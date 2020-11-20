yarn add @quickbaseoss/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace or
npm install @quickbaseoss/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace
"babel": {
"plugins": [
"@quickbaseoss/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace"
]
}
If you are also using babel-plugin-styled-components, you must place
styled-components-css-namespace before
babel-plugin-styled-components.
"babel": {
"plugins": [
"@quickbaseoss/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace",
"babel-plugin-styled-components"
]
}
Without adding options, this plugin will duplicate the class name generated by
styled-components as suggested in this issue.
/* output */
.c0.c0 {
background-color: blue;
}
A common scenario when integrating styled-components into existing projects is fighting against extremely specific legacy CSS selectors such as
#someId .grossly .nested section input {/* styles */}.
To increase the specificity that this plugin adds, you can leverage the recommended approach from the styled-components docs. Add the appropriate number of
& selectors equal to the desired selector duplication as the
cssNamespace option (the default behavior is x2
{"cssNamespace": "&&"}).
{
"plugins": [
[
"@quickbaseoss/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace",
{"cssNamespace": "&&&"}
],
"babel-plugin-styled-components"
]
}
/* output */
.c0.c0.c0 {
background-color: blue;
}
You can provide a
cssNamespace to use instead of duplicating the class name. Remember to include a DOM element with that class that wraps the styled-component. The
cssNamespace takes the form of the selector you want to use to wrap all of your styles with.
"babel": {
"plugins": [
["@quickbaseoss/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace", {"cssNamespace": ".specific .moreSpecific .reallySpecific"}],
"styled-components"
]
}
/* output */
.specific .moreSpecific .reallySpecific .c0 {
background-color: blue;
}
where .c0 is the class added by styled-components to the element
While an uncommon use-case, it can often be useful to interpolate media query at-rules in your css
template string. Compared to the method for creating media queries from the
styled-component docs, this
method reduces the overhead of multiple calls of
css while still allowing queries to be
constructed without requiring nested template literals.
const mediaQuery = '@media only screen and (min-width: 426px)'
const StyledComponent = styled.div`
background-color: red;
${mediaQuery} {
background-color: blue;
}
`
Unfortunately, this syntax is identical to the syntax used to refer to other components and this
plugin cannot distinguish between the two and will produce broken CSS rules. Since referring to
other components is more common, the below method of formatting
@media inline can be
used as a workaround.
const mediaQuery = 'only screen and (min-width: 426px)';
const StyledComponent = styled.div`
background-color: red;
@media ${mediaQuery} {
background-color: blue;
}
`;
Note that
rawCssNamespace was dropped in favor of the single
cssNamespace option. Additionally, support for an array of selectors was dropped as well. Update any references to
rawCssNamespace with
cssNamespace.
If you were already using
cssNamespace, update your configuration to use a css selector rather than an array of classes. E.g.,
cssNamespace: 'moreSpecific' should be
cssNamespace: '.moreSpecific' and
cssNamespace: ['specific', 'verySpecific'] should be
cssNamespace: '.specific .verySpecific'.
styled-components is an awesome library for css-in-js and feels like a natural combination of React and CSS. It is easy to use and produces css instead of inline styles.
However, if you are trying to gradually introduce styled-components into a legacy website that might not have the best CSS, the legacy styles may bleed into your styled-components because they have more specificity than the single class styled-components.
This plugin will automatically add additional css namespaces or duplicated classes to the selectors produced by styled components effectively creating a wall between the legacy css code and your new shiny styled components.
This plugin was built for Styled Components; however, since initially creating it, we at Quick Base have switched to Emotion. It works as an alternative to the stylis extra scope plugin which requires creating your own instance of stylis.
git clone https://github.com/QuickBase/babel-plugin-styled-components-css-namespace.git
yarn install (prefer
yarn although
npm should work as well)
yarn test to run the tests
When we are ready to release a new version, one of the admins needs to run the following commands to publish the new version to npm. We probably need to invest in a better deploy and semver management system. Interested? See this issue.
git tag -a {version} {commit_hash}. For example:
git tag -a 0.0.9 abf3123
git push --follow-tags
Open source software is a group effort. This version of the plugin was heavily inspired by a fork of the original plugin from @TrevorBurnham.
We also would like to thank some of our contributors who helped solve some tough issues with the previous iteration of this plugin: