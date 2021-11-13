@quasar/quasar-app-extension-qmediaplayer

QMediaPlayer (Vue Plugin, UMD and Quasar App Extension)

If you are looking for QMediaPlayer v2.+ (with Quasar v2/Vue v3 support) look into the next branch. For v2.+ documentation, go here.

Structure

/ui - standalone npm package (go here for more information)

/app-extension - Quasar app extension

/demo - docs, demo and examples project

live demo - live docs, demo and examples

Demo Workflow

If you fork or download this project, make sure you have the Quasar CLI globally installed:

$ npm i -g /cli

The workflow to build the demo, on a fresh project, is as follows:

cd ui yarn yarn build cd ../demo yarn quasar dev

Language Files

We need help translating the language files. They are all currently using English. If you know another language, please PR and help us out.

Completed languages

Example Code

Video example

< q-media-player type = "video" background-color = "black" :muted = "muted" radius = "1rem" :autoplay = "true" :show-big-play-button = "true" :sources = "video.sources" :poster = "video.poster" :tracks = "video.tracks" track-language = "English" @ ended = "onEnded" > < template v-if = "overlay" v-slot:overlay > < div > < img src = "quasar-logo.png" style = "width: 30vw; max-width: 50px; opacity: 0.25;" > </ div > </ template > </ q-media-player >

and the data...

data () { return { video : { label : 'Tears of Steel' , poster : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TearsOfSteel.jpeg' , sources : [ { src : 'http://ftp.nluug.nl/pub/graphics/blender/demo/movies/ToS/tears_of_steel_720p.mov' , type : 'video/mp4' } ], tracks : [ { src : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TOS-en.vtt' , kind : 'subtitles' , srclang : 'en' , label : 'English' }, { src : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TOS-de.vtt' , kind : 'subtitles' , srclang : 'de' , label : 'German' }, { src : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TOS-es.vtt' , kind : 'subtitles' , srclang : 'es' , label : 'Spanish' }, { src : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TOS-fr-Goofy.vtt' , kind : 'subtitles' , srclang : 'fr' , label : 'French' }, { src : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TOS-it.vtt' , kind : 'subtitles' , srclang : 'it' , label : 'Italian' }, { src : 'media/TearsOfSteel/TOS-nl.vtt' , kind : 'subtitles' , srclang : 'nl' , label : 'Dutch' } ] } } }

Audio example

audio: { sources : [ { src : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/quasarframework/quasar-ui-qmediaplayer/dev/demo/public/media/Scott_Holmes_-_04_-_Upbeat_Party.mp3' , type : 'audio/mp3' } ] }

Other

Fullscreen

It is important to note that if you desire fullscreen, then you must add Quasar's AppFullscreen plug-in to your quasar.conf.js . For more information, please refer to the documentation:

return { framework : { plugins : [ 'AppFullscreen' ] } }

Whether to use CORS for fetching assets.

anonymous - CORS requests for this element will not have the credentials flag set. use-credentials - CORS requests for this element will have the credentials flag set; this means the request will provide credentials. null - do not use CORS.

For more detailed information go here.

preload

This enumerated attribute is intended to provide a hint to the browser about what the author thinks will lead to the best user experience. It may have one of the following values:

none: Indicates that the audio should not be preloaded. metadata: Indicates that only audio metadata (e.g. length) is fetched. auto: Indicates that the whole audio file can be downloaded, even if the user is not expected to use it.

For more detailed information go here.

networkState

You can capture the networkState with the @networkState event.

NETWORK_EMPTY = 0 NETWORK_IDLE = 1 NETWORK_LOADING = 2 NETWORK_NO_SOURCE = 3

For more detailed information go here.

MediaError

You can capture the MediaError with the @error event.

MEDIA_ERR_ABORTED = 1 MEDIA_ERR_NETWORK = 2 MEDIA_ERR_DECODE = 3 MEDIA_ERR_SRC_NOT_SUPPORTED = 4

For more detailed information go here.

iOS

If you want to use the playsinline property with iOS, you will need to add the following to the config.xml for your iOS build:

< preference name = "AllowInlineMediaPlayback" value = "true" />

Direct Access

If you find you have a need access to the underlying media player, you can set up a ref on QMediaPlayer and access $media directly, even capturing and handling your own events.

< q-media-player ref = "myPlayer" ... />

then

this .$refs.myPlayer.$media

Donate

License

MIT (c) Jeff Galbraith jeff@quasar.dev