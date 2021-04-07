April 7, 2021: The NPM package for this package has been deprecated and the Github repo archived.
@quasar/quasar-app-extension-dotenv is an official
Quasar CLI App Extension for the popular dotenv package.
The Dotenv App Extension works only for development and production builds. If you need something less-opinionated, go to the Quasar QEnv app extension.
Now compatible with Quasar v2 beta
MIT (c) Jeff Galbraith jeff@quasar.dev