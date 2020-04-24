openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@quasar/quasar-app-extension-icon-factory

by quasarframework
1.0.0-rc.7 (see all)

CLI tool to generate all the icons and splashscreens for your Quasar Apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module has been renamed to @quasar/quasar-app-extension-icon-genie for legal reasons. Install: quasar ext add @quasar/icon-genie

Readme

Attention!

Moved over to Quasar's core repo: https://github.com/quasarframework/quasar/tree/dev/icongenie

Icon Genie logo

Quasar Framework Icon Genie

A Quasar tool for generating all your Quasar App's icons and splashscreens

Join the chat at https://chat.quasar.dev https://good-labs.github.io/greater-good-affirmation/assets/images/badge.svg

What is Icon Genie

This node module outputs a set of SQUARE favicons, webicons, pwa-icons and electron-icons as well as iOS, Windows Store and MacOS icons from an original 1240x1240 square icon that retains transparency and also minifies the assets. It will also create splash screens for Cordova/Capacitor and even a minified svg.

It works cross-platform to generate those pesky .icns and .ico files used by Electron apps and in the case of the latter preferred by some browsers and webscrapers (favicon.ico) - even though modern development guidelines for Apple and Windows recommend using .png.

It has two primary interfaces (with Quasar CTX and as a standalone CLI) and although it is built for the Quasar Framework, it should work anywhere you can run node. You can even import it and use it in your own pipelines if that's your thing. It is designed to be a very useful tool that you will be glad to have lying around.

You MUST use PNG. If you use a source image that is smaller than 1240x1240 some icons will be naively upscaled. If you do not use a square original, it will be cropped square from the center using the smaller dimension as width and height - but will never upscale - which can potentially result in non-square results. You have been warned.

A final note: You should always pad your icon design with about 1% of empty space. This is because you will lose aliasing resolution when downscaling, which means at smaller sizes your round icon (if it doesn't have padding) will seem to have flattened top, bottom, left and right sides.

Supporting Quasar

Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers.

Please read our manifest on Why donations are important. If you'd like to become a donator, check out Quasar Framework's Donator campaign.

Documentation

Head on to the Quasar Framework official website: https://quasar.dev

Stay in Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quasarframework

Chat Support

Ask questions at the official community Discord server: https://chat.quasar.dev

Community Forum

Ask questions at the official community forum: https://forum.quasar.dev

Semver

Quasar Icon Genie is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.

License

Copyright (c) 2018-present Razvan Stoenescu

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial