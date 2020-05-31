@quasar/quasar-app-extension-typescript

WARNING This extension will bring you in sync with Quasar + TS setup as of quasar@1.9.x and @quasar/app@1.6.x This extension is DEPRECATED and is only meant to ease the transition of pre-existing codebases. For new projects use starter-kit TypeScript option by installing @quasar/cli and running quasar create <project-name> Check out the official documentation. ESLint configuration will be overwritten, only Prettier flavour is supported out-of-the-box. airbnb and default configuration should be manually merged using your previous .eslintrc.js or one generated when creating a new Quasar project. You need to remove this extension and typescript dependency after a successful installation: the extension will only do the migration and there's no point into keeping it after that, while typescript dependency is already provided by @quasar/app This extension is one-shot and does not provide uninstall script, make sure you've some form of version control in place to perform rollbacks

Add TypeScript to your Quasar project (won't work for 0.x Quasar versions).

For simpler cases, just running this extension will do the job.

For the majority of cases, many tweaks on your side will be needed to fix type or linting issues, take some time when trying the migration.

If you don't trust a software to automatically update your code, you can manually update your project following the official documentation.

Installation

Add the app extension to your project:

quasar ext add @quasar/typescript

To test the various build types, cd into test-extension and:

yarn quasar ext invoke @quasar/typescript

Fallback

If you experience problems you cannot understand or resolve, copy your src folder (and any project specific configuration) into a freshly created project with TypeScript option enabled. Then proceed to manually update your files to use TypeScript.