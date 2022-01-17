A simple module loader for Roblox
npm install @quenty/loader --save
Install via NPM like this:
local LoaderUtils = require(ServerScriptService.Modules:FindFirstChild("LoaderUtils", true))
LoaderUtils.toWallyFormat(ServerScriptService.Modules, {
Client = ReplicatedStorage;
Shared = ReplicatedStorage;
Server = ServerScriptService;
})
We assume is a folder is a package if it contains a "dependencies" folder. For a given package folder, all packages underneath it shall have...
We will
A module will be defined by a module script
A junction will be defined by a place with a "Dependencies" folder and will have access to its dependency folder, and all ancestors, but not siblings
A junction will give all modules underneath it access
Modules expect external dependencies to be at script.Parent
Modules will be split between client/server/shared based upon their parent
Dependencies will be any modules up to the root
For conflicts, the first copy available will be used (Start at a tree, go up one node, and look all the way down for a copy)
Modules will prefer to be parented directly, at a top level, without a bouncer
