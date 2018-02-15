openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@qontu/ngx-inline-editor

by qontu
0.2.0-alpha.12 (see all)

Native UI Inline-editor Angular (4.0+) component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

339

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Native UI Inline-editor Angular (version 4+) component (demo)

Follow me twitter to be notified about new releases.

ngx-inline-editor is a library of Angular (version 4+) that allows you to create editable elements. Such technique is also known as click-to-edit or edit-in-place. It is based on ideas of angular-xeditable which is developed in AngularJS.

Version 0.1.0

Dependencies

Basically it does not depend on any libraries except Angular4 itself. For themes you may need to include Twitter Bootstrap CSS.

Angular 4+ Version

Angular 4 is now stable. Therefore, if encountering errors using this lib, ensure your version of Angular is compatible. The current version used to develop this lib is angular4 ^4.0.0.

Controls & Features

  • text
  • textarea
  • select
  • checkbox
  • radio
  • date
  • time
  • datetime
  • html5 inputs
    • pattern
    • number
    • range
  • typeahead
  • ui-select
  • complex form
  • editable row
  • editable column
  • editable table
  • themes

Quick start

  1. A recommended way to install ngx-inline-editor is through npm package manager using the following command:

    npm i @qontu/ngx-inline-editor --save

  2. Include the basic theme or configure your own styles which are in the following path:

dist/themes/bootstrap.css

  1. Include Twitter Bootstrap and FontAwesome in your project.

Usage

Angular (4+) and later

Import InlineEditorModule into your app's modules:

import {InlineEditorModule} from '@qontu/ngx-inline-editor';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    InlineEditorModule
  ]
})

This makes all the @qontu/ngx-inline-editor components available for use in your app components.

Simple Example

You can find a complete example here

import {Component} from '@angular/core';

@Component({
    selector: 'my-component',
    template: `
    <div>
        <inline-editor type="text" [(ngModel)]="editableText" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)" name="editableText1" size="8"></inline-editor>
    </div>
    <div>
        <inline-editor type="password" [(ngModel)]="editablePassword" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"></inline-editor>
    </div>
    <div>
        <inline-editor type="textarea" [(ngModel)]="editableTextArea" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"> </inline-editor>
    </div>
    <div>
        <inline-editor type="select" [(ngModel)]="editableSelect" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)" [options]="editableSelectOptions"
        value="valor"></inline-editor>
  </div>`
})
export class MyComponent {
  title = 'My component!';

  editableText = 'myText';
  editablePassword = 'myPassword';
  editableTextArea = 'Text in text area';
  editableSelect = 2;
  editableSelectOptions =[
    {value: 1, text: 'status1'},
    {value: 2, text: 'status2'},
    {value: 3, text: 'status3'},
    {value: 4, text: 'status4'}
  ];

  saveEditable(value) {
    //call to http service
    console.log('http.service: ' + value);
  }

API

InlineEditorDirectives

Text
 <inline-editor
        type="text"
        [(ngModel)]="editableText"
        (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
        name="editableText1"
        size="8"
        disabled="true"
        min="1"
        max="8"
        pattern="^[a-zA-Z]{1,3}"
        (onError)="myHandleError()"></inline-editor>
  • type [string] Specifies the type <input> element to display.
  • onSave [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.
  • onError [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max).
  • name [string] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined.
  • size [number] Defines the width, in characters, of an <input> element. Default is 8.
  • disabled [boolean] If set to true, a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false.
  • min [number] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an <input> element. Default is 1.
  • max [number] the max attribute specifies the maximum value for an <input> element. Default is Infinity.
Password
 <inline-editor
        type="password"
        [(ngModel)]="editablePassword"
        (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
        name="editablePassword"
        size="8"
        disabled="true"
        min="1"
        max="8"
        (onError)="myHandleError"></inline-editor>
  • type [string] Specifies the type <input> element to display.
  • onSave [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.
  • onError [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max).
  • name [string] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined.
  • size [number] Defines the width, in characters, of an <input> element. Default is 8.
  • disabled [boolean] If set to true, a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false.
  • min [number] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an <input> element. Default is 1.
  • max [number] the max attribute specifies the maximum value for an <input> element. Default is Infinity.
TextArea
 <inline-editor
        type="textarea"
        [(ngModel)]="editableTextArea"
        (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
        name="editableTextArea"
        size="8"
        disabled="true"
        cols="50"
        rows="4"
        min="1"
        max="8"
        (onError)="myHandleError"></inline-editor>
  • type [string] Specifies the type <input> element to display.
  • onSave [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.
  • onError [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max).
  • name [string] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined.
  • size [number] Defines the width, in characters, of an <input> element. Default is 8.
  • disabled [boolean] If set to true, a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false.
  • cols [number] Specifies the visible width of a text area. Default is 50.
  • rows [number] Specifies the visible height of a text area. Default is 4.
  • min [number] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an <input> element. Default is 1.
  • max [number] the max attribute specifies the maximum value for an <input> element. Default is Infinity.
Select
Basic example
<inline-editor
        type="select"
        [(ngModel)]="editableSelect"
        (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
        name="editableSelect"
        disabled="false"
        [options]="editableSelectOptions"></inline-editor>
  • type [string] Specifies the type <input> element to display.
  • onSave [event handler] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.
  • name [string] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined.
  • disabled [boolean] If set to true, a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false.
  • options [Array<optionItem> | Object:{ data: Array<optionItem, value:string, text: string }] Array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with value and text properties. Is possible to configure key-value parameters using an object that specifies these fields and data.

Typescript code:

  editableSelect = 2;
  editableSelectOptions =[
    {value: 1, text: 'status1'},
    {value: 2, text: 'status2'},
    {value: 3, text: 'status3'},
    {value: 4, text: 'status4'}
  ];

  saveEditable(value) {
    //call to http server
    console.log('http.server: ' + value);

  }
Parameter's configuration example
  • editableSelect [number] Specifies the default's value of the select.
  • editableSelectOptions [Array<optionItem> | Object: { data: Array<optionItem, value:string, text: string }] Specifies the array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with value and text properties. Is possible to configure key-value parameters using an object that specifies these fields and data.

Typescript code:

  editableSelect = 2;
  editableSelectOptionsConfiguration = {
    data: [
      { id: 1, field: 'status1' },
      { id: 2, field: 'status2' },
      { id: 3, field: 'status3' },
      { id: 4, field: 'status4' }
    ],
    value: 'id',
    text: 'field'
  }

  saveEditable(value) {
    //call to http server
    console.log('http.server: ' + value);

  }
Children example

Is possible to configure sublevels/children to generate the select using an array of objects called children.

Typescript code:

 editableSelectOptionsTwoLevelsDefault = 1;
  editableSelectOptionsTwoLevelsConfiguration = {
    data: [
      {
        id: 1, field: 'status1',
        children: [
          { id: 5, field: 'status1.1' },
          { id: 6, field: 'status1.2' }
        ]
      },
      { id: 2, field: 'status2' },
      { id: 3, field: 'status3' },
      {
        id: 4, field: 'status4',
        children: [{ id: 7, field: 'status4.1' }]
      }
    ],
    value: 'id',
    text: 'field'
  }

Version 0.1.0-optGroup

Empty components

  <inline-editor
  type="text"
  ngModel
  empty="My custom message"
  (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
  (onError)="handleError"
  name="editableText1"
  size="8"
  min="3"
  max="5"></inline-editor>

  <inline-editor type="select"
                [(ngModel)]="editableSelectDoesntExist"
                (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
                [options]="editableSelectOptionsConfiguration"></inline-editor>
  • empty [string] Specifies the default message to display if there are not ngModel for the component. If the type is select then the default selected element is the first element of the options array.

Style/Theme

The inline-editor has the following basic theme which you can find in dist/themes/bootstrap.css:

a.c-inline-editor {
  text-decoration: none;
  color: #428bca;
  border-bottom: dashed 1px #428bca;
  cursor: pointer;
  line-height: 2;
  margin-right: 5px;
  margin-left: 5px;
}
.c-inline-editor.editable-empty,
.c-inline-editor.editable-empty:hover,
.c-inline-editor.editable-empty:focus,
.c-inline-editor.a.editable-empty,
.c-inline-editor.a.editable-empty:hover,
.c-inline-editor.a.editable-empty:focus {
  font-style: italic;
  color: #DD1144;
  text-decoration: none;
}

.c-inline-editor.inlineEditForm {
  display: inline-block;
  white-space: nowrap;
  margin: 0;
}

#inlineEditWrapper {
  display: inline-block;
}

.c-inline-editor.inlineEditForm input,
.c-inline-editor.select {
  width: auto;
  display: inline;
}

.c-inline-editor.inline-editor-button-group {
  display: inline-block;
}

.c-inline-editor.editInvalid {
  color: #a94442;
  margin-bottom: 0;
}

.c-inline-editor.error {
  border-color: #a94442;
}

[hidden].c-inline-editor {
  display: none;
}

Integration with other ngx-libraries

ngx-data-table

Example using angular2-data-table (demo) Version 0.1.0-angular2-data-table

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

Development

  1. To generate all *.js, *.js.map and *.d.ts files:

    npm run build

  2. To debug :

    npm run build:watch

Authors

Carlos Caballero - https://github.com/caballerog

Antonio Villena - https://github.com/xxxtonixxx

License

The MIT License (See the LICENSE file for the full text) -

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial