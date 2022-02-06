gh-pages publishing plugin for semantic-release
|Step
|Description
verifyConditions
|Verify the presence of the
GH_TOKEN set via environment variables.
publish
|Pushes commit to the documentation branch
yarn add @qiwi/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin --dev
or
npm add @qiwi/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin -D
Describe plugin configuration in package.json / .releaserc.js
{
"release": {
"branch": "master",
"verifyConditions": [
"@semantic-release/changelog",
"@semantic-release/npm",
"@semantic-release/git",
"@qiwi/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin"
],
"publish": [
"@semantic-release/npm",
"@semantic-release/github",
[
"@qiwi/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin",
{
"msg": "updated",
"branch": "docs"
}
]
]
}
}
or even shorter if default settings are used:
{
"release": {
"branch": "master",
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator",
"@semantic-release/changelog",
"@semantic-release/git",
"@semantic-release/github",
"@semantic-release/npm",
"@qiwi/semantic-release-gh-pages-plugin"
]
}
}
|Variable
|Description
GH_TOKEN or
GITHUB_TOKEN
|Required. The token used to authenticate with GitHub.
|Option
|Description
|Default
msg
|Commit message template
docs updated <%= nextRelease.gitTag %>
src
|Documentation directory
docs
NOTE don't forget to run docs builder (
yarn docs,
yarn typedoc, etc) as a part of your build step or any other way
dst
|Destination directory
. (root)
branch
|Docs branch to push
gh-pages
branches
|Optional list of src-to-target branches association. If defined it suppresses
branch option. For example,
[['master', 'gh-pages'], ['beta', beta-docs]]
|undefined
repositoryUrl
|Repository url
|inherited from .git
enterprise
|Disables host assertion for GitHub Enterprise domains
|false
pullTagsBranch
|Target branch for tags fetching hook. If '' empty string, skips this action
globalConfig.branch ||
master
dotfiles
|gh-pages dotfiles option
false
add
|gh-pages add option
false