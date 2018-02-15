Follow me to be notified about new releases.
ngx-inline-editor is a library of Angular (version 4+) that allows you to create editable elements. Such technique is also known as click-to-edit or edit-in-place. It is based on ideas of angular-xeditable which is developed in AngularJS.
Basically it does not depend on any libraries except Angular4 itself. For themes you may need to include Twitter Bootstrap CSS.
Angular 4 is now stable. Therefore, if encountering errors using this lib, ensure your version of Angular is compatible. The current version used to develop this lib is angular4 ^4.0.0.
A recommended way to install ngx-inline-editor is through npm package manager using the following command:
npm i @qontu/ngx-inline-editor --save
Include the basic theme or configure your own styles which are in the following path:
dist/themes/bootstrap.css
Import
InlineEditorModule into your app's modules:
import {InlineEditorModule} from '@qontu/ngx-inline-editor';
@NgModule({
imports: [
InlineEditorModule
]
})
This makes all the
@qontu/ngx-inline-editor components available for use in your app components.
You can find a complete example here
import {Component} from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<div>
<inline-editor type="text" [(ngModel)]="editableText" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)" name="editableText1" size="8"></inline-editor>
</div>
<div>
<inline-editor type="password" [(ngModel)]="editablePassword" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"></inline-editor>
</div>
<div>
<inline-editor type="textarea" [(ngModel)]="editableTextArea" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)"> </inline-editor>
</div>
<div>
<inline-editor type="select" [(ngModel)]="editableSelect" (onSave)="saveEditable($event)" [options]="editableSelectOptions"
value="valor"></inline-editor>
</div>`
})
export class MyComponent {
title = 'My component!';
editableText = 'myText';
editablePassword = 'myPassword';
editableTextArea = 'Text in text area';
editableSelect = 2;
editableSelectOptions =[
{value: 1, text: 'status1'},
{value: 2, text: 'status2'},
{value: 3, text: 'status3'},
{value: 4, text: 'status4'}
];
saveEditable(value) {
//call to http service
console.log('http.service: ' + value);
}
<inline-editor
type="text"
[(ngModel)]="editableText"
(onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
name="editableText1"
size="8"
disabled="true"
min="1"
max="8"
pattern="^[a-zA-Z]{1,3}"
(onError)="myHandleError()"></inline-editor>
type [
string] Specifies the type
<input> element to display.
<inline-editor
type="password"
[(ngModel)]="editablePassword"
(onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
name="editablePassword"
size="8"
disabled="true"
min="1"
max="8"
(onError)="myHandleError"></inline-editor>
type [
string] Specifies the type
<input> element to display.
<inline-editor
type="textarea"
[(ngModel)]="editableTextArea"
(onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
name="editableTextArea"
size="8"
disabled="true"
cols="50"
rows="4"
min="1"
max="8"
(onError)="myHandleError"></inline-editor>
type [
string] Specifies the type
<input> element to display.
<inline-editor
type="select"
[(ngModel)]="editableSelect"
(onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
name="editableSelect"
disabled="false"
[options]="editableSelectOptions"></inline-editor>
type [
string] Specifies the type
<input> element to display.
options [
Array<optionItem> | Object:{ data: Array<optionItem, value:string, text: string }] Array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with
value and
text properties.
Is possible to configure key-value parameters using an object that specifies these fields and data.
Typescript code:
editableSelect = 2;
editableSelectOptions =[
{value: 1, text: 'status1'},
{value: 2, text: 'status2'},
{value: 3, text: 'status3'},
{value: 4, text: 'status4'}
];
saveEditable(value) {
//call to http server
console.log('http.server: ' + value);
}
editableSelect [
number] Specifies the default's value of the select.
editableSelectOptions [
Array<optionItem> | Object: { data: Array<optionItem, value:string, text: string }] Specifies the array of items from which to select. Should be an array of objects with
value and
text properties.
Is possible to configure key-value parameters using an object that specifies these fields and data.
Typescript code:
editableSelect = 2;
editableSelectOptionsConfiguration = {
data: [
{ id: 1, field: 'status1' },
{ id: 2, field: 'status2' },
{ id: 3, field: 'status3' },
{ id: 4, field: 'status4' }
],
value: 'id',
text: 'field'
}
saveEditable(value) {
//call to http server
console.log('http.server: ' + value);
}
Is possible to configure sublevels/children to generate the select using an array of objects called
children.
Typescript code:
editableSelectOptionsTwoLevelsDefault = 1;
editableSelectOptionsTwoLevelsConfiguration = {
data: [
{
id: 1, field: 'status1',
children: [
{ id: 5, field: 'status1.1' },
{ id: 6, field: 'status1.2' }
]
},
{ id: 2, field: 'status2' },
{ id: 3, field: 'status3' },
{
id: 4, field: 'status4',
children: [{ id: 7, field: 'status4.1' }]
}
],
value: 'id',
text: 'field'
}
<inline-editor
type="text"
ngModel
empty="My custom message"
(onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
(onError)="handleError"
name="editableText1"
size="8"
min="3"
max="5"></inline-editor>
<inline-editor type="select"
[(ngModel)]="editableSelectDoesntExist"
(onSave)="saveEditable($event)"
[options]="editableSelectOptionsConfiguration"></inline-editor>
empty [
string] Specifies the default message to display if there are not ngModel for the component.
If the type is
select then the default selected element is the first element of the
options array.
The
inline-editor has the following basic theme which you can find in
dist/themes/bootstrap.css:
a.c-inline-editor {
text-decoration: none;
color: #428bca;
border-bottom: dashed 1px #428bca;
cursor: pointer;
line-height: 2;
margin-right: 5px;
margin-left: 5px;
}
.c-inline-editor.editable-empty,
.c-inline-editor.editable-empty:hover,
.c-inline-editor.editable-empty:focus,
.c-inline-editor.a.editable-empty,
.c-inline-editor.a.editable-empty:hover,
.c-inline-editor.a.editable-empty:focus {
font-style: italic;
color: #DD1144;
text-decoration: none;
}
.c-inline-editor.inlineEditForm {
display: inline-block;
white-space: nowrap;
margin: 0;
}
#inlineEditWrapper {
display: inline-block;
}
.c-inline-editor.inlineEditForm input,
.c-inline-editor.select {
width: auto;
display: inline;
}
.c-inline-editor.inline-editor-button-group {
display: inline-block;
}
.c-inline-editor.editInvalid {
color: #a94442;
margin-bottom: 0;
}
.c-inline-editor.error {
border-color: #a94442;
}
[hidden].c-inline-editor {
display: none;
}
Example using angular2-data-table (demo)
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
To generate all
*.js,
*.js.map and
*.d.ts files:
npm run build
To debug :
npm run build:watch
Carlos Caballero - https://github.com/caballerog
Antonio Villena - https://github.com/xxxtonixxx
The MIT License (See the LICENSE file for the full text) -