hacky semantic-release for monorepos
This fork of dhoub/multi-semantic-release replaces
setImmediate loops
and
execa.sync hooks with event-driven flow and finally makes possible to run the most release operations in parallel.
🎉 🎉 🎉
yarn add @qiwi/multi-semantic-release --dev
CLI flag options:
Options
--dry-run Dry run mode.
--debug Output debugging information.
--sequential-init Avoid hypothetical concurrent initialization collisions.
--first-parent Apply commit filtering to current branch only.
--ignore-packages Packages list to be ignored on bumping process (append to the ones that already exist at package.json workspaces)
--deps.bump Define deps version updating rule. Allowed: override, satisfy, inherit.
--deps.release Define release type for dependent package if any of its deps changes. Supported values: patch, minor, major, inherit.
--tag-format Format to use for creating tag names. Should include "name" and "version" vars. Default: "${name}@${version}" generates "package-name@1.0.0"
--help Help info.
Examples
$ multi-semantic-release --debug
$ multi-semantic-release --deps.bump=satisfy --deps.release=patch
$ multi-semantic-release --ignore-packages=packages/a/**,packages/b/**
MSR requires semrel config to be added in any supported format for each package or/and declared in repo root (
globalConfig is extremely useful if all the modules have the same strategy of release).
NOTE config resolver joins
globalConfig and
packageConfig during execution.
// Load the package-specific options.
const { options: pkgOptions } = await getConfig(dir);
// The 'final options' are the global options merged with package-specific options.
// We merge this ourselves because package-specific options can override global options.
const finalOptions = Object.assign({}, globalOptions, pkgOptions);
Make sure to have a
workspaces attribute inside your
package.json project file. In there, you can set a list of packages that you might want to process in the msr process, as well as ignore others. For example, let's say your project has 4 packages (i.e. a, b, c and d) and you want to process only a and d (ignore b and c). You can set the following structure in your
package.json file:
{
"name": "msr-test-yarn",
"author": "Dave Houlbrooke <dave@shax.com",
"version": "0.0.0-semantically-released",
"private": true,
"license": "0BSD",
"engines": {
"node": ">=8.3"
},
"workspaces": [
"packages/*",
"!packages/b/**",
"!packages/c/**"
],
"release": {
"plugins": [
"@semantic-release/commit-analyzer",
"@semantic-release/release-notes-generator"
],
"noCi": true
}
}
You can also ignore it with the CLI:
$ multi-semantic-release --ignore-packages=packages/b/**,packages/c/**
You can also combine the CLI ignore options with the
! operator at each package inside
workspaces attribute. Even though you can use the CLI to ignore options, you can't use it to set which packages to be released – i.e. you still need to set the
workspaces attribute inside the
package.json.
We use this tool to release our JS platform code inhouse (GitHub Enterprise + JB TeamCity) and for our OSS (GitHub + Travis CI). Guaranteed working configurations available in projects.