Qooxdoo-Compiler is the new compiler and command line interface for Qooxdoo (http://qooxdoo.org) applications, written in 100% Node.JS Javascript it adds these key improvements over the standard python generator:
One of the top goals of this project is to be very fast and lightweight - fast enough to detect code changes and recompile applications on the fly on a production server, with an application recompile costing a few hundreds of milliseconds.
The included command line utility allows you create, build and manage qooxdoo applications (note that Qooxdoo-Compiler now incorporates the Qooxdoo-CLI project, which used to be a separate repo).
Detailed documentation on the compiler is available in the dedicated chapter of the qooxdoo Manual.
Beta. The API has mostly stabilized, we will provide a migration path for any backward-incompatible changes. Api reference of the compiler can be found here: https://qooxdoo.org/qooxdoo-compiler/#
Node Currently requires NodeJS >= v8. We recommend you consider
nvm to
ease installing and switching between node versions - you can find the Linux
version at http://nvm.sh and there is a version for Windows at
https://github.com/coreybutler/nvm-windows
Qooxdoo The compiler works with all qooxdoo versions >= v6.0.0, which is contained in the current master branch.
Install
nvm and then:
nvm install 8 # or 10
nvm use 8 # or 10
For more detailed information about installation and use of the compiler, refer to the documentation.
Here's how you can do a quick test drive:
npm install -g @qooxdoo/compiler
qx create myapp --noninteractive
cd myapp
qx package install qooxdoo/qxl.apiviewer
qx package install qooxdoo/qxl.widgetbrowser
qx serve -S
Wait for the message
Web server started, please browse to http://localhost:8080,
then open that address in the browser.
The above test drive uses a global installation of qooxdoo and its compiler. For development of more than one project, you may want an installation of qooxdoo local to the project. Local installation is described in the Getting Started documentation.
If always want to have the newest version of the compiler or you want help us in development you can install it directly from the GitHub repo:
Using
npm link:
git clone https://github.com/qooxdoo/qooxdoo-compiler.git
cd qooxdoo-compiler
npm install
./bootstrap-compiler
./tmp/qx deploy
npm link
or just run
bootstrap-compiler and add either bin/source (or bin/build) onto your PATH and then they have the version of the compiler under development.
When working on the compiler itself, cd to the compile directory and
run ./tmp/qx compile --watch (possibly with --target=build if you want to test the build version), that is the fastest way to get it running.
Qooxdoo Compiler is a BETA RELEASE and of course, you use at your own risk. However, it is in use in several major production applications maintained by the qooxdoo core developers and therefore you can be fairly confident that we cherish stability and every major bug that comes up will be fixed ASAP.
Because of its beta status, you should upgrade to the newest NPM version with caution. A new version is released on each commit to the master branch. The integrity of the code is tested before a release. However, you should always test a new release thoroughly with your application before using it to build any production code. If you find that something is broken, please create an issue.
You can always revert to a previous release by picking a version on the NPM website and executing
npm install @qooxdoo/compiler@1.0.0-beta.XXXXXX-YYYY
(replace XXXXX-YYYY by the date string).
Number one gotcha is that you have to run the compiler every time you change
your code, because it's being transpiled. The
qx compile command has a
--watch parameter that enables continuous compilation. Note that the
qx serve command always used continuous compilation.
config.json is not used by the
qx command - instead it uses a new, and much
simpler configuration file called
compile.json.
The path to the qooxdoo library does not need to be specified since the compiler
comes with its own copy of the framework, if this is not what you want, you can
use the CLI to set the path:
qx config set qx.libraryPath /path/to/qooxdoo/framework
The compiler is a full equivalent as far as compiling is concerned, and much
faster at that. However, its domain is compiling applications (including
collecting resources) whereas generate.py included features for building and
running test suites, creating API documentation, building distributions,
creating skeleton applications, etc. These features have not been replicated.
Instead, you can do all these things with code now in a file called
compile.js
Please get stuck in to any aspects you'd like to work on - We're open to pull requests, and you can contact us to chat about features you'd like to see or help on using or extending Qooxdoo-Compiler. The best place to talk about it is on Gitter at https://gitter.im/qooxdoo/qooxdoo