openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rm

@qwilapp/remove-markdown

by Stian Grytøyr
0.3.0-redos-fix-5 (see all)

Strip Markdown stuff from text

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

236

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CircleCI

What is it?

remove-markdown is a node.js module that will remove (strip) Markdown formatting from text. Markdown formatting means pretty much anything that doesn’t look like regular text, like square brackets, asterisks etc.

When do I need it?

The typical use case is to display an excerpt from some Markdown text, without any of the actual Markdown syntax - for example in a list of posts.

Installation

npm install remove-markdown

Usage

const removeMd = require('remove-markdown');
const markdown = '# This is a heading\n\nThis is a paragraph with [a link](http://www.disney.com/) in it.';
const plainText = removeMd(markdown); // plainText is now 'This is a heading\n\nThis is a paragraph with a link in it.'

You can also supply an options object to the function. Currently, the following options are supported:

const plainText = removeMd(markdown, {
  stripListLeaders: true , // strip list leaders (default: true)
  listUnicodeChar: '',     // char to insert instead of stripped list leaders (default: '')
  gfm: true                // support GitHub-Flavored Markdown (default: true)
  useImgAltText: true      // replace images with alt-text, if present (default: true)
});

Setting stripListLeaders to false will retain any list characters (*, -, +, (digit).).

TODO

PRs are very much welcome. Here are some ideas for future enhancements:

  • Allow the RegEx expressions to be customized per rule
  • Make the rules more robust, support more edge cases
  • Add more (comprehensive) tests

Credits

The code is based on Markdown Service Tools - Strip Markdown by Brett Terpstra.

Author

Stian Grytøyr

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial