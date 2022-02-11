quilt

Quilt is a component-first framework for building complex web applications. It is highly flexible and customizable, but makes no compromises on performance — the whole framework is less than 15kb when minified and compressed.

Quilt provides a collection of libraries for handling common needs in web development, including routing, adding content to the <head> , internationalization, and unit testing. It also provides powerful abstractions for optimizing performance through async loading and preloading, component-driven control of server-side rendering, and offloading code to workers.

Quilt works best with applications that use TypeScript, GraphQL, and React (or a React-compatible variant). You can still use Quilt without using TypeScript, GraphQL, or React, but we focus on optimizing the holistic experience of using these three technologies together.

Sewing Kit is a sister project to Quilt. It provides a layer for you to deeply customize the configuration of how Quilt handles the dev , test , lint , type-check , and build commands for your application.

Ready to learn more? Check out the getting started guide.