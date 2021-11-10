Refraction

This is the home of the front-end technologies that compose the awesome products we build at Quid!

To see a live demo and read the documentation please visit ui.quid.com.

What can we do for you?

Companies' UI libraries are usually meant to be used by the company itself, with little benefits for the community.

Our goal with this project, instead, is to provide a lot of highly reusable libraries that we believe will be useful to everybody.

Some examples are the @quid/react-ellipsis component, @quid/stylis-plugin-focus-visible , [ @quid/react-mouse-outside ][react-mouse-outside], and all the packages marked by the "Community" badge on our styleguide website.

Usage

This repository contains a host of npm packages that can be freely installed and used in your projects. Their license is MIT and we advise you to read it as first thing.

Detailed usage instructions can be found in the README.md of each package (located under packages/<pkg_name> ), additional documentation can be found visiting ui.quid.com.

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to this project, please read the contributing documentation.

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright Quid, Inc. Code released under the MIT license. Docs released under Creative Commons.