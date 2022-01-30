.. image:: https://beeware.org/project/projects/libraries/toga/toga.png :width: 72px :target: https://beeware.org/toga

Toga

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/badge/python-3.7%20|%203.8%20|%203.9%20|%203.10-blue.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/toga :alt: Python Versions

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/v/toga.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/toga :alt: Project version

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/status/toga.svg :target: https://pypi.python.org/pypi/toga :alt: Project status

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/pypi/l/toga.svg :target: https://github.com/beeware/toga/blob/master/LICENSE :alt: License

.. image:: https://github.com/beeware/toga/workflows/CI/badge.svg?branch=master :target: https://github.com/beeware/toga/actions :alt: Build Status

.. image:: https://codecov.io/gh/beeware/toga/branch/master/graph/badge.svg :target: https://codecov.io/gh/beeware/toga :alt: Codecov

.. image:: https://img.shields.io/discord/836455665257021440?label=Discord%20Chat&logo=discord&style=plastic :target: https://beeware.org/bee/chat/ :alt: Discord server

A Python native, OS native GUI toolkit.

Prerequisites

Minimum requirements ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ * Toga requires * *Python 3.7 or higher* *. Python 2 is not supported. * If you're on macOS, you need to be on 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer. * If you're on Linux, you need to have GTK+ 3.10 or newer. This is the version that ships starting with Ubuntu 14.04 and Fedora 20. You also need to install the Python 3 bindings and development files for GTK+. * **Ubuntu 16.04 / Debian 9** ``sudo apt-get install python3-dev python3-gi python3-gi-cairo libgirepository1.0-dev libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libwebkitgtk-3.0-0 gir1.2-webkit2-3.0`` * **Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 / Debian 10, 11** ``sudo apt-get install python3-dev python3-gi python3-gi-cairo libgirepository1.0-dev libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 gir1.2-webkit2-4.0`` * **Fedora** ``sudo dnf install pygobject3 python3-gobject python3-cairo-devel cairo-gobject-devel gobject-introspection-devel pywebkitgtk`` * **Arch / Manjaro** ``sudo pacman -Syu git pkgconf cairo python-cairo pango gobject-introspection gobject-introspection-runtime python-gobject webkit2gtk`` * If you're on Windows, you'll need Windows 10 or newer. Quickstart ~~~~~~~~~~ To get a demonstration of the capabilities of Toga, run the following:: $ pip install --pre toga-demo $ toga-demo This will pop up a GUI window with some sample widgets. Documentation

Documentation for Toga can be found on Read The Docs _.

Community

Toga is part of the `BeeWare suite`_. You can talk to the community through: * ` @pybeeware on Twitter <https://twitter.com/pybeeware>`__ * `Discord <https://beeware.org/bee/chat/>`__ * The Toga `Github Discussions forum <https://github.com/beeware/toga/discussions>`__ Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to Toga development, our guide for first time contributors _ will help you get started.

If you experience problems with Toga, log them on GitHub . If you want to contribute code, please fork the code and submit a pull request _.

.. _BeeWare suite: https://beeware.org/ .. _Read The Docs: https://toga.readthedocs.io .. _guide for first time contributors: https://toga.readthedocs.io/en/latest/how-to/contribute.html .. _log them on Github: https://github.com/beeware/toga/issues .. _fork the code: https://github.com/beeware/toga .. _submit a pull request: https://github.com/beeware/toga/pulls .. _Virtual Environment: https://www.virtualenv.org