hacky semantic-release for monorepos

This fork of dhoub/multi-semantic-release replaces setImmediate loops and execa.sync hooks with event-driven flow and finally makes possible to run the most release operations in parallel.

🎉 🎉 🎉

Install

yarn add @qiwi/multi-semantic-release --dev

Usage

multi-semantic-release

CLI flag options:

Options --dry-run Dry run mode. --debug Output debugging information. --sequential-init Avoid hypothetical concurrent initialization collisions. --first-parent Apply commit filtering to current branch only. --ignore-packages Packages list to be ignored on bumping process (append to the ones that already exist at package.json workspaces) --deps.bump Define deps version updating rule. Allowed: override, satisfy, inherit. --deps.release Define release type for dependent package if any of its deps changes. Supported values: patch, minor, major, inherit. --tag-format Format to use for creating tag names. Should include "name" and "version" vars. Default: " ${name} @ ${version} " generates "package-name@1.0.0" -- help Help info. Examples $ multi-semantic-release --debug $ multi-semantic-release --deps.bump=satisfy --deps.release=patch $ multi-semantic-release --ignore-packages=packages/a/**,packages/b/**

Configuration

MSR requires semrel config to be added in any supported format for each package or/and declared in repo root ( globalConfig is extremely useful if all the modules have the same strategy of release).

NOTE config resolver joins globalConfig and packageConfig during execution.

const { options : pkgOptions } = await getConfig(dir); const finalOptions = Object .assign({}, globalOptions, pkgOptions);

Make sure to have a workspaces attribute inside your package.json project file. In there, you can set a list of packages that you might want to process in the msr process, as well as ignore others. For example, let's say your project has 4 packages (i.e. a, b, c and d) and you want to process only a and d (ignore b and c). You can set the following structure in your package.json file:

{ "name" : "msr-test-yarn" , "author" : "Dave Houlbrooke <dave@shax.com" , "version" : "0.0.0-semantically-released" , "private" : true , "license" : "0BSD" , "engines" : { "node" : ">=8.3" }, "workspaces" : [ "packages/*" , "!packages/b/**" , "!packages/c/**" ], "release" : { "plugins" : [ "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer" , "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator" ], "noCi" : true } }

You can also ignore it with the CLI:

$ multi-semantic-release --ignore-packages=packages/b/**,packages/c/**

You can also combine the CLI ignore options with the ! operator at each package inside workspaces attribute. Even though you can use the CLI to ignore options, you can't use it to set which packages to be released – i.e. you still need to set the workspaces attribute inside the package.json .

Verified examples

We use this tool to release our JS platform code inhouse (GitHub Enterprise + JB TeamCity) and for our OSS (GitHub + Travis CI). Guaranteed working configurations available in projects.