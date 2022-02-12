openbase logo
@quirrel/bullmq

by taskforcesh
1.9.0-6 (see all)

BullMQ - Premium Message Queue for NodeJS based on Redis

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

74

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme




The fastest, most reliable, Redis-based distributed queue for Node.
Carefully written for rock solid stability and atomicity.

Read the documentation

Follow @manast for *important* Bull/BullMQ news and updates!

🛠 Tutorials

You can find tutorials and news in this blog: https://blog.taskforce.sh/

Official FrontEnd

Taskforce.sh, Inc

Supercharge your queues with a professional front end:

  • Get a complete overview of all your queues.
  • Inspect jobs, search, retry, or promote delayed jobs.
  • Metrics and statistics.
  • and many more features.

Sign up at Taskforce.sh

Used by

Some notable organizations using BullMQ:

Microsoft Vendure Datawrapper

The gist

Install:

$ yarn add bullmq

Add jobs to the queue:

import { Queue } from 'bullmq';

const queue = new Queue('Paint');

queue.add('cars', { color: 'blue' });

Process the jobs in your workers:

import { Worker } from 'bullmq';

const worker = new Worker('Paint', async job => {
  if (job.name === 'cars') {
    await paintCar(job.data.color);
  }
});

Listen to jobs for completion:

import { QueueEvents } from 'bullmq';

const queueEvents = new QueueEvents('Paint');

queueEvents.on('completed', ({ jobId }) => {
  console.log('done painting');
});

queueEvents.on('failed', ({ jobId: string, failedReason: string }) => {
  console.error('error painting', failedReason);
});

This is just scratching the surface, check all the features and more in the official documentation

Feature Comparison

Since there are a few job queue solutions, here is a table comparing them:

FeatureBullmq-ProBullmqBullKueBeeAgenda
Backendredisredisredisredisredismongo
Observables
Group Rate Limit
Group Support
Parent/Child Dependencies
Priorities
Concurrency
Delayed jobs
Global events
Rate Limiter
Pause/Resume
Sandboxed worker
Repeatable jobs
Atomic ops
Persistence
UI
Optimized forJobs / MessagesJobs / MessagesJobs / MessagesJobsMessagesJobs

🚀 Sponsor 🚀

RedisGreen

If you need high quality production Redis instances for your BullMQ project, please consider subscribing to RedisGreen, leaders in Redis hosting that works perfectly with BullMQ. Use the promo code "BULLMQ" when signing up to help us sponsor the development of BullMQ!

Contributing

Fork the repo, make some changes, submit a pull-request! Here is the contributing doc that has more details.

Thanks

Thanks for all the contributors that made this library possible, also a special mention to Leon van Kammen that kindly donated his npm bullmq repo.

