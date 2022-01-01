@quasar/quasar-app-extension-qpdfviewer

For Qpdfviewer that works with Quasar v2/Vue v3, head to the next branch or check out the documentation.

QPdfViewer (@quasar/qpdfviewer)

QPdfViewer is an UI App Extension for Quasar Framework v1. It will not work with legacy versions of Quasar Framework.

This work is currently in beta and there are expected changes while things get worked out. Your help with testing is greatly appreciated. Suggestions and PRs welcomed.

Info

QPdfViewer allows you to have PDF in your web pages.

Install

To add this App Extension to your Quasar application, run the following (in your Quasar app folder):

quasar ext add @ quasar / qpdfviewer

Uninstall

To remove this App Extension from your Quasar application, run the following (in your Quasar app folder):

quasar ext remove @ quasar / qpdfviewer

Describe

You can use quasar describe QPdfViewer

Example Code

Be sure to check out the Test Project for more examples.

< q-pdfviewer v-model = "show" src = "'https://www.ets.org/Media/Tests/GRE/pdf/gre_research_validity_data.pdf'" type = "pdfjs" content-class = "absolute" /> or < template > < div class = "container q-pa-lg" > < q-pdfviewer v-model = "show" :src = "src" type = "html5" content-class = "fit container" inner-content-class = "fit container" /> </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'Container' , props : { src : String }, data () { return { show : true } } } </ script > < style > .container { max-width : 50% ; max-height : 70% ; min-width : 400px ; min-height : 600px ; width : 100% ; height : 100% ; } </ style >

Using blob data (for type="html5" only):

fetchPDF (payload) { this .$axios.post( '/my/url/to/pdf' , payload, { responseType : 'blob' }).then( res => { const blob = new Blob([res.data], { type : res.data.type }) pdfSrc = window .URL.createObjectURL(blob) }).catch( err => { this .$q.notify({ message : 'Error downloading PDF' , type : 'negative' , textColor : 'white' , color : 'negative' , icon : 'error' , closeBtn : 'close' , position : 'top' }) }) }

NOTE: QPdfviewer now has support for native HTML5 PDF viewer and for PDFJS. Use type="html5" or type="pdfjs" . If you previously has this app extension, and want to use the pdfjs, you will need to re-install it. An update will not get the PDFJS for you. If you update, you can run quasar ext invoke @quasar/qpdfviewer instead of re-installing.

NOTE: QPdfviewer uses the <object> tag for displaying the PDF ( type="html5" only). Should the browser not support this, the fallback is to use an <iframe> . And, should this also not be supported by the browser, then some text will be displayed with a link to the PDF so the user can download it for off-line viewing.

When using PDFJS, the PDF is always displayed in an <iframe> .

NOTE: QPdfviewer now works with Electron, but you have to use type="pdfjs" to get this functionality.

QPdfviewer Vue Properties

Vue Property Type Description value Boolean Use v-model to toggle visiblity src String Path to the PDF source type String PDF engine to use (values: html5 or pdfjs ) error-string String Set this if you wish to change from the default error string load Function The function to be called when the pdf document has been loaded error Function The function to be called when the pdf document has an error content-class [String, Object, Array] Style definitions to be attributed to the PDF container content-style [String, Object, Array] Style definitions to be attributed to the PDF container inner-content-class [String, Object, Array] Style definitions to be attributed to the PDF object inner-content-style [String, Object, Array] Style definitions to be attributed to the PDF object

QPdfViewer has no events or slots.

