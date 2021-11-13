If you are looking for QCalendar that works with Vue 3, head over to the new docs or visit the next branch..
QCalendar is a Quasar component. It is a powerful calendar that plugs right into your Quasar application and allows for viewing of day (1-6 days), week, monthly, scheduler and agenda views. Painstaking care has been given to make almost every aspect of QCalendar configurable and/or modifiable in some way and control given to the developer.
v3.2.0: New property for interval-based calendars:
time-clicks-clamped. What this does, is instead of returning a timestamp with the exact time of the click position, it returns the timestamp of the interval. If normally, your timestamp would have a time of 13:20, this property makes it return 13:00. This is also based on your settings of
interval-minutes. If your
interval-minutes is set to 15, then the same click above would return a timestamp with time set to 13:15.
Day and Week calendars now have the ability to toggle selected intervals or a range of selected intervals (even across multiple days) with properties
selected-dates and
selected-start-end-dates. These properties not only need the date (like the month view uses), but also the time (use the Timestamp exported method
getDateTime). See the examples to learn how to do this.
Timestamp has a new exported method:
getDateTimeIdentifier which is a convenience method that combines
getDayIdentifier and
getTimeIdentifier.
You can find out more information here.
v3.0.0: As QCalendar strives to be the most exstensible calendar available, to be consistent with this ideology, we had to make a LOT of changes.
Among other updates, several things have become "native" for QCalendar:
.q-active-date class of your own. You can now change the active date colors via css vars
.q-range-first,
.q-range-last and
.q-range classes via
day-class property for range selection. It's all built-in now.
Also, check out the new Theme Builder in the docs.
You can find out more information here.
v2.4.0: New slots and events added. Current event system is deprecated, but still available until the next major version is released. To see the deprecated events in the QCalendar API (at bottom of the page here), select the hamburger menu, then select Show deprecated. You can find out more information here.
v2.2.0: Please be aware of breaking changes in events and scoped slotted data. You can find out more information here.
If you fork or download this project, make sure you have the Quasar CLI globally installed:
$ npm i -g @quasar/cli
The workflow to build the demo, on a fresh project, is as follows:
$ cd ui
$ yarn
$ yarn build
$ cd ../demo
$ yarn
$ quasar dev
MIT (c) Jeff Galbraith jeff@quasar.dev