An express session store implementation, for the Prisma (2) Framework.

Want the flexibility and scalability of a Prisma GraphQL data layer, along with the optionality and maturity of the Express ecosystem - but concerned about JWT or Paseto tokens for session management (see cautions posted here, here, here, here, and here)?

prisma-session-store simplifies access to tried-and-true express session management via Prisma's database client.

Based on: memorystore, by roccomuso

Usage

JavaScript (CommonJS)

const expressSession = require ( 'express-session' ); const { PrismaSessionStore } = require ( '@quixo3/prisma-session-store' ); ... app.use( expressSession({ cookie : { maxAge : 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 }, secret : 'a santa at nasa' , resave : true , saveUninitialized : true , store : new PrismaSessionStore( prisma, { checkPeriod : 2 * 60 * 1000 , dbRecordIdIsSessionId : true , dbRecordIdFunction : undefined , } ) }) ); ...

TypeScript

import expressSession from 'express-session' ; import { PrismaSessionStore } from '@quixo3/prisma-session-store' ; ... app.use( expressSession({ cookie: { maxAge: 7 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 }, secret: 'a santa at nasa' , resave: true , saveUninitialized: true , store: new PrismaSessionStore( prisma, { checkPeriod: 2 * 60 * 1000 , dbRecordIdIsSessionId: true , dbRecordIdFunction: undefined , } ) }) ); ...

Setup

Install

Install @quixo3/prisma-session-store (and express-session , if not already installed):

NPM

$ npm install @quixo3/prisma-session-store express-session

yarn

$ yarn add @quixo3/prisma-session-store express-session

Prisma

Model

From your prisma.schema file, include a session model:

model Session { id String @id sid String @unique data String expiresAt DateTime }

Don't forget to run npx prisma generate to generate your PrismaClient.

Types - GraphQL Nexus

If you are using @nexus/schema you can define your Session type:

... { name : 'Session' , definition(t) { t.model.id(); t.model.sid(); t.model.data(); t.model.expiresAt(); } } ...

Database

If you are using Prisma's migrations you can simply run prisma migrate dev to migrate your database. If you are using something other then prisma then you will need to manage the migrations yourself and you check the Prisma Documentation on the subject if you need help.

MySQL

If you are using MySQL as your datasource provider you may also need change the type of your data column to TEXT:

USE your- database ALTER TABLE Session MODIFY data TEXT ;

Prisma String properties are mapped to VARCHAR(191) by default. Session data can be larger than 191 characters so updating the type to TEXT prevents errors when creating and updating sessions. If you know your session data will not exceed 191 characters you can skip this step or if you know your maximum size you can use VARCHAR(YOUR_MAX_SIZE)

If you are using a version of Prisma that supports migrating with native types you can use a type annotation in your schema.prisma file instead of manually modifying your data column.

Migrating from versions following 2.0.0

Following version 2.0.0 , the Session expires field was renamed to expiresAt to match Prisma's naming convention for date fields.

Migrating from versions prior to 1.0.0

In 1.0.0 the public API of this library was reworked. Previously the default export that was a factory to build the PrismaSessionStore class. In 1.0.0 a named export of the class PrismaSessionStore was put in place of the default export. So after updating you will need to change your import and remove your call to the factory.

JavaScript

Before

const PrismaSessionStore = require ( '@quixo3/prisma-session-store' )( expressSession );

After

const { PrismaSessionStore } = require ( '@quixo3/prisma-session-store' );

TypeScript

Before

import prismaSessionStore from '@quixo3/prisma-session-store' ; const PrismaSessionStore = prismaSessionStore(expressSession);

After

import { PrismaSessionStore } from '@quixo3/prisma-session-store' ;

Options

dbRecordIdIsSessionId A flag indicating to use the session ID as the Prisma Record ID

dbRecordIdFunction A function to generate the Prisma Record ID for a given session ID

Note: If both dbRecordIdFunction and dbRecordIdIsSessionId are undefined then a random CUID will be used instead.

checkPeriod Interval, in ms, at which PrismaSessionStore will automatically remove expired sessions. Disabled by default; set to something reasonable.

ttl "Time to live", in ms; defines session expiration time. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day (if not set). May alternatively be set to a function, of the form (options, session, sessionID) => number .

dispose Called on sessions when they are dropped. Handy if you want to close file descriptors or do other cleanup tasks when sessions are no longer accessible. Called with key, value . It's called before actually removing the item from the internal cache, so if you want to immediately put it back in, you'll have to do that in a nextTick or setTimeout callback or it won't do anything.

stale By default, if you set a maxAge , it'll only actually pull stale items out of the cache when you get(key) . (That is, it's not pre-emptively doing a setTimeout or anything.) If you set stale:true , it'll return the stale value before deleting it. If you don't set this, then it'll return undefined when you try to get a stale entry, as if it had already been deleted.

noDisposeOnSet By default, if you set a dispose() method, then it'll be called whenever a set() operation overwrites an existing key. If you set this option, dispose() will only be called when a key falls out of the cache, not when it is overwritten.

serializer An object containing stringify and parse methods compatible with Javascript's JSON to override the serializer used.

sessionModelName By default, the session table is called sessions and the associated model is session , but you can provide a custom model name. This should be the camelCase version of the name.

Three new options were added apart from the work that was already done by memorystore, two of them relate to logging and allow you to inject your own logger object giving you flexibility to log outputs to something like NestJS or whenever you would like, even saving them to disk if that's what you want. And the third is used for testing to round the TTL so that it can be compared do another generated ttl during the assertion.

logger Where logs should be outputted to, by default console . If set to false then logging will be disabled

loggerLevel Determines which logging methods to enable, by default error only

roundTTL the amount of milliseconds to round down the TTL so that it will match another TTL generated later. Mostly used for test stability.

Methods

prisma-session-store implements all the required, recommended and optional methods of the express-session store, plus a few more:

startInterval() and stopInterval() methods to start/clear the automatic check for expired.

and methods to start/clear the automatic check for expired. prune() that you can use to manually remove only the expired entries from the store.

that you can use to manually remove only the expired entries from the store. shutdown() that can be used to stop any intervals and disconnect from prisma.

Author

Krispin Leydon (kleydon), originally based on memorystore, by roccomuso, refactored to TypeScript (with extensive improvement) by wSedlacek

License

MIT