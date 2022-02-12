openbase logo
Python HTTP library with thread-safe connection pooling, file post support, user friendly, and more.

Readme

urllib3

PyPI Version Python Versions Join our Discord Coverage Status Build Status on GitHub Documentation Status

urllib3 is a powerful, user-friendly HTTP client for Python. Much of the Python ecosystem already uses urllib3 and you should too. urllib3 brings many critical features that are missing from the Python standard libraries:

  • Thread safety.
  • Connection pooling.
  • Client-side SSL/TLS verification.
  • File uploads with multipart encoding.
  • Helpers for retrying requests and dealing with HTTP redirects.
  • Support for gzip, deflate, and brotli encoding.
  • Proxy support for HTTP and SOCKS.
  • 100% test coverage.

urllib3 is powerful and easy to use:

>>> import urllib3
>>> http = urllib3.PoolManager()
>>> resp = http.request("GET", "http://httpbin.org/robots.txt")
>>> resp.status
200
>>> resp.data
b"User-agent: *\nDisallow: /deny\n"

Installing

urllib3 can be installed with pip:

$ python -m pip install urllib3

Alternatively, you can grab the latest source code from GitHub:

$ git clone git://github.com/urllib3/urllib3.git
$ pip install .

Documentation

urllib3 has usage and reference documentation at urllib3.readthedocs.io.

Community

urllib3 has a community Discord channel for asking questions and collaborating with other contributors. Drop by and say hello 👋

Contributing

urllib3 happily accepts contributions. Please see our contributing documentation for some tips on getting started.

Security Disclosures

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure with maintainers.

Maintainers

👋

Sponsorship

If your company benefits from this library, please consider sponsoring its development.

For Enterprise

Professional support for urllib3 is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription. Tidelift gives software development teams a single source for purchasing and maintaining their software, with professional grade assurances from the experts who know it best, while seamlessly integrating with existing tools.

