Native UI Inline-editor Angular (version 4+) component (demo)

Follow me to be notified about new releases.

ngx-inline-editor is a library of Angular (version 4+) that allows you to create editable elements. Such technique is also known as click-to-edit or edit-in-place. It is based on ideas of angular-xeditable which is developed in AngularJS.

Dependencies

Basically it does not depend on any libraries except Angular4 itself. For themes you may need to include Twitter Bootstrap CSS.

Angular 4+ Version

Angular 4 is now stable. Therefore, if encountering errors using this lib, ensure your version of Angular is compatible. The current version used to develop this lib is angular4 ^4.0.0.

Controls & Features

text

text textarea

textarea select

select checkbox

checkbox radio

radio date

date time

time datetime

datetime html5 inputs pattern number range

html5 inputs typeahead

typeahead ui-select

ui-select complex form

complex form editable row

editable row editable column

editable column editable table

editable table themes

Quick start

A recommended way to install ngx-inline-editor is through npm package manager using the following command: npm i @qontu/ngx-inline-editor --save Include the basic theme or configure your own styles which are in the following path:

dist/themes/bootstrap.css

Include Twitter Bootstrap and FontAwesome in your project.

Usage

Angular (4+) and later

Import InlineEditorModule into your app's modules:

import {InlineEditorModule} from '@qontu/ngx-inline-editor' ; ({ imports: [ InlineEditorModule ] })

This makes all the @qontu/ngx-inline-editor components available for use in your app components.

Simple Example

You can find a complete example here

import {Component} from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <div> <inline-editor type="text" [(ngModel)]="editableText" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)" name="editableText1" size="8"></inline-editor> </div> <div> <inline-editor type="password" [(ngModel)]="editablePassword" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"></inline-editor> </div> <div> <inline-editor type="textarea" [(ngModel)]="editableTextArea" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"> </inline-editor> </div> <div> <inline-editor type="select" [(ngModel)]="editableSelect" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)" [options]="editableSelectOptions" value="valor"></inline-editor> </div>` }) export class MyComponent { title = 'My component!' ; editableText = 'myText' ; editablePassword = 'myPassword' ; editableTextArea = 'Text in text area' ; editableSelect = 2 ; editableSelectOptions =[ {value: 1 , text: 'status1' }, {value: 2 , text: 'status2' }, {value: 3 , text: 'status3' }, {value: 4 , text: 'status4' } ]; saveEditable(value) { console .log( 'http.service: ' + value); }

API

InlineEditorDirectives

Text

< inline-editor type = "text" [( ngModel )]= "editableText" ( onSave )= "saveEditable($event)" name = "editableText1" size = "8" disabled = "true" min = "1" max = "8" pattern = "^[a-zA-Z]{1,3}" ( onError )= "myHandleError()" > </ inline-editor >

type [ string ] Specifies the type <input> element to display.

[ ] Specifies the type element to display. onSave [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The argument will be the value return of the input send. onError [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max).

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max). name [ string ] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined .

[ ] Defines the name of an element. Default is . size [ number ] Defines the width, in characters, of an <input> element. Default is 8 .

[ ] Defines the width, in characters, of an element. Default is . disabled [ boolean ] If set to true , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false .

[ ] If set to , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is . min [ number ] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an <input> element. Default is 1 .

[ ] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an element. Default is . max [ number ] the max attribute specifies the maximum value for an <input> element. Default is Infinity .

Password

< inline-editor type = "password" [( ngModel )]= "editablePassword" ( onSave )= "saveEditable($event)" name = "editablePassword" size = "8" disabled = "true" min = "1" max = "8" ( onError )= "myHandleError" > </ inline-editor >

type [ string ] Specifies the type <input> element to display.

[ ] Specifies the type element to display. onSave [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The argument will be the value return of the input send. onError [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max).

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max). name [ string ] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined .

[ ] Defines the name of an element. Default is . size [ number ] Defines the width, in characters, of an <input> element. Default is 8 .

[ ] Defines the width, in characters, of an element. Default is . disabled [ boolean ] If set to true , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false .

[ ] If set to , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is . min [ number ] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an <input> element. Default is 1 .

[ ] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an element. Default is . max [ number ] the max attribute specifies the maximum value for an <input> element. Default is Infinity .

TextArea

< inline-editor type = "textarea" [( ngModel )]= "editableTextArea" ( onSave )= "saveEditable($event)" name = "editableTextArea" size = "8" disabled = "true" cols = "50" rows = "4" min = "1" max = "8" ( onError )= "myHandleError" > </ inline-editor >

type [ string ] Specifies the type <input> element to display.

[ ] Specifies the type element to display. onSave [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The argument will be the value return of the input send. onError [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max).

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button and an error is provoked (example: the value is not between min and max). name [ string ] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined .

[ ] Defines the name of an element. Default is . size [ number ] Defines the width, in characters, of an <input> element. Default is 8 .

[ ] Defines the width, in characters, of an element. Default is . disabled [ boolean ] If set to true , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false .

[ ] If set to , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is . cols [ number ] Specifies the visible width of a text area. Default is 50 .

[ ] Specifies the visible width of a text area. Default is . rows [ number ] Specifies the visible height of a text area. Default is 4 .

[ ] Specifies the visible height of a text area. Default is . min [ number ] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an <input> element. Default is 1 .

[ ] the min attribute specifies the minimum value for an element. Default is . max [ number ] the max attribute specifies the maximum value for an <input> element. Default is Infinity .

Select

Basic example

< inline-editor type = "select" [( ngModel )]= "editableSelect" ( onSave )= "saveEditable($event)" name = "editableSelect" disabled = "false" [ options ]= "editableSelectOptions" > </ inline-editor >

type [ string ] Specifies the type <input> element to display.

[ ] Specifies the type element to display. onSave [ event handler ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The $event argument will be the value return of the input send.

[ ] The expression specified will be invoked whenever the form is save via a click on save button. The argument will be the value return of the input send. name [ string ] Defines the name of an <input> element. Default is undefined .

[ ] Defines the name of an element. Default is . disabled [ boolean ] If set to true , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is false .

[ ] If set to , a disabled input element is unusable and un-clickable. Default is . options [ Array<optionItem> | Object:{ data: Array<optionItem, value:string, text: string } ] Array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with value and text properties. Is possible to configure key-value parameters using an object that specifies these fields and data.

Typescript code:

editableSelect = 2 ; editableSelectOptions =[ {value: 1 , text: 'status1' }, {value: 2 , text: 'status2' }, {value: 3 , text: 'status3' }, {value: 4 , text: 'status4' } ]; saveEditable(value) { console .log( 'http.server: ' + value); }

Parameter's configuration example

editableSelect [ number ] Specifies the default's value of the select.

[ ] Specifies the default's value of the select. editableSelectOptions [ Array<optionItem> | Object: { data: Array<optionItem, value:string, text: string } ] Specifies the array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with value and text properties. Is possible to configure key-value parameters using an object that specifies these fields and data.

Typescript code:

editableSelect = 2 ; editableSelectOptionsConfiguration = { data: [ { id: 1 , field: 'status1' }, { id: 2 , field: 'status2' }, { id: 3 , field: 'status3' }, { id: 4 , field: 'status4' } ], value: 'id' , text: 'field' } saveEditable(value) { console .log( 'http.server: ' + value); }

Children example

Is possible to configure sublevels/children to generate the select using an array of objects called children .

Typescript code:

editableSelectOptionsTwoLevelsDefault = 1 ; editableSelectOptionsTwoLevelsConfiguration = { data: [ { id: 1 , field: 'status1' , children: [ { id: 5 , field: 'status1.1' }, { id: 6 , field: 'status1.2' } ] }, { id: 2 , field: 'status2' }, { id: 3 , field: 'status3' }, { id: 4 , field: 'status4' , children: [{ id: 7 , field: 'status4.1' }] } ], value: 'id' , text: 'field' }

Empty components

< inline-editor type = "text" ngModel empty = "My custom message" ( onSave )= "saveEditable($event)" ( onError )= "handleError" name = "editableText1" size = "8" min = "3" max = "5" > </ inline-editor > < inline-editor type = "select" [( ngModel )]= "editableSelectDoesntExist" ( onSave )= "saveEditable($event)" [ options ]= "editableSelectOptionsConfiguration" > </ inline-editor >

empty [ string ] Specifies the default message to display if there are not ngModel for the component. If the type is select then the default selected element is the first element of the options array.

The inline-editor has the following basic theme which you can find in dist/themes/bootstrap.css :

a .c-inline-editor { text-decoration : none; color : #428bca ; border-bottom : dashed 1px #428bca ; cursor : pointer; line-height : 2 ; margin-right : 5px ; margin-left : 5px ; } .c-inline-editor .editable-empty , .c-inline-editor .editable-empty :hover , .c-inline-editor .editable-empty :focus , .c-inline-editor .a .editable-empty , .c-inline-editor .a .editable-empty :hover , .c-inline-editor .a .editable-empty :focus { font-style : italic; color : #DD1144 ; text-decoration : none; } .c-inline-editor .inlineEditForm { display : inline-block; white-space : nowrap; margin : 0 ; } #inlineEditWrapper { display : inline-block; } .c-inline-editor .inlineEditForm input , .c-inline-editor .select { width : auto; display : inline; } .c-inline-editor .inline-editor-button-group { display : inline-block; } .c-inline-editor .editInvalid { color : #a94442 ; margin-bottom : 0 ; } .c-inline-editor .error { border-color : #a94442 ; } [hidden] .c-inline-editor { display : none; }

Integration with other ngx-libraries

Example using angular2-data-table (demo)

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address) Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

Development

To generate all *.js , *.js.map and *.d.ts files: npm run build To debug : npm run build:watch

Authors

Carlos Caballero - https://github.com/caballerog

Antonio Villena - https://github.com/xxxtonixxx

License

The MIT License (See the LICENSE file for the full text) -