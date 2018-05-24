openbase logo
rnp

@qdivision/react-native-pdf-view

by Jon
0.4.1

React Native PDF View

Overview

Readme

react-native-pdf-view

React Native PDF View (cross-platform support)

Breaking changes

  • React native 0.40 moved iOS headers, thus all iOS react import statements has been changed. Use version 0.4.* for react native >=0.40. For earlier version see below breaking change.

  • React native 0.19 changed the ReactProps class which led to problems with updating native view properties (see https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/5649). These errors are corrected in react-native-pdf-view version 0.2.0. Use version 0.2.* for react native >=0.19 and for earlier react native versions use version 0.1.3.

Installation

npm i react-native-pdf-view --save

react-native link react-native-pdf-view
  • In android/setting.gradle
...
include ':PDFView'
project(':PDFView').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-pdf-view/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':PDFView')
}
  • register module (in MainActivity.java)

On newer versions of React Native (0.18+):

import com.keyee.pdfview.PDFView;  // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
  ......
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new PDFView(), // <------ add here
        new MainReactPackage());
    }
}

On older versions of React Native:

import com.keyee.pdfview.PDFView;  // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
  ......

  @Override
  protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);

    mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
      .setApplication(getApplication())
      .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
      .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
      .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
      .addPackage(new PDFView())              // <------ add here
      .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
      .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
      .build();

    mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);

    setContentView(mReactRootView);
  }

  ......

}

Usage

First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:

import PDFView from 'react-native-pdf-view';

Example

'use strict';

import React,{
    Component
} from 'react';

import {
    StyleSheet,
    View
} from 'react-native';

import PDFView from 'react-native-pdf-view';

export default class PDF extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
    }

    render(){
      <PDFView ref={(pdf)=>{this.pdfView = pdf;}}
                         src={"sdcard/pdffile.pdf"}
                         onLoadComplete = {(pageCount)=>{
                            this.pdfView.setNativeProps({
                                zoom: 1.5
                            });
                         }}
                         style={styles.pdf}/>
    }
}
var styles = StyleSheet.create({
    pdf: {
        flex:1
    }
});

Configuration

PropertyTypeDefaultDescriptioniOSAndroid
pathstringnullpdf absolute path
srcstringnullpdf absolute path(Deprecated)
assetstringnullthe name of a PDF file in the asset folder
pageNumbernumber1page index
zoomnumber1.0zoom scale
onLoadCompletefunctionnullpage load complete,return page count

