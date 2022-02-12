urllib3 is a powerful, user-friendly HTTP client for Python. Much of the Python ecosystem already uses urllib3 and you should too. urllib3 brings many critical features that are missing from the Python standard libraries:
urllib3 is powerful and easy to use:
>>> import urllib3
>>> http = urllib3.PoolManager()
>>> resp = http.request("GET", "http://httpbin.org/robots.txt")
>>> resp.status
200
>>> resp.data
b"User-agent: *\nDisallow: /deny\n"
urllib3 can be installed with pip:
$ python -m pip install urllib3
Alternatively, you can grab the latest source code from GitHub:
$ git clone git://github.com/urllib3/urllib3.git
$ pip install .
urllib3 has usage and reference documentation at urllib3.readthedocs.io.
urllib3 has a community Discord channel for asking questions and collaborating with other contributors. Drop by and say hello 👋
urllib3 happily accepts contributions. Please see our contributing documentation for some tips on getting started.
To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure with maintainers.
👋
If your company benefits from this library, please consider sponsoring its development.
Professional support for urllib3 is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription. Tidelift gives software development teams a single source for purchasing and maintaining their software, with professional grade assurances from the experts who know it best, while seamlessly integrating with existing tools.