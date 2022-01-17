A simple module loader for Roblox

Install via NPM like this:

We assume is a folder is a package if it contains a "dependencies" folder. For a given package folder, all packages underneath it shall have...

We will

A module will be defined by a module script

A junction will be defined by a place with a "Dependencies" folder and will have access to its dependency folder, and all ancestors, but not siblings

A junction will give all modules underneath it access

Modules expect external dependencies to be at script.Parent

Modules will be split between client/server/shared based upon their parent

Dependencies will be any modules up to the root

For conflicts, the first copy available will be used (Start at a tree, go up one node, and look all the way down for a copy)