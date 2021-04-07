openbase logo
@quasar/quasar-app-extension-dotenv

by quasarframework
1.1.0

Official Quasar App Extension for dotenv

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

4.0/5
Top Feedback

Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

April 7, 2021: The NPM package for this package has been deprecated and the Github repo archived.

DOTENV - Quasar Framework app extension

@quasar/quasar-app-extension-dotenv is an official Quasar CLI App Extension for the popular dotenv package.

The Dotenv App Extension works only for development and production builds. If you need something less-opinionated, go to the Quasar QEnv app extension.

@quasar/quasar-app-extension-dotenv GitHub code size in bytes GitHub repo size in bytes npm

Now compatible with Quasar v2 beta

Structure

  • /app-extension - Quasar app extension (read here for more information, including a training video)

Donate

If you appreciate the work that went into this, please consider donating to Quasar or Jeff.

License

MIT (c) Jeff Galbraith jeff@quasar.dev

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
