If you are looking for QMarkdown that supports Quasar v2/Vue v3, then go here or visit the documentation.

QMarkdown (Vue Plugin, UMD and Quasar App Extension)

Everything you need for a complete Markdown solution.

QMarkdown is a Quasar component. It is a powerful markdown processor that plugs right into your Quasar application.

Structure

/ui - standalone npm package (go here for more information)

/app-extension - Quasar app extension

/demo - sources for docs, demo and examples project

live demo - live docs, demo and examples

Donate

License

MIT (c) Jeff Galbraith jeff@quasar.dev