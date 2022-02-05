Requests

Requests is a simple, yet elegant, HTTP library.

import requests r = requests.get( 'https://httpbin.org/basic-auth/user/pass' , auth=( 'user' , 'pass' )) r.status_code 200 r.headers[ 'content-type' ] 'application/json; charset=utf8' r.encoding 'utf-8' r.text '{"authenticated": true, ...' r.json() { 'authenticated' : True , ...}

Requests allows you to send HTTP/1.1 requests extremely easily. There’s no need to manually add query strings to your URLs, or to form-encode your PUT & POST data — but nowadays, just use the json method!

Requests is one of the most downloaded Python packages today, pulling in around 30M downloads / week — according to GitHub, Requests is currently depended upon by 1,000,000+ repositories. You may certainly put your trust in this code.

Installing Requests and Supported Versions

Requests is available on PyPI:

python -m pip install requests

Requests officially supports Python 2.7 & 3.6+.

Supported Features & Best–Practices

Requests is ready for the demands of building robust and reliable HTTP–speaking applications, for the needs of today.

Keep-Alive & Connection Pooling

International Domains and URLs

Sessions with Cookie Persistence

Browser-style TLS/SSL Verification

Basic & Digest Authentication

Familiar dict –like Cookies

–like Cookies Automatic Content Decompression and Decoding

Multi-part File Uploads

SOCKS Proxy Support

Connection Timeouts

Streaming Downloads

Automatic honoring of .netrc

Chunked HTTP Requests

API Reference and User Guide available on Read the Docs

Cloning the repository

When cloning the Requests repository, you may need to add the -c fetch.fsck.badTimezone=ignore flag to avoid an error about a bad commit (see this issue for more background):

git clone -c fetch.fsck.badTimezone=ignore https://github.com/psf/requests.git

You can also apply this setting to your global Git config: