An open protocol for launching liquidity mining programs on Solana.
Quarry was built with the intention of helping more Solana projects launch on-chain liquidity mining programs. It is currently standard for projects to manually send tokens to addresses-- while this is better than no distribution, it would be much better for the growth of the ecosystem if liquidity mining programs were composable and enforceable on-chain.
Quarry Protocol has been audited by Quantstamp. View the audit report here.
|Package
|Description
|Version
|Docs
quarry-merge-mine
|Mines multiple quarries at the same time
quarry-mine
|Distributes liquidity mining rewards to token stakers
quarry-mint-wrapper
|Mints tokens to authorized accounts
quarry-operator
|Delegates Quarry Rewarder authority roles.
quarry-redeemer
|Redeems one token for another
quarry-registry
|Registry to index all quarries of a rewarder.
@quarryprotocol/quarry-sdk
|TypeScript SDK for Quarry
Program addresses are the same on devnet, testnet, and mainnet-beta.
QMMD16kjauP5knBwxNUJRZ1Z5o3deBuFrqVjBVmmqto
QMNeHCGYnLVDn1icRAfQZpjPLBNkfGbSKRB83G5d8KB
QMWoBmAyJLAsA1Lh9ugMTw2gciTihncciphzdNzdZYV
QoP6NfrQbaGnccXQrMLUkog2tQZ4C1RFgJcwDnT8Kmz
QRDxhMw1P2NEfiw5mYXG79bwfgHTdasY2xNP76XSea9
QREGBnEj9Sa5uR91AV8u3FxThgP5ZCvdZUW2bHAkfNc
Documentation is a work in progress. For now, one should read the end-to-end tests of the SDK.
We soon plan on releasing a React library to make it easy to integrate Quarry with your frontend.
Quarry Protocol is licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
In short, this means that any changes to this code must be made open source and available under the AGPL-v3.0 license, even if only used privately. If you have a need to use this program and cannot respect the terms of the license, please message us our legal team directly at legal@quarry.so.