@quorum/grapesjs-mjml

by Artur Arseniev
0.5.8 (see all)

Newsletter Builder with MJML components in GrapesJS

Readme

GrapesJS MJML

Requires GrapesJS v0.15.9 or higher

build

This plugin enables the usage of MJML components inside the GrapesJS environment. MJML components are rendered in real-time using the official v4 compiler (+ some mocks to make it run in the browser), therefore the result is, almost, the same as using the MJML Live Editor.

Demo

GrapesJS


Supported components: mj-wrapper mj-group mj-section mj-column mj-text mj-image mj-button mj-social mj-divider mj-spacer mj-style mj-font mj-hero

Options

OptionDescriptionDefault
fontsCustom fonts on exported HTML header more info{}
importPlaceholderImport placeholder MJML''
imagePlaceholderSrcImage placeholder source'https://via.placeholder.com/350x250/78c5d6/fff'
i18nI18n object containing language more info{}
overwriteExportOverwrite default export commandtrue
preMjmlString before the MJML in export code''
postMjmlString after the MJML in export code''
resetBlocksClean all previous blocks if truetrue
resetDevicesClean all previous devices and set a new one for mobiletrue
resetStyleManagerReset the Style Manager and add new properties for MJMLtrue

Download

  • npm i grapesjs-mjml

Usage

<link href="path/to/grapes.min.css" rel="stylesheet"/>
<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/grapesjs-mjml.min.js"></script>

<div id="gjs">
  <mjml>
    <mj-body>
      <!-- Your MJML body here -->
      <mj-section>
        <mj-column>
          <mj-text>My Company</mj-text>
        </mj-column>
      </mj-section>
    </mj-body>
  </mjml>
</div>

<script type="text/javascript">
  var editor = grapesjs.init({
      fromElement: 1,
      container : '#gjs',
      plugins: ['grapesjs-mjml'],
      pluginsOpts: {
        'grapesjs-mjml': {/* ...options */}
      }
  });
</script>

Or using ESM imports:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import grapesJS from 'grapesjs'
import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml'

grapesJS.init({
   fromElement: 1,
   container : '#gjs',
   avoidInlineStyle : false,
   plugins: [grapesJSMJML],
   pluginsOpts: {
      [grapesJSMJML]: {/* ...options */}
   },
});

i18n usage:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import grapesJS from 'grapesjs'
import nl from 'grapesjs/locale/nl'
import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml'
import mjmlNL from 'grapesjs-mjml/locale/nl'

grapesJS.init({
   fromElement: 1,
   container : '#gjs',
   avoidInlineStyle : false,
   i18n: {
      // locale: 'en', // default locale
      // detectLocale: true, // by default, the editor will detect the language
      // localeFallback: 'en', // default fallback
      messages: { nl: nl },
   },
   plugins: [grapesJSMJML],
   pluginsOpts: {
      [grapesJSMJML]: {
        // Optional options
        i18n: { nl: mjmlNL }
      }
   },
});

fonts usage:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css'
import grapesJS from 'grapesjs'
import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml'

let editor = grapesJS.init({
   fromElement: 1,
   container : '#gjs',
   avoidInlineStyle : false,
   plugins: [grapesJSMJML],
   pluginsOpts: {
      [grapesJSMJML]: {
        // The font imports are included on HTML <head/> when fonts are used on the template
        fonts: {
          Montserrat: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat',
          'Open Sans': 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans'
        }
      }
   },
});

// add custom fonts options on editor's font list
editor.on('load', () => {  
  let styleManager = editor.StyleManager;
  let fontProperty = styleManager.getProperty('typography', 'font-family');

  let list = [];
  // empty list
  fontProperty.set('list', list);

  // custom list
  list.push(fontProperty.addOption({value: 'Montserrat, sans-serif', name: 'Montserrat'}));
  list.push(fontProperty.addOption({value: 'Open Sans, sans-serif', name: 'Open Sans'}));
  fontProperty.set('list', list);
  
  styleManager.render();
});

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-mjml.git
$ cd grapesjs-mjml

Install it

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

Releasing

1) Run npm run v:patch to bump the version in package.json and create a git tag 2) Push the commit + new tag 3) Go to github and draft a new release 4) Select the new tag and add some release notes 5) Hit publish, the release will automatically publish to npm

License

BSD 3-Clause

