🛠 Tutorials

You can find tutorials and news in this blog: https://blog.taskforce.sh/

Official FrontEnd

Supercharge your queues with a professional front end:

Get a complete overview of all your queues.

Inspect jobs, search, retry, or promote delayed jobs.

Metrics and statistics.

and many more features.

Sign up at Taskforce.sh

Used by

Some notable organizations using BullMQ:

The gist

Install:

$ yarn add bullmq

Add jobs to the queue:

import { Queue } from 'bullmq' ; const queue = new Queue( 'Paint' ); queue.add( 'cars' , { color: 'blue' });

Process the jobs in your workers:

import { Worker } from 'bullmq' ; const worker = new Worker( 'Paint' , async job => { if (job.name === 'cars' ) { await paintCar(job.data.color); } });

Listen to jobs for completion:

import { QueueEvents } from 'bullmq' ; const queueEvents = new QueueEvents( 'Paint' ); queueEvents.on( 'completed' , ( { jobId } ) => { console .log( 'done painting' ); }); queueEvents.on( 'failed' , ( { jobId: string , failedReason: string } ) => { console .error( 'error painting' , failedReason); });

This is just scratching the surface, check all the features and more in the official documentation

Feature Comparison

Since there are a few job queue solutions, here is a table comparing them:

Feature Bullmq-Pro Bullmq Bull Kue Bee Agenda Backend redis redis redis redis redis mongo Observables ✓ Group Rate Limit ✓ Group Support ✓ Parent/Child Dependencies ✓ ✓ Priorities ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Concurrency ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Delayed jobs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Global events ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Rate Limiter ✓ ✓ ✓ Pause/Resume ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sandboxed worker ✓ ✓ ✓ Repeatable jobs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Atomic ops ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Persistence ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ UI ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Optimized for Jobs / Messages Jobs / Messages Jobs / Messages Jobs Messages Jobs

Contributing

Fork the repo, make some changes, submit a pull-request! Here is the contributing doc that has more details.

Thanks

Thanks for all the contributors that made this library possible, also a special mention to Leon van Kammen that kindly donated his npm bullmq repo.