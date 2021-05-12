|Statements
This is the official Quasar App-Extension for adding GraphQL to your Quasar project.
NOTE: If you are looking for the Quasar v2 (Vue3) compatible version, check out the v2 branch.
This app extension adds GraphQL support to your Quasar projects.
It uses Apollo Client and the Vue Apollo plugin.
Server side rendering (SSR) mode is also supported by this extension.
quasar ext add @quasar/apollo
Quasar CLI will retrieve the extension from NPM (@quasar/quasar-app-extension-apollo)
Note: Some code will be added to the html template file of your app (
src/index.template.html)
quasar.conf.js so .Vue files work Apollo client's "Tagged Template Strings"
In order for the vue-apollo components to work, you must turn on a special transform so vue-loader doesn't fail on those new tags. Add the below code to the
build property in your
quasar.conf.js file.
chainWebpack (chain, { isServer, isClient }) {
chain.module.rule('vue')
.use('vue-loader')
.loader('vue-loader')
.tap(options => {
options.transpileOptions = {
transforms: {
dangerousTaggedTemplateString: true
}
}
return options
})
}
You will be prompted to enter the URI of your GraphQL endpoint. You can skip this and instead provide the URI using an environment variable when running Quasar:
GRAPHQL_URI=https://prod.example.com/graphql quasar build
GRAPHQL_URI=https://dev.example.com/graphql quasar dev
If you don't have a GraphQL endpoint yet, you can create one to experiment with at FakeQL or other similar services.
quasar ext remove @quasar/apollo
And remove the chainWebpack code from
quasar.conf.js
Note: The added code to the html template file (
src/index.template.html) will be removed.
Warning Added directory
src/apollo will be removed, if you need, make a backup before uninstalling the extension.
Apollo client can be configured through
src/apollo/apollo-client-config.js.
The extension provides two hooks, one gets called before the apollo client instantiation and the other afterwards. The hooks are
apolloClientBeforeCreate and
apolloClientAfterCreate, and can be modified as needed in
src/apollo/apollo-client-hooks.js.
The extension provides two hooks, one gets called before the apollo provider instantiation and the other afterwards. The hooks are
apolloProviderBeforeCreate and
apolloProviderAfterCreate, and can be modified as needed in
src/apollo/apollo-provider-hooks.js.
Check the guide in Vue Apollo docs
Example usage:
src/pages/Index.vue
<template>
<q-page>
<!-- when the query response is not received yet, data from it is undefined,
so before referring to it we need to use v-if -->
<div v-if="post">GraphQL query result:<br />{{ post.title }}</div>
<div v-else>
loading...
</div>
</q-page>
</template>
<script>
import gql from 'graphql-tag'
export default {
name: 'PageIndex',
// https://apollo.vuejs.org/guide/apollo/#usage-in-vue-components
apollo: {
post: {
query: gql`
query {
post(id: 5) {
title
}
}
`
}
}
}
</script>