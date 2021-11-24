Get details about the current Continuous Integration environment.
Please open an issue if your CI server isn't properly detected :)
npm install ci-info --save
var ci = require('ci-info')
if (ci.isCI) {
console.log('The name of the CI server is:', ci.name)
} else {
console.log('This program is not running on a CI server')
}
Officially supported CI servers:
|Name
|Constant
|isPR
|AWS CodeBuild
ci.CODEBUILD
|🚫
|AppVeyor
ci.APPVEYOR
|✅
|Azure Pipelines
ci.AZURE_PIPELINES
|✅
|Appcircle
ci.APPCIRCLE
|🚫
|Bamboo by Atlassian
ci.BAMBOO
|🚫
|Bitbucket Pipelines
ci.BITBUCKET
|✅
|Bitrise
ci.BITRISE
|✅
|Buddy
ci.BUDDY
|✅
|Buildkite
ci.BUILDKITE
|✅
|CircleCI
ci.CIRCLE
|✅
|Cirrus CI
ci.CIRRUS
|✅
|Codefresh
ci.CODEFRESH
|✅
|Codeship
ci.CODESHIP
|🚫
|Drone
ci.DRONE
|✅
|dsari
ci.DSARI
|🚫
|Expo Application Services
ci.EAS_BUILD
|🚫
|GitHub Actions
ci.GITHUB_ACTIONS
|✅
|GitLab CI
ci.GITLAB
|✅
|GoCD
ci.GOCD
|🚫
|Hudson
ci.HUDSON
|🚫
|Jenkins CI
ci.JENKINS
|✅
|LayerCI
ci.LAYERCI
|✅
|Magnum CI
ci.MAGNUM
|🚫
|Netlify CI
ci.NETLIFY
|✅
|Nevercode
ci.NEVERCODE
|✅
|Render
ci.RENDER
|✅
|Sail CI
ci.SAIL
|✅
|Screwdriver
ci.SCREWDRIVER
|✅
|Semaphore
ci.SEMAPHORE
|✅
|Shippable
ci.SHIPPABLE
|✅
|Solano CI
ci.SOLANO
|✅
|Strider CD
ci.STRIDER
|🚫
|TaskCluster
ci.TASKCLUSTER
|🚫
|TeamCity by JetBrains
ci.TEAMCITY
|🚫
|Travis CI
ci.TRAVIS
|✅
|Vercel
ci.VERCEL
|🚫
|Visual Studio App Center
ci.APPCENTER
|🚫
ci.name
Returns a string containing name of the CI server the code is running on.
If CI server is not detected, it returns
null.
Don't depend on the value of this string not to change for a specific
vendor. If you find your self writing
ci.name === 'Travis CI', you
most likely want to use
ci.TRAVIS instead.
ci.isCI
Returns a boolean. Will be
true if the code is running on a CI server,
otherwise
false.
Some CI servers not listed here might still trigger the
ci.isCI
boolean to be set to
true if they use certain vendor neutral
environment variables. In those cases
ci.name will be
null and no
vendor specific boolean will be set to
true.
ci.isPR
Returns a boolean if PR detection is supported for the current CI server. Will
be
true if a PR is being tested, otherwise
false. If PR detection is
not supported for the current CI server, the value will be
null.
ci.<VENDOR-CONSTANT>
A vendor specific boolean constant is exposed for each support CI
vendor. A constant will be
true if the code is determined to run on
the given CI server, otherwise
false.
Examples of vendor constants are
ci.TRAVIS or
ci.APPVEYOR. For a
complete list, see the support table above.
Deprecated vendor constants that will be removed in the next major release:
ci.TDDIUM (Solano CI) This have been renamed
ci.SOLANO