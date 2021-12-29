openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@qiwi/multi-semantic-release

by qiwi
3.17.0 (see all)

Proof of concept that wraps semantic-release to work with monorepos.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

18

License

0BSD

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@qiwi/multi-semantic-release

hacky semantic-release for monorepos

Travis CI semantic-release Maintainability Test Coverage

This fork of dhoub/multi-semantic-release replaces setImmediate loops and execa.sync hooks with event-driven flow and finally makes possible to run the most release operations in parallel.
🎉 🎉 🎉

Install

yarn add @qiwi/multi-semantic-release --dev

Usage

multi-semantic-release

CLI flag options:

  Options
    --dry-run Dry run mode.
    --debug Output debugging information.
    --sequential-init  Avoid hypothetical concurrent initialization collisions.
    --first-parent Apply commit filtering to current branch only.
    --ignore-packages  Packages list to be ignored on bumping process (append to the ones that already exist at package.json workspaces)
    --deps.bump Define deps version updating rule. Allowed: override, satisfy, inherit.
        --deps.release Define release type for dependent package if any of its deps changes. Supported values: patch, minor, major, inherit.
    --tag-format Format to use for creating tag names. Should include "name" and "version" vars. Default: "${name}@${version}" generates "package-name@1.0.0"
    --help Help info.

  Examples
    $ multi-semantic-release --debug
    $ multi-semantic-release --deps.bump=satisfy --deps.release=patch
    $ multi-semantic-release --ignore-packages=packages/a/**,packages/b/**

Configuration

MSR requires semrel config to be added in any supported format for each package or/and declared in repo root (globalConfig is extremely useful if all the modules have the same strategy of release).
NOTE config resolver joins globalConfig and packageConfig during execution.

// Load the package-specific options.
const { options: pkgOptions } = await getConfig(dir);

// The 'final options' are the global options merged with package-specific options.
// We merge this ourselves because package-specific options can override global options.
const finalOptions = Object.assign({}, globalOptions, pkgOptions);

Make sure to have a workspaces attribute inside your package.json project file. In there, you can set a list of packages that you might want to process in the msr process, as well as ignore others. For example, let's say your project has 4 packages (i.e. a, b, c and d) and you want to process only a and d (ignore b and c). You can set the following structure in your package.json file:

{
    "name": "msr-test-yarn",
    "author": "Dave Houlbrooke <dave@shax.com",
    "version": "0.0.0-semantically-released",
    "private": true,
    "license": "0BSD",
    "engines": {
        "node": ">=8.3"
    },
    "workspaces": [
      "packages/*",
      "!packages/b/**",
      "!packages/c/**"
    ],
    "release": {
        "plugins": [
            "@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
            "@semantic-release/release-notes-generator"
        ],
        "noCi": true
    }
}

You can also ignore it with the CLI:

$ multi-semantic-release --ignore-packages=packages/b/**,packages/c/**

You can also combine the CLI ignore options with the ! operator at each package inside workspaces attribute. Even though you can use the CLI to ignore options, you can't use it to set which packages to be released – i.e. you still need to set the workspaces attribute inside the package.json.

Verified examples

We use this tool to release our JS platform code inhouse (GitHub Enterprise + JB TeamCity) and for our OSS (GitHub + Travis CI). Guaranteed working configurations available in projects.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial