPage(authedOptions);

import { optionsWithAuth } from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { HiddenPostsAndComments } = collections; const authedOptions = optionsWithAuth( '123-xgy-secret' ); const lessThanDankMemes = await HiddenPostsAndComments.fetch(authedOptions, 'my-user-name' ); lessThanDankMemes.postsAndComments;

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { PostsFromSubreddit } = collections; const askRedditPosts = await PostsFromSubreddit.fetch(APIOptions, 'askreddit' ); const post = askRedditPosts.apiResponse.uuid; const commentsPage = await CommentsPage.fetch(api, post);

import APIOptions from '@r/api-client' ; import { collections } from '@r/api-client' ; const { SearchQuery } = collections; const searchResults = await SearchQuery.fetchPostsAndSubreddits(APIOptions, 'high quality gifs' ); searchResults.posts; searchResults.subreddits;

Development / Testing

If you chmod +x ./repl , you can start up a repl for testing (and for general use!) An api instance is created in the global scope ( api ), from which you can call any of the API methods. Use help in the repl to learn more.

If you want to use your account to see thigns like your subscriptions, saved, etc: ./repl will use the environment variable 'TOKEN' if supplied.

export TOKEN= 'my-super-secret-secure-oauth-token' ./repl

api.saved.get({ user : 'my-user-name' }).then( console .log)

If you install Mancy you can have a nicer version of using the repl. To set it up, open mancy, and go to Preferences . Under Add node modules path add your local install of Snoode. Then under Startup script add mancyStart.js . You can edit mancyStart.js to include your token and you can then either use api or authed as you'd expect. Mancy supports lots of inspecting and autocomplete tools out of the box.

Example mancyStart.js :

var api = require ( 'mancyLoader.js' ) var authed = api.withConfig({ token : "<YOUR_TOKEN_HERE>" , origin : "https://oauth.reddit.com" })

Caveats