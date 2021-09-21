Responsive, user-friendly and lightweight library helping us build great products for our customers. This library for Vue 2.x
Qui for Vue 3.x is here! 🎉
What is it?
Some examples below:
CDN:
<!-- import CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/@qvant/qui/dist/qui.css" />
<!-- import JavaScript -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@qvant/qui/dist/qui.umd.min.js"></script>
Npm | Yarn:
npm install @qvant/qui -S
yarn add @qvant/qui
You can import Qui entirely, or just import what you need. Let's start with fully import.
In main.js:
import Vue from 'vue';
import Qui from '@qvant/qui';
import '@qvant/qui/dist/qui.css';
// Setup all components
Vue.use(Qui);
// that's it! All components will be imported with styles
in YourComponent.vue: (Example)
<template>
<q-input v-model="value" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
value: ''
};
},
mounted() {
// the modals have shortcuts in your components:
this.$notify({ ... }) // calls QNotification
this.$message({ ... }) // calls QMessageBox
this.$dialog({ ... }) // calls QDialog
}
};
</script>
...or configure quick setup
In main.js:
import Vue from 'vue';
import Qui from '@qvant/qui';
import '@qvant/qui/dist/qui.css';
Vue.use(Qui, {
localization: {
locale: 'en', // Russian language by default, you can set `en` for English
customI18nMessages: {
// rewrite default texts, see the source: src/qComponents/constants/locales
en: {
QDatepicker: {
placeholder: 'Pick your birthday!'
}
}
},
zIndexCounter: 3000, // zIndexCounter is being used by some components, (e.g QPopover, QSelect, QDialog ...etc), 2000 by default
prefix: 'yo' // you can change component's prefix, e.g. must be used <yo-input /> instead of <q-input />
}
});
in YourComponent.vue: (Example)
<template>
<!-- placeholder is changed on 'Pick your birthday!' -->
<yo-datepicker v-model="value" type="date" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
data() {
return {
value: null
};
}
};
</script>
Now you have implemented Vue and Qui to your project, and it's time to write your code. Please refer to each component's Stories to learn how to use them.
If you have a module bundler (e.g webpack), you can import components separately and take care about your bundle size
In main.js:
// import the main plugin from another place (it ensures Qui will be installed without any components, but instance will set required properties and directives)
import Qui from '@qvant/qui/src/onDemand';
// import the component you want
import QButton from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QButton';
// ...or in async way
Vue.component('q-button', () =>
import(/* webpackChunkName: "qui" */ '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QButton')
);
// init
Vue.use(Qui);
Vue.use(QButton);
In main.scss:
// need to set the path for files with statics
$--base-path: '~@qvant/qui/src';
// set main styles
@import '~@qvant/qui/src/main.scss';
// notice that you must use `fonts` and `icons` styles for some of components:
@import '~@qvant/qui/src/fonts/index.scss';
@import '~@qvant/qui/src/icons/index.scss';
import all styles:
@import '~@qvant/qui/src/components.scss';
...or components separately:
@import '~@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QBreadcrumbs/src/q-breadcrumbs.scss';
@import '~@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QButton/src/q-button.scss';
// ...etc
import { QMessageBox, QDialog, QNotification } from '@qvant/qui';
// or import separately
import QMessageBox from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QMessageBox';
import QDialog from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QDialog';
import QNotification from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QNotification';
Vue.prototype.$message = QMessageBox;
Vue.prototype.$dialog = QDialog;
Vue.prototype.$notify = options =>
QNotification({
duration: 3000, // - ms
...options
});
import VueI18n from 'vue-i18n';
import { en, ru } from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/constants/locales';
Vue.use(VueI18n);
const messages = {
en: {
message: {
hello: 'hello world'
},
...en
},
ru: {
message: {
hello: 'привет, мир'
},
...ru
}
};
const i18n = new VueI18n({
locale: 'en',
messages
});
new Vue({
i18n
}).$mount('#your-app');
Modern browsers are recomended
Clone repository and run storybook
yarn storybook
npm run storybook
MIT