Readme

Quasar Framework logo

Quasar Framework

Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time: responsive Single Page Apps, SSR Apps, PWAs, Browser extensions, Hybrid Mobile Apps and Electron Apps. If you want, all using the same codebase!

Join the chat at https://chat.quasar.dev https://good-labs.github.io/greater-good-affirmation/assets/images/badge.svg

Please submit a PR to https://github.com/quasarframework/quasar-awesome with your website/app/Quasar tutorial/video etc. Thank you!

Supporting Quasar

Quasar Framework is an MIT-licensed open source project. Its ongoing development is made possible thanks to the support by these awesome backers.

Please read our manifest on Why donations are important. If you'd like to become a donator, check out Quasar Framework's Donator campaign.

Proudly sponsored by:

Documentation

Head on to the Quasar Framework official website: https://quasar.dev

Stay in Touch

For latest releases and announcements, follow on Twitter: @quasarframework

Chat Support

Ask questions at the official community Discord server: https://chat.quasar.dev

Community Forum

Ask questions at the official community forum: https://forum.quasar.dev

Contributing

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request. If you have a Quasar-related project/component/tool, add it with a pull request to this curated list!

Thank you to all the people who already contributed to Quasar!

Semver

Quasar is following Semantic Versioning 2.0.

License

Copyright (c) 2015-present Razvan Stoenescu

MIT License

