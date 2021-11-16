openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@qawolf/build-test

by qawolf
0.6.0 (see all)

🐺 Create browser tests 10x faster

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

QA Wolf - Ship confidently

Set up browser tests in minutes to find bugs before your users do

tweet slack

🚀 Start Testing | 📖 Documentation


🐺 What is QA Wolf?

QA Wolf helps you create, run, and maintain end-to-end tests 10x faster.

We found browser testing too difficult and often gave up on it entirely in our previous jobs. We built QA Wolf for developers like us who want to spend less time testing and more time shipping 🚀

Learn more here


🙋 Get help

We want QA Wolf to work well for you, so please reach out for help! Please email us at hello@qawolf.com.


💻 Contribute

We welcome contributions big and small.

Not sure how to started? Schedule a free, no-pressure pairing session with us here.


🙏 Acknowledgments

QA Wolf is built with many awesome open source tools. We'd like to thank those who contributed to all of them, in particular Microsoft's Playwright library.


We'd also like to thank everyone who has provided us with invaluable feedback. 🐺

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial