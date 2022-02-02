openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pythnetwork/client

by pyth-network
2.6.0 (see all)

javascript API for on-chain pyth account structure

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@pythnetwork/client

A library for reading on-chain Pyth oracle data

Pyth is building a way to deliver a decentralized, cross-chain market of verifiable data from high-quality nodes to any smart contract, anywhere.

This library reads on-chain Pyth data from @solana/web3.js and returns JavaScript-friendly objects.

See our examples repo for real-world usage examples.

Installation

npm

$ npm install --save @pythnetwork/client

Yarn

$ yarn add @pythnetwork/client

Example Usage

This library provides a subscription model for consuming price updates:

const pythConnection = new PythConnection(solanaWeb3Connection, getPythProgramKeyForCluster(solanaClusterName))
pythConnection.onPriceChange((product, price) => {
  // sample output:
  // SRM/USD: $8.68725 ±$0.0131
  console.log(`${product.symbol}: $${price.price} \xB1$${price.confidence} Status: ${PriceStatus[price.status]}`)
})

// Start listening for price change events.
pythConnection.start()

The onPriceChange callback will be invoked every time a Pyth price gets updated. This callback gets two arguments:

  • price contains the official Pyth price and confidence, along with the component prices that were combined to produce this result.
  • product contains metadata about the price feed, such as the symbol (e.g., "BTC/USD") and the number of decimal points.

See src/example_usage.ts for a runnable example of the above usage. You can run this example with npm run example.

You may also register to specific account updates using connection.onAccountChange in the solana web3 API, then use the methods in index.ts to parse the on-chain data structures into Javascript-friendly objects.

Releases

In order to release a new version of this library and publish it to npm, follow these steps:

  1. Update CHANGELOG.md with a description of the changes in this version.
  2. Run npm version <new version number>. This command will update the version of the package, tag the branch in git, and push your changes to github.
  3. Once your change is merged into main, create a release, and a github action will automatically publish a new version of the package to npm.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial