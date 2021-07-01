Offers a simple bidirectional communication architecture between Python and JavaScript, with support for Jupyter comms in both the classic notebook and Jupyterlab. Available for use by any PyViz tool, but currently primarily used by HoloViz tools.
There are two installable components in this repository: a Python
component used by various HoloViz tools and an extension to enable
Jupyterlab support. For JupyterLab 3.0 the extension is automatically
bundled with the
pyviz_comms Python package.
Jupyterlab users will need to install the Jupyterlab pyviz extension. Starting with JupyterLab 3.0 the extension will be automatically installed when installing
pyviz_comms with
pip using:
pip install pyviz_comms
or using
conda with:
conda install -c pyviz pyviz_comms
For older versions of JupyterLab you must separately install:
jupyter labextension install @pyviz/jupyterlab_pyviz
The Holoviz libraries are generally version independent of
JupyterLab and the
jupyterlab_pyviz extension
has been supported since holoviews 1.10.0 and the first release of
pyviz_comms.
Our goal is that
jupyterlab_pyviz minor releases (using the SemVer pattern) are
made to follow JupyterLab minor release bumps and micro releases are for new
jupyterlab_pyviz features
or bug fix releases. We've been previously inconsistent with having the extension release minor version bumps
track that of JupyterLab, so users seeking to find extension releases that are compatible with their JupyterLab
installation may refer to the below table.
|JupyterLab
|jupyterlab_pyviz
|0.33.x
|0.6.0
|0.34.x
|0.6.1-0.6.2
|0.35.x
|0.6.3-0.7.2
|1.0.x
|0.8.0
|2.0.x
|0.9.0-1.0.3
|3.x
|2.0
Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.
The
jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of
yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use
yarn or
npm in lieu of
jlpm below.
# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the holoviz_jlab directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build
You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.
# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab
With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).
By default, the
jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:
jupyter lab build --minimize=False