stp
@pyoner/svelte-ts-preprocess
●
by Askar Yusupov
●
1.3.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Typescript monorepo for Svelte v3 (preprocess, template, types)
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i @pyoner/svelte-ts-preprocess
Popularity
Downloads/wk
110
GitHub Stars
214
Maintenance
Last Commit
2yrs
ago
Contributors
8
Package
Dependencies
0
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
Typescript monorepo for Svelte v3 includes
preprocess
template
types
Sapper template
For Contributors
To install this monorepo you can use
pnpm
cd
svelte-typescript pnpm i -r
