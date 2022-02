April 7, 2021: The NPM package for this package has been deprecated and the Github repo archived.

Quasar App Extension qenv

quasar-app-extension-qenv is a CLI App Extension for Quasar Framework. It is a stand-alone environment-to-browser parser and aggregator.

Now compatible with Quasar v2 beta

Structure

/app-extension - Quasar app extension (read here for more information)

Donate

If you appreciate the work that went into this, please consider donating to Quasar or Jeff.

License

MIT (c) Jeff Galbraith jeff@quasar.dev