urllib3 is a powerful, user-friendly HTTP client for Python. Much of the Python ecosystem already uses urllib3 and you should too. urllib3 brings many critical features that are missing from the Python standard libraries:

Thread safety.

Connection pooling.

Client-side SSL/TLS verification.

File uploads with multipart encoding.

Helpers for retrying requests and dealing with HTTP redirects.

Support for gzip, deflate, and brotli encoding.

Proxy support for HTTP and SOCKS.

100% test coverage.

urllib3 is powerful and easy to use:

>>> import urllib3 >>> http = urllib3.PoolManager() >>> resp = http.request("GET", "http://httpbin.org/robots.txt") >>> resp.status 200 >>> resp.data b"User-agent: *

Disallow: /deny

"

Installing

urllib3 can be installed with pip:

$ python -m pip install urllib3

Alternatively, you can grab the latest source code from GitHub:

$ git clone git://github.com/urllib3/urllib3.git $ pip install .

Documentation

urllib3 has usage and reference documentation at urllib3.readthedocs.io.

Community

urllib3 has a community Discord channel for asking questions and collaborating with other contributors. Drop by and say hello 👋

Contributing

urllib3 happily accepts contributions. Please see our contributing documentation for some tips on getting started.

Security Disclosures

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure with maintainers.

Maintainers

👋

If your company benefits from this library, please consider sponsoring its development.

For Enterprise

Professional support for urllib3 is available as part of the Tidelift Subscription. Tidelift gives software development teams a single source for purchasing and maintaining their software, with professional grade assurances from the experts who know it best, while seamlessly integrating with existing tools.