



A Vue.js Neumorphism Design System for Web

Responsive, user-friendly and lightweight library helping us build great products for our customers. This library for Vue 2.x

Qui for Vue 3.x is here! 🎉

Storybook (live demo)

What is it?

🔩 30+ Vue components

📦 icons pack

🏳️‍🌈 colors & grid

🥷 neumorphism styles

📚 storybook sandbox

Some examples below:

Install

CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/@qvant/qui/dist/qui.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@qvant/qui/dist/qui.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Npm | Yarn:

npm install @qvant/qui -S yarn add @qvant/qui

You can import Qui entirely, or just import what you need. Let's start with fully import.

Quick setup

In main.js:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Qui from '@qvant/qui' ; import '@qvant/qui/dist/qui.css' ; Vue.use(Qui);

in YourComponent.vue: (Example)

<template> <q-input v-model="value" /> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { value: '' }; }, mounted() { // the modals have shortcuts in your components: this.$notify({ ... }) // calls QNotification this.$message({ ... }) // calls QMessageBox this.$dialog({ ... }) // calls QDialog } }; </script>

...or configure quick setup

In main.js:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Qui from '@qvant/qui' ; import '@qvant/qui/dist/qui.css' ; Vue.use(Qui, { localization : { locale : 'en' , customI18nMessages : { en : { QDatepicker : { placeholder : 'Pick your birthday!' } } }, zIndexCounter : 3000 , prefix : 'yo' } });

in YourComponent.vue: (Example)

<template> <!-- placeholder is changed on 'Pick your birthday!' --> <yo-datepicker v-model="value" type="date" /> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { value: null }; } }; </script>

Now you have implemented Vue and Qui to your project, and it's time to write your code. Please refer to each component's Stories to learn how to use them.

Not quick setup

If you have a module bundler (e.g webpack), you can import components separately and take care about your bundle size

In main.js:

import Qui from '@qvant/qui/src/onDemand' ; import QButton from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QButton' ; Vue.component( 'q-button' , () => import ( '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QButton' ) ); Vue.use(Qui); Vue.use(QButton);

In main.scss:

$--base-path : '~@qvant/qui/src' ; @ import '~@qvant/qui/src/main.scss' ; @ import '~@qvant/qui/src/fonts/index.scss' ; @ import '~@qvant/qui/src/icons/index.scss' ;

import all styles:

@ import '~@qvant/qui/src/components.scss' ;

...or components separately:

@ import '~@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QBreadcrumbs/src/q-breadcrumbs.scss' ; @ import '~@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QButton/src/q-button.scss' ;

Optional

if you want use modals inside your components as property of 'this':

import { QMessageBox, QDialog, QNotification } from '@qvant/qui' ; import QMessageBox from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QMessageBox' ; import QDialog from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QDialog' ; import QNotification from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/QNotification' ; Vue.prototype.$message = QMessageBox; Vue.prototype.$dialog = QDialog; Vue.prototype.$notify = options => QNotification({ duration : 3000 , ...options });

if you use VueI18n, you need to merge messages:

import VueI18n from 'vue-i18n' ; import { en, ru } from '@qvant/qui/src/qComponents/constants/locales' ; Vue.use(VueI18n); const messages = { en : { message : { hello : 'hello world' }, ...en }, ru : { message : { hello : 'привет, мир' }, ...ru } }; const i18n = new VueI18n({ locale : 'en' , messages }); new Vue({ i18n }).$mount( '#your-app' );

Supported languages

Russian ✅

English ✅

Also you can use any language by setting texts for components via 'customI18nMessages' property in the Qui instance. See the example above.

Browser Support

Modern browsers are recomended

safari: >11

chrome: >=61

firefox: >=58

opera: >=62

edge: >=16

yandex: >=18

ie: ? (we don't know :) and will not support it)

Development

Clone repository and run storybook

yarn storybook npm run storybook

LICENSE

MIT