rfi

@qwilapp/react-file-icon

by Cory Gibbons
0.2.0 (see all)

React component that makes it easy to render themeable svg file icons.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React File Icon

npm version gh workflow

CodeSandbox demo with default icon styles.

import { FileIcon } from 'react-file-icon';

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
colorstringwhitesmokeColor of icon background
extensionstringundefinedText to display in label
foldbooltrueDisplays the corner fold
foldColorstringundefinedColor of the corner fold
glyphColorstringundefinedColor of file type icon
gradientColorstringwhiteColor of page gradient
gradientOpacitynumber0.25Opacity of page gradient
labelColorstringundefinedColor of label
labelTextColorstringwhiteColor of label text
labelUppercaseboolfalseDisplays the label in all caps
radiusnumber4Corner radius of the file icon
typeenumundefinedType of glyph icon to display (One of: 3d, acrobat, audio, binary, code, compressed, document, drive, font, image, presentation, settings, spreadsheet, vector, video)

Default Styles

We also export an object of default styles that can be used as a starting point when rendering icons. Object keys map to file extensions.

import { FileIcon, defaultStyles } from 'react-file-icon';

// Render a .docx icon with default styles
<FileIcon extension="docx" {...defaultStyles.docx} />;

