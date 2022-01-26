An express session store implementation, for the Prisma (2) Framework.
Want the flexibility and scalability of a Prisma GraphQL data layer, along with the optionality and maturity of the Express ecosystem - but concerned about JWT or Paseto tokens for session management (see cautions posted here, here, here, here, and here)?
prisma-session-store simplifies access to tried-and-true express session management via Prisma's database client.
Based on: memorystore, by roccomuso
const expressSession = require('express-session');
const { PrismaSessionStore } = require('@quixo3/prisma-session-store');
...
app.use(
expressSession({
cookie: {
maxAge: 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // ms
},
secret: 'a santa at nasa',
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true,
store: new PrismaSessionStore(
prisma,
{
checkPeriod: 2 * 60 * 1000, //ms
dbRecordIdIsSessionId: true,
dbRecordIdFunction: undefined,
}
)
})
);
...
import expressSession from 'express-session';
import { PrismaSessionStore } from '@quixo3/prisma-session-store';
...
app.use(
expressSession({
cookie: {
maxAge: 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 // ms
},
secret: 'a santa at nasa',
resave: true,
saveUninitialized: true,
store: new PrismaSessionStore(
prisma,
{
checkPeriod: 2 * 60 * 1000, //ms
dbRecordIdIsSessionId: true,
dbRecordIdFunction: undefined,
}
)
})
);
...
Install
@quixo3/prisma-session-store (and
express-session, if not already installed):
$ npm install @quixo3/prisma-session-store express-session
$ yarn add @quixo3/prisma-session-store express-session
From your prisma.schema file, include a session model:
model Session {
id String @id
sid String @unique
data String
expiresAt DateTime
}
Don't forget to run
npx prisma generate to generate your PrismaClient.
If you are using @nexus/schema you can define your Session type:
...
{
name: 'Session',
definition(t) {
t.model.id();
t.model.sid();
t.model.data();
t.model.expiresAt();
}
}
...
If you are using Prisma's migrations you can simply run
prisma migrate dev to migrate your database.
If you are using something other then
prisma then you will need to manage the migrations yourself and you check the Prisma Documentation on the subject if you need help.
If you are using MySQL as your datasource provider you may also need change the type of your data column to TEXT:
USE your-database
ALTER TABLE Session MODIFY data TEXT;
Prisma
String properties are mapped to
VARCHAR(191) by default. Session data can be larger than 191 characters so updating the type to
TEXT prevents errors when creating and updating sessions. If you know your session data will not exceed 191 characters you can skip this step or if you know your maximum size you can use
VARCHAR(YOUR_MAX_SIZE)
If you are using a version of Prisma that supports migrating with native types you can use a type annotation in your
schema.prisma file instead of manually modifying your data column.
2.0.0
Following version
2.0.0, the
Session
expires field was renamed to
expiresAt to match Prisma's naming convention for date fields.
1.0.0
In
1.0.0 the public API of this library was reworked. Previously the default export that was a
factory to build the
PrismaSessionStore class. In
1.0.0 a named export of the class
PrismaSessionStore was put in place of the default export. So after updating you will need to
change your import and remove your call to the factory.
Before
const PrismaSessionStore = require('@quixo3/prisma-session-store')(
expressSession
);
After
const { PrismaSessionStore } = require('@quixo3/prisma-session-store');
Before
import prismaSessionStore from '@quixo3/prisma-session-store';
const PrismaSessionStore = prismaSessionStore(expressSession);
After
import { PrismaSessionStore } from '@quixo3/prisma-session-store';
dbRecordIdIsSessionId A flag indicating to use the session ID as the Prisma Record ID
dbRecordIdFunction A function to generate the Prisma Record ID for a given session ID
Note: If both dbRecordIdFunction and dbRecordIdIsSessionId are undefined then a random CUID will be used instead.
checkPeriod Interval, in ms, at which PrismaSessionStore will automatically remove expired sessions. Disabled by default; set to something reasonable.
ttl "Time to live", in ms; defines session expiration time. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day (if not set). May alternatively be set to a function, of the form
(options, session, sessionID) => number.
dispose Called on sessions when they are dropped. Handy if you want to close file descriptors or do other cleanup tasks when sessions are no longer accessible. Called with
key, value. It's called before actually removing the item from the internal cache, so if you want to immediately put it back in, you'll have to do that in a
nextTick or
setTimeout callback or it won't do anything.
stale By default, if you set a
maxAge, it'll only actually pull stale items out of the cache when you
get(key). (That is, it's not pre-emptively doing a
setTimeout or anything.) If you set
stale:true, it'll return the stale value before deleting it. If you don't set this, then it'll return
undefined when you try to get a stale entry, as if it had already been deleted.
noDisposeOnSet By default, if you set a
dispose() method, then it'll be called whenever a
set() operation overwrites an existing key. If you set this option,
dispose() will only be called when a key falls out of the cache, not when it is overwritten.
serializer An object containing
stringify and
parse methods compatible with Javascript's
JSON to override the serializer used.
sessionModelName By default, the session table is called
sessions and the associated model is
session, but you can provide a custom model name. This should be the camelCase version of the name.
Three new options were added apart from the work that was already done by memorystore, two of them relate to logging and allow you to inject your own logger object giving you flexibility to log outputs to something like NestJS or whenever you would like, even saving them to disk if that's what you want. And the third is used for testing to round the TTL so that it can be compared do another generated ttl during the assertion.
logger Where logs should be outputted to, by default
console. If set to
false then logging will be disabled
loggerLevel Determines which logging methods to enable, by default
error only
roundTTL the amount of milliseconds to round down the TTL so that it will match another TTL generated later.
Mostly used for test stability.
prisma-session-store implements all the required, recommended and optional methods of the express-session store, plus a few more:
startInterval() and
stopInterval() methods to start/clear the automatic check for expired.
prune() that you can use to manually remove only the expired entries from the store.
shutdown() that can be used to stop any intervals and disconnect from prisma.
Krispin Leydon (kleydon), originally based on memorystore, by roccomuso, refactored to TypeScript (with extensive improvement) by wSedlacek
MIT