Start building a Preact Progressive Web App in seconds 🔥
async! prefix
Important: Node.js >= v12 is required.
$ npx preact-cli create <template-name> <project-name>
Example:
$ npx preact-cli create default my-project
The above command pulls the template from preactjs-templates/default, prompts for some information, and generates the project at
./my-project/.
The purpose of official preact project templates are to provide opinionated development tooling setups so that users can get started with actual app code as fast as possible. However, these templates are un-opinionated in terms of how you structure your app code and what libraries you use in addition to preact.js.
All official project templates are repos in the preactjs-templates organization. When a new template is added to the organization, you will be able to run
npx preact-cli create <template-name> <project-name> to use that template.
Current available templates include:
default - Default template with all features
simple - The simplest possible preact setup in a single file
netlify - Netlify CMS template using preact
typescript - Default template implemented in TypeScript
widget - Template for a widget to be embedded in another website
widget-typescript - Widget template implemented in TypeScript
💁 Tip: Any Github repo with a
'template'folder can be used as a custom template:
npx preact-cli create <username>/<repository> <project-name>
Create a project to quick start development.
$ npx preact-cli create <template-name> <project-name>
--name The application name.
--cwd A directory to use instead of $PWD.
--force Force option to create the directory for the new app [boolean] [default: false]
--yarn Installs dependencies with yarn. [boolean] [default: false]
--git Initialize version control using git. [boolean] [default: false]
--install Installs dependencies. [boolean] [default: true]
Note: If you don't specify enough data to the
npx preact-cli create command, it will prompt the required questions.
Create a production build
You can disable
default: true flags by prefixing them with
--no-<option>; for example,
--no-sw,
--no-esm, and
--no-inline-css.
$ preact build
--src Specify source directory (default src)
--dest Specify output directory (default build)
--cwd A directory to use instead of $PWD (default .)
--esm Builds ES-2015 bundles for your code (default true)
--sw Generate and attach a Service Worker (default true)
--babelConfig Path to custom Babel config (default .babelrc)
--json Generate build stats for bundle analysis
--template Path to custom HTML template (default 'src/template.html')
--preload Adds preload tags to the document its assets (default false)
--analyze Launch interactive Analyzer to inspect production bundle(s)
--prerender Renders route(s) into generated static HTML (default true)
--prerenderUrls Path to pre-rendered routes config (default prerender-urls.json)
--brotli Adds brotli redirects to the service worker (default false)
--inline-css Adds critical css to the prerendered markup (default true)
-c, --config Path to custom CLI config (default preact.config.js)
-v, --verbose Verbose output
-h, --help Displays this message
Spin up a development server with multiple features like
hot-module-replacement,
module-watcher
$ preact watch
--src Specify source directory (default src)
--cwd A directory to use instead of $PWD (default .)
--esm Builds ES-2015 bundles for your code (default false)
--clear Clear the console (default true)
--sw Generate and attach a Service Worker (default false)
--babelConfig Path to custom Babel config (default .babelrc)
--json Generate build stats for bundle analysis
--https Run server with HTTPS protocol
--key Path to PEM key for custom SSL certificate
--cert Path to custom SSL certificate
--cacert Path to optional CA certificate override
--prerender Pre-render static content on first run
--prerenderUrls Path to pre-rendered routes config (default prerender-urls.json)
--template Path to custom HTML template (default 'src/template.html')
--refresh Enables experimental preact-refresh functionality
-c, --config Path to custom CLI config (default preact.config.js)
-H, --host Set server hostname (default 0.0.0.0)
-p, --port Set server port (default 8080)
-h, --help Displays this message
Note:
HTTPS then you can use the following
HTTPS=true preact watch
PORT=8091 preact watch
Lists all the official preactjs-cli repositories
$ preact list
Prints debugging information concerning the local environment.
Preact CLI in order to follow PRPL pattern renders initial route (
/) into generated static
index.html - this ensures that users get to see your page before any JavaScript is run, and thus providing users with slow devices or poor connection your website's content much faster.
Preact CLI does this by rendering your app inside node - this means that we don't have access to DOM or other global variables available in browsers, similar how it would be in server-side rendering scenarios. In case you need to rely on browser APIs you could:
--no-prerender flag to
preact build,
if (typeof window !== "undefined") { ... } ensuring that on server those lines of code are never reached. Alternatively you could use a helper library like window-or-global.
To make customizing your configuration easier, preact-cli supports plugins. Visit the Plugins wiki for a tutorial on how to use them.
You may customize your list of supported browser versions by declaring a
"browserslist" key within your
package.json. Changing these values will modify your JavaScript (via
@babel/preset-env) and your CSS (via
autoprefixer) output.
By default,
preact-cli emulates the following config:
package.json
{
"browserslist": ["> 0.25%", "IE >= 9"]
}
To customize Babel, you have two options:
You may create a
.babelrc file in your project's root directory. Any settings you define here will overwrite matching config-keys within Preact CLI preset. For example, if you pass a
"plugins" object, it will replace & reset all Babel plugins that Preact CLI defaults to.
If you'd like to modify or add to the existing Babel config, you must use a
preact.config.js file. Visit the Webpack section for more info, or check out the Customize Babel example!
To customize preact-cli create a
preact.config.js or a
preact.config.json file.
preact.config.js
// ... imports or other code up here ...
/**
* Function that mutates the original webpack config.
* Supports asynchronous changes when a promise is returned (or it's an async function).
*
* @param {import('preact-cli').Config} config - original webpack config
* @param {import('preact-cli').Env} env - current environment and options pass to the CLI
* @param {import('preact-cli').Helpers} helpers - object with useful helpers for working with the webpack config
* @param {Record<string, unknown>} options - this is mainly relevant for plugins (will always be empty in the config), default to an empty object
*/
export default (config, env, helpers, options) => {
/** you can change the config here **/
};
See Webpack config helpers wiki for more info on the
helpers argument which contains methods to find various parts of configuration. Additionally see our recipes wiki containing examples on how to change webpack configuration.
The
--prerender flag will prerender by default only the root of your application.
If you want to prerender other routes you can create a
prerender-urls.json file, which contains the set of routes you want to render.
The format required for defining your routes is an array of objects with a
url key and an optional
title key.
prerender-urls.json
[
{
"url": "/",
"title": "Homepage"
},
{
"url": "/route/random"
}
]
You can customise the path and/or name of
prerender-urls.json by using the flag
--prerenderUrls.
preact build --prerenderUrls src/prerender-urls.json
If a static JSON file is too restrictive, you may want to provide a javascript file that exports your routes instead. Routes can be exported as a JSON string or an object and can optionally be returned from a function.
// prerender-urls.js
module.exports = [
{
url: '/',
title: 'Homepage',
},
{
url: '/route/random',
},
];
A template is used to render your page by EJS.
You can uses the data of
prerenderUrls which does not have
title, using
htmlWebpackPlugin.options.CLI_DATA.preRenderData in EJS.
The default one is visible here and it's going to be enough for the majority of cases.
If you want to customise your template you can pass a custom template with the
--template flag.
The
--template flag is available on the
build and
watch commands.
preact build --template src/template.html
preact watch --template src/template.html
The default templates comes with a
.css file for each component. You can start using CSS preprocessors at any given time during your project lifecycle by installing additional packages and then simply replacing those
.css files.
npm install --save-dev sass sass-loader@10 (inside your preact application folder)
.css files with
.scss files
npm install --save-dev less less-loader@7 (inside your preact application folder)
.css files with
.less files
You can reference and use environment variables in your
preact.config.js by using
process.env:
export default {
webpack(config, env, helpers, options) {
if (process.env.MY_VARIABLE) {
/** You can add a config here that will only used when your variable is truthy **/
}
},
};
If you'd like to use these variables in your application, you can use the DefinePlugin config from our recipes wiki.
"Route" components are automatically code-splitted at build time to create smaller bundles and avoid loading more code than is needed by each page. This works by intercepting imports for route components with an async loader, which returns a lightweight wrapper component that handles code splitting seamlessly.
Automatic code splitting is applied to all JavaScript and TypeScript files in the following locations:
|Pattern
|Examples
|
src/routes/NAME
|
src/routes/home.js
src/routes/about/index.tsx
|
src/components/routes/NAME
|
src/components/routes/profile.ts
src/components/routes/profile/index.js
|
src/components/async/NAME
|
src/components/async/profile.ts
src/components/async/profile/index.js
Note:
Automatic code splitting only supports default exports, not named exports:
- import { Profile } from './routes/profile';
+ import Profile from './routes/profile';
This is an intentional limitation that ensures effective code splitting. For components that need named exports, place them in a directory that doesn't trigger automatic code splitting. You can then manually code-split the default export by re-exporting it from
routes/ or importing it with the
"async!" prefix.