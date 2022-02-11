GrapesJS is a free and open source Web Builder Framework which helps building HTML templates, faster and easily, to be delivered in sites, newsletters or mobile apps. Mainly, GrapesJS was designed to be used inside a CMS to speed up the creation of dynamic templates. To better understand this concept check the image below
Generally any 'template system', that you'd find in various applications like CMS, is composed by the structure (HTML), style (CSS) and variables, which are then replaced with other templates and contents on server-side and rendered on client.
This demos show examples of what is possible to achieve:
Webpage Demo - http://grapesjs.com/demo.html
Newsletter Demo - http://grapesjs.com/demo-newsletter-editor.html
|Blocks
|Style Manager
|Layer Manager
|Code Viewer
|Asset Manager
Local and remote storage
Default built-in commands (basically for creating and managing different components)
https://unpkg.com/grapesjs
https://unpkg.com/grapesjs/dist/css/grapes.min.css
X.X.X with the current version)
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/grapesjs/X.X.X/grapes.min.js
https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/grapesjs/X.X.X/css/grapes.min.css
npm i grapesjs
git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs.git
For the development purpose you should follow instructions below.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/grapes.min.css">
<script src="path/to/grapes.min.js"></script>
<div id="gjs"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var editor = grapesjs.init({
container : '#gjs',
components: '<div class="txt-red">Hello world!</div>',
style: '.txt-red{color: red}',
});
</script>
For a more practical example I'd suggest looking up the code inside this demo: http://grapesjs.com/demo.html
Clone the repository and install all the necessary dependencies (
yarn is highly recommended)
$ git clone https://github.com/artf/grapesjs.git
$ cd grapesjs
$ yarn
Start the dev server
$ yarn start
Once the development server is started you should be able to reach the demo page (eg.
http://localhost:8080)
Check the getting started guide here: Documentation
API References could be found here: API-Reference
$ yarn test
gradient type input to the Style Manager
filter type input to the Style Manager
Find out more about plugins here: Creating plugins
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing us browser testing services
BSD 3-clause