This library emulates ioredis by performing all operations in-memory. The best way to do integration testing against redis and ioredis is on a real redis-server instance. However, there are cases where mocking the redis-server is a better option.
Cases like:
Check the compatibility table for supported redis commands.
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const redis = new Redis({
// `options.data` does not exist in `ioredis`, only `ioredis-mock`
data: {
user_next: '3',
emails: {
'clark@daily.planet': '1',
'bruce@wayne.enterprises': '2',
},
'user:1': { id: '1', username: 'superman', email: 'clark@daily.planet' },
'user:2': { id: '2', username: 'batman', email: 'bruce@wayne.enterprises' },
},
})
// Basically use it just like ioredis
There's a browser build available. You can import it directly (
import Redis from 'ioredis-mock/browser.js'), or use it on unpkg.com:
import Redis from 'https://unpkg.com/ioredis-mock'
const redis = new Redis()
redis.set('foo', 'bar')
console.log(await redis.get('foo'))
createConnectedClient is removed
Replace it with
.duplicate() or use another
new Redis instance.
It's been EOL since Apr, 2021 and it's recommended to upgrade to v14.x LTS.
ioredis-mock/jest.js is removed
ioredis-mock is no longer doing a
import { Command } from 'ioredis' internally, it's now doing a direct import
import Command from 'ioredis/built/command' and thus the
jest.js workaround is no longer needed:
-jest.mock('ioredis', () => require('ioredis-mock/jest'))
+jest.mock('ioredis', () => require('ioredis-mock'))
Before v6, each instance of
ioredis-mock lived in isolation:
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const redis1 = new Redis()
const redis2 = new Redis()
await redis1.set('foo', 'bar')
console.log(await redis1.get('foo'), await redis2.get('foo')) // 'bar', null
In v6 the internals were rewritten to behave more like real life redis, if the host and port is the same, the context is now shared:
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const redis1 = new Redis()
const redis2 = new Redis()
const redis3 = new Redis(6380) // 6379 is the default port
await redis1.set('foo', 'bar')
console.log(
await redis1.get('foo'), // 'bar'
await redis2.get('foo'), // 'bar'
await redis3.get('foo') // null
)
And since
ioredis-mock now persist data between instances, you'll likely need to run
flushall between testing suites:
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
afterEach(done => {
new Redis().flushall().then(() => done())
})
We also support redis publish/subscribe channels. Like ioredis, you need two clients:
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const redisPub = new Redis()
const redisSub = new Redis()
redisSub.on('message', (channel, message) => {
console.log(`Received ${message} from ${channel}`)
})
redisSub.subscribe('emails')
redisPub.publish('emails', 'clark@daily.planet')
By default, ioredis-mock uses the native Promise library. If you need (or prefer) bluebird promises, set
Redis.Promise:
var Promise = require('bluebird')
var Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
Redis.Promise = Promise
You can use the
defineCommand to define custom commands using lua or
eval to directly execute lua code.
In order to create custom commands, using lua scripting, ioredis exposes the defineCommand method.
You could define a custom command
multiply which accepts one
key and one argument. A redis key, where you can get the multiplicand, and an argument which will be the multiplicator:
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const redis = new Redis({ data: { k1: 5 } })
const commandDefinition = {
numberOfKeys: 1,
lua: 'return redis.call("GET", KEYS[1]) * ARGV[1]',
}
redis.defineCommand('multiply', commandDefinition) // defineCommand(name, definition)
// now we can call our brand new multiply command as an ordinary command
redis.multiply('k1', 10).then(result => {
expect(result).toBe(5 * 10)
})
You can also achieve the same effect by using the
eval command:
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const redis = new Redis({ data: { k1: 5 } })
const result = redis.eval(`return redis.call("GET", "k1") * 10`)
expect(result).toBe(5 * 10)
note we are calling the ordinary redis
GET command by using the global
redis object's
call method.
As a difference from ioredis we currently don't support:
multiply the
multiplyBuffer which returns values using
Buffer.from(...))
evalsha command
script command
Work on Cluster support has started, the current implementation is minimal and PRs welcome #359
const Redis = require('ioredis-mock')
const cluster = new Redis.Cluster(['redis://localhost:7001'])
const nodes = cluster.nodes
expect(nodes.length).toEqual(1)
You can check the roadmap project page, and the compat table, to see how close we are to feature parity with
ioredis.
Just create an issue and tell us all about it or submit a PR with it! 😄