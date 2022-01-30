openbase logo
@pybee/toga

by beeware
0.0.6-dev.6 (see all)

A Python native, OS native GUI toolkit.

0

GitHub Stars

3K

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

214

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Toga

A Python native, OS native GUI toolkit.

Minimum requirements
* Toga requires **Python 3.7 or higher**. Python 2 is not supported.

* If you're on macOS, you need to be on 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer.

* If you're on Linux, you need to have GTK+ 3.10 or newer. This is the version
  that ships starting with Ubuntu 14.04 and Fedora 20. You also need to install
  the Python 3 bindings and development files for GTK+.

  * **Ubuntu 16.04 / Debian 9** ``sudo apt-get install python3-dev python3-gi python3-gi-cairo libgirepository1.0-dev libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libwebkitgtk-3.0-0 gir1.2-webkit2-3.0``

  * **Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 / Debian 10, 11** ``sudo apt-get install python3-dev python3-gi python3-gi-cairo libgirepository1.0-dev libcairo2-dev libpango1.0-dev libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 gir1.2-webkit2-4.0``

  * **Fedora** ``sudo dnf install pygobject3 python3-gobject python3-cairo-devel cairo-gobject-devel gobject-introspection-devel pywebkitgtk``

  * **Arch / Manjaro** ``sudo pacman -Syu git pkgconf cairo python-cairo pango gobject-introspection gobject-introspection-runtime python-gobject webkit2gtk``

* If you're on Windows, you'll need Windows 10 or newer.

Quickstart
To get a demonstration of the capabilities of Toga, run the following::

    $ pip install --pre toga-demo
    $ toga-demo

This will pop up a GUI window with some sample widgets.

Documentation

Documentation for Toga can be found on Read The Docs_.

Community


Toga is part of the `BeeWare suite`_. You can talk to the community through:

* `@pybeeware on Twitter <https://twitter.com/pybeeware>`__

* `Discord <https://beeware.org/bee/chat/>`__

* The Toga `Github Discussions forum <https://github.com/beeware/toga/discussions>`__

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to Toga development, our guide for first time contributors_ will help you get started.

If you experience problems with Toga, log them on GitHub. If you want to contribute code, please fork the code and submit a pull request_.

.. _BeeWare suite: https://beeware.org/ .. _Read The Docs: https://toga.readthedocs.io .. _guide for first time contributors: https://toga.readthedocs.io/en/latest/how-to/contribute.html .. _log them on Github: https://github.com/beeware/toga/issues .. _fork the code: https://github.com/beeware/toga .. _submit a pull request: https://github.com/beeware/toga/pulls .. _Virtual Environment: https://www.virtualenv.org

