GrapesJS MJML

Requires GrapesJS v0.15.9 or higher

This plugin enables the usage of MJML components inside the GrapesJS environment. MJML components are rendered in real-time using the official v4 compiler (+ some mocks to make it run in the browser), therefore the result is, almost, the same as using the MJML Live Editor.

Demo

Supported components: mj-wrapper mj-group mj-section mj-column mj-text mj-image mj-button mj-social mj-divider mj-spacer mj-style mj-font mj-hero

Options

Option Description Default fonts Custom fonts on exported HTML header more info {} importPlaceholder Import placeholder MJML '' imagePlaceholderSrc Image placeholder source 'https://via.placeholder.com/350x250/78c5d6/fff' i18n I18n object containing language more info {} overwriteExport Overwrite default export command true preMjml String before the MJML in export code '' postMjml String after the MJML in export code '' resetBlocks Clean all previous blocks if true true resetDevices Clean all previous devices and set a new one for mobile true resetStyleManager Reset the Style Manager and add new properties for MJML true

Download

npm i grapesjs-mjml

Usage

< link href = "path/to/grapes.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> < script src = "path/to/grapes.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/grapesjs-mjml.min.js" > </ script > < div id = "gjs" > < mjml > < mj-body > < mj-section > < mj-column > < mj-text > My Company </ mj-text > </ mj-column > </ mj-section > </ mj-body > </ mjml > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var editor = grapesjs.init({ fromElement: 1 , container : '#gjs' , plugins: [ 'grapesjs-mjml' ], pluginsOpts: { 'grapesjs-mjml' : { } } }); </ script >

Or using ESM imports:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' import grapesJS from 'grapesjs' import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml' grapesJS.init({ fromElement : 1 , container : '#gjs' , avoidInlineStyle : false , plugins : [grapesJSMJML], pluginsOpts : { [grapesJSMJML]: { } }, });

i18n usage:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' import grapesJS from 'grapesjs' import nl from 'grapesjs/locale/nl' import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml' import mjmlNL from 'grapesjs-mjml/locale/nl' grapesJS.init({ fromElement : 1 , container : '#gjs' , avoidInlineStyle : false , i18n : { messages : { nl : nl }, }, plugins : [grapesJSMJML], pluginsOpts : { [grapesJSMJML]: { i18n : { nl : mjmlNL } } }, });

fonts usage:

import 'grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css' import grapesJS from 'grapesjs' import grapesJSMJML from 'grapesjs-mjml' let editor = grapesJS.init({ fromElement : 1 , container : '#gjs' , avoidInlineStyle : false , plugins : [grapesJSMJML], pluginsOpts : { [grapesJSMJML]: { fonts : { Montserrat : 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Montserrat' , 'Open Sans' : 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' } } }, }); editor.on( 'load' , () => { let styleManager = editor.StyleManager; let fontProperty = styleManager.getProperty( 'typography' , 'font-family' ); let list = []; fontProperty.set( 'list' , list); list.push(fontProperty.addOption({ value : 'Montserrat, sans-serif' , name : 'Montserrat' })); list.push(fontProperty.addOption({ value : 'Open Sans, sans-serif' , name : 'Open Sans' })); fontProperty.set( 'list' , list); styleManager.render(); });

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs-mjml.git $ cd grapesjs-mjml

Install it

$ npm i

Start the dev server

$ npm start

Releasing

1) Run npm run v:patch to bump the version in package.json and create a git tag 2) Push the commit + new tag 3) Go to github and draft a new release 4) Select the new tag and add some release notes 5) Hit publish, the release will automatically publish to npm

License

BSD 3-Clause