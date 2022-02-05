openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pypi/requests

by psf
2.18.7 (see all)

A simple, yet elegant, HTTP library.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

46.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

723

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/581
Read All Reviews
ASG09

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

Requests

Requests is a simple, yet elegant, HTTP library.

>>> import requests
>>> r = requests.get('https://httpbin.org/basic-auth/user/pass', auth=('user', 'pass'))
>>> r.status_code
200
>>> r.headers['content-type']
'application/json; charset=utf8'
>>> r.encoding
'utf-8'
>>> r.text
'{"authenticated": true, ...'
>>> r.json()
{'authenticated': True, ...}

Requests allows you to send HTTP/1.1 requests extremely easily. There’s no need to manually add query strings to your URLs, or to form-encode your PUT & POST data — but nowadays, just use the json method!

Requests is one of the most downloaded Python packages today, pulling in around 30M downloads / week— according to GitHub, Requests is currently depended upon by 1,000,000+ repositories. You may certainly put your trust in this code.

Downloads Supported Versions Contributors

Installing Requests and Supported Versions

Requests is available on PyPI:

$ python -m pip install requests

Requests officially supports Python 2.7 & 3.6+.

Supported Features & Best–Practices

Requests is ready for the demands of building robust and reliable HTTP–speaking applications, for the needs of today.

  • Keep-Alive & Connection Pooling
  • International Domains and URLs
  • Sessions with Cookie Persistence
  • Browser-style TLS/SSL Verification
  • Basic & Digest Authentication
  • Familiar dict–like Cookies
  • Automatic Content Decompression and Decoding
  • Multi-part File Uploads
  • SOCKS Proxy Support
  • Connection Timeouts
  • Streaming Downloads
  • Automatic honoring of .netrc
  • Chunked HTTP Requests

API Reference and User Guide available on Read the Docs

Read the Docs

Cloning the repository

When cloning the Requests repository, you may need to add the -c fetch.fsck.badTimezone=ignore flag to avoid an error about a bad commit (see this issue for more background):

git clone -c fetch.fsck.badTimezone=ignore https://github.com/psf/requests.git

You can also apply this setting to your global Git config:

git config --global fetch.fsck.badTimezone ignore

Kenneth Reitz Python Software Foundation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Andre de Senne48 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

great python library. I have practically used only this library for all my api requests among with django. Proof of how great it is is that you shall find it mentioned in many code snippets for python, such as in Postman code snippets for python.

0
Reinan Br.BRAZIL10 Ratings0 Reviews
Dev in Python_3.+. Programmer in JavaScript,CSS,HTML, Dart, C/C++, PHP, TypeScript, Swift
8 months ago
KuthCambodia46 Ratings0 Reviews
I am a web administrator for N.A.Y
8 months ago
Adriano Rodrigues BalaniLins, SP - Brasil35 Ratings0 Reviews
Python, Django, Arduino, C#, JavaScript, React (JS, Native) Flutter, Dart https://www.linkedin.com/in/adriano-balani-39277a26/
8 months ago
Amadou BAHParis68 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial