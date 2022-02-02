Pyth is building a way to deliver a decentralized, cross-chain market of verifiable data from high-quality nodes to any smart contract, anywhere.
This library reads on-chain Pyth data from @solana/web3.js and returns JavaScript-friendly objects.
See our examples repo for real-world usage examples.
$ npm install --save @pythnetwork/client
$ yarn add @pythnetwork/client
This library provides a subscription model for consuming price updates:
const pythConnection = new PythConnection(solanaWeb3Connection, getPythProgramKeyForCluster(solanaClusterName))
pythConnection.onPriceChange((product, price) => {
// sample output:
// SRM/USD: $8.68725 ±$0.0131
console.log(`${product.symbol}: $${price.price} \xB1$${price.confidence} Status: ${PriceStatus[price.status]}`)
})
// Start listening for price change events.
pythConnection.start()
The
onPriceChange callback will be invoked every time a Pyth price gets updated.
This callback gets two arguments:
price contains the official Pyth price and confidence, along with the component prices that were combined to produce this result.
product contains metadata about the price feed, such as the symbol (e.g., "BTC/USD") and the number of decimal points.
See
src/example_usage.ts for a runnable example of the above usage.
You can run this example with
npm run example.
You may also register to specific account updates using
connection.onAccountChange in the solana web3 API, then
use the methods in
index.ts to parse the on-chain data structures into Javascript-friendly objects.
In order to release a new version of this library and publish it to npm, follow these steps:
CHANGELOG.md with a description of the changes in this version.
npm version <new version number>. This command will update the version of the package, tag the branch in git, and push your changes to github.
main, create a release, and a github action will automatically publish a new version of the package to npm.