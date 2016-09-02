Minimalistic predicate library.

This is a general purpose check library, you may found tagOf useful if all you want is just check types.

Install

Node:

$ npm install --save @pwn/is

Browser:

< script src = "path/to/is.min.js" > </ script >

Features

Zero dependencies.

Un-opinionated — includes only the bare minimum predicates you're likely to use.

Works with Node, AMD and all browsers, including IE6.

Extensible.

Usage

A code sample is worth a thousand words:

let is = require ( '@pwn/is' ) is.array( [] ) is.not.integer( 0 ) is.propertyDefined( { foo : { bar : 0 } } , 'foo.bar' ) is.equal( [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ] ] , [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ] ] ) is.deepEqual( [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ] ] , [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ] ] ) is.use( require ( 'path/to/some/math/bundle' ) ) is.prime( 7 )

All checks, or predicates in is.js terminology, takes two general forms:

POSITIVE CHECK : is.predicate( ...args ) - Checks whether certain condition met.

: - Checks whether certain condition met. NEGATIVE CHECK: is.not.predicate( ...args ) - The inverse of its corresponding positive check.

That's it! What's next?

Cheatsheet

TL;DR

A bundle is simply a way of organizing related predicates.

bundle:nil

bundle:number

bundle:string

bundle:boolean

bundle:object

bundle:array

bundle:type

bundle:equality

API reference

is.null( value )

Checks whether given value is null .

is.null( null ) is.null( undefined )

is.undefined( value )

Checks whether given value is undefined .

is.undefined( null ) is.undefined( undefined )

is.exist( value )

Checks whether given value exists, i.e, not null nor undefined .

is.exist( null ) is.exist( undefined )

is.nil( value )

Checks whether given value is either null or undefined .

is.nil( null ) is.nil( undefined )

is.number( value )

Checks whether given value is a number.

is.number( 0 ) is.number( Number .NaN ) is.number( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.number( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY ) is.number( '0' ) is.number( new Number ( 0 ) )

is.numeral( value )

Checks whether given value is a numeral, i.e:

a genuine finite number

or a string that represents a finite number

is.numeral( null ) is.numeral( undefined ) is.numeral( true ) is.numeral( false ) is.numeral( Symbol ( 0 ) ) is.numeral( Symbol .for( 0 ) ) is.numeral( { valueOf() { return 0 } } ) is.numeral( [ 0 ] ) is.numeral( () => 0 ) is.numeral( '' ) is.numeral( 'one' ) is.numeral( '1px' ) is.numeral( ' 0xFF ' ) is.numeral( '1e1' ) is.numeral( '1.1E-1' ) is.numeral( '-1' ) is.numeral( '1.1' ) is.numeral( new Number ( 1 ) ) is.numeral( new String ( '-1.1' ) ) is.numeral( Number .NaN ) is.numeral( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.numeral( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY )

is.nan( value )

Checks whether given value is NaN .

is.nan( 0 ) is.nan( Number .NaN ) is.nan( new Number ( Number .NaN ) ) is.nan( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.nan( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY ) is.nan( 'one' )

is.odd( number )

Checks whether given value is an odd number.

is.odd( 1 ) is.odd( 2 ) is.odd( '1' ) is.odd( '2' ) is.odd( new Number ( 1 ) ) is.odd( new Number ( 2 ) ) is.odd( Number .NaN ) is.odd( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.odd( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY )

is.even( number )

Checks whether given value is an even number.

is.even( 1 ) is.even( 2 ) is.even( '1' ) is.even( '2' ) is.even( new Number ( 1 ) ) is.even( new Number ( 2 ) ) is.even( Number .NaN ) is.even( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.even( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY )

is.finite( number )

Checks whether given value is a finite number.

is.finite( 0 ) is.finite( '0' ) is.finite( Number .NaN ) is.finite( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.finite( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY )

is.infinite( number )

Checks whether given value is an infinite number, i.e, Number.POSITIVE_INFINITY or Number.NEGATIVE_INFINITY .

is.infinite( 0 ) is.infinite( '0' ) is.infinite( Number .NaN ) is.infinite( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.infinite( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY )

is.integer( number )

Checks whether given value is an integer.

is.integer( 0 ) is.integer( '0' ) is.integer( new Number ( 0 ) ) is.integer( 0.1 ) is.integer( Number .NaN ) is.integer( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.integer( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY ) is.integer( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER ) is.integer( Number .MIN_SAFE_INTEGER ) is.integer( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER + 1 ) is.integer( Number .MIN_SAFE_INTEGER - 1 )

is.safeInteger( number )

Checks whether given value is a safe integer.

is.safeInteger( 0 ) is.safeInteger( '0' ) is.safeInteger( new Number ( 0 ) ) is.safeInteger( 0.1 ) is.safeInteger( Number .NaN ) is.safeInteger( Number .POSITIVE_INFINITY ) is.safeInteger( Number .NEGATIVE_INFINITY ) is.safeInteger( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER ) is.safeInteger( Number .MIN_SAFE_INTEGER ) is.safeInteger( Number .MAX_SAFE_INTEGER + 1 ) is.safeInteger( Number .MIN_SAFE_INTEGER - 1 )

is.string( value )

Checks whether given value is a string.

is.string( 'lipsum' ) is.string( new String ( 'lipsum' ) )

is.emptyString( string )

Checks whether given value is an empty string, i.e, a string with whitespace characters only.

is.emptyString( '' ) is.emptyString( ' ' )

is.emptyString( 'lipsum' )

is.substring( substring , string , [offset=0] )

Checks whether one string may be found within another string.

is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' ) is.substring( 'sp' , 'lipsum' ) is.substring( [ 'ps' ] , 'lipsum' ) is.substring( 'ps' , [ 'lipsum' ] ) is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' , 2 ) is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' , 3 ) is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' , 3.14 ) is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' , -4 ) is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' , 6 ) is.substring( 'ps' , 'lipsum' , -7 )

is.prefix( prefix , string )

Checks whether string starts with prefix .

is.prefix( 'lip' , 'lipsum' ) is.prefix( 'sum' , 'lipsum' ) is.prefix( 'lip' , [ 'lipsum' ] ) is.prefix( [ 'lip' ] , 'lipsum' )

is.suffix( suffix , string )

Checks whether string ends with suffix .

is.suffix( 'sum' , 'lipsum' ) is.suffix( 'lip' , 'lipsum' ) is.suffix( 'sum' , [ 'lipsum' ] ) is.suffix( [ 'sum' ] , 'lipsum' )

is.boolean( value )

Checks whether given value is a boolean.

is.boolean( 1 ) is.boolean( 0 ) is.boolean( true ) is.boolean( false ) is.boolean( new Boolean ( true ) ) is.boolean( new Boolean ( false ) )

is.object( value )

Checks whether given value is an object.

is.object( null ) is.object( undefined ) is.object( 0 ) is.object( new Number ( 0 ) ) is.object( '' ) is.object( new String ( '' ) ) is.object( true ) is.object( new Boolean ( true ) ) is.object( Symbol () ) is.object( Symbol .for( 'is' ) ) is.object( {} ) is.object( [] ) is.object( function ( ) {} )

is.emptyObject( object )

Checks whether given value is an empty object, i.e, an object without any own, enumerable, string keyed properties.

is.emptyObject( {} ) is.emptyObject( { foo : 'bar' } ) is.emptyObject( Object .create( { foo : 'bar' } ) ) is.emptyObject( Object .defineProperty( {} , 'foo' , { value : 'bar' } ) ) is.emptyObject( { [ Symbol () ] : 0 } )

is.propertyDefined( object , path )

Checks whether path is a direct or inherited property of object .

is.propertyDefined( Object .create( { foo : 'bar' } ) , 'foo' ) is.propertyDefined( { foo : { bar : { baz : 0 } } } , 'foo' ) is.propertyDefined( { foo : { bar : { baz : 0 } } } , 'foo.bar' ) is.propertyDefined( { foo : { bar : { baz : 0 } } } , 'foo.bar.baz' ) is.propertyDefined( { foo : { bar : { baz : 0 } } } , 'foo.qux.baz' ) is.propertyDefined( { foo : { bar : { baz : 0 } } } , 'foo.bar.baz.qux' )

is.conforms( object , schema , [strict=false] )

Checks whether object conforms to schema .

A schema is an object whose properties are functions that takes these parameters(in order):

value:any - The value of current iteration.

- The value of current iteration. key:string - The corresponding key of current iteration.

- The corresponding key of current iteration. context:object - The object in question.

These functions, or validators, are called for each corresponding key in object to check whether object conforms to the schema. An object is said to be conforms to the schema if all validators passed.

In strict mode(where strict=true ), is.conforms also checks whether object and schema has the same set of own, enumerable, string-keyed properties, in addition to check whether all validators passed.

is.conforms( { name : '@pwn/is' , access : 'public' } , { name : is.exist } ) is.conforms( { name : '@pwn/is' , access : 'public' } , { description : is.string } ) is.conforms( { name : '@pwn/is' , access : 'public' } , { name( value , key , context ) { return is.exist( value ) && context.access === 'public' } } ) is.conforms( { name : '@pwn/is' , access : 'public' } , { name( value , key , context ) { return is.string( value ) && value.length >= 3 } } , true )

is.array( value )

Checks whether given value is an array.

is.array( [] ) is.array( '' ) is.array( document .scripts ) is.array( function ( ) {} )

is.arrayLikeObject( value )

Checks whether given value is an array-like object.

An object is qualified as array-like if it has a property named length that is a positive safe integer. As a special case, functions are never qualified as array-like.

is.arrayLikeObject( [] ) is.arrayLikeObject( '' ) is.arrayLikeObject( document .scripts ) is.arrayLikeObject( function ( ) {} )

is.inArray( value , array , [offset=0] , [comparator=is.equal] )

Checks whether given array or array-like object contains certain element.

value : The element to search.

: The element to search. array : The array or array-like object to search from.

: The array or array-like object to search from. offset : The index to search from, inclusive.

: The index to search from, inclusive. comparator: The comparator invoked per element against value .

is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) is.inArray( 4 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ) is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , 1 ) is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , 2 ) is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , -2 ) is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , 3 ) is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , -4 ) is.inArray( [ 2 ] , [ 1 , [ 2 ] , 3 ] ) is.inArray( [ 2 ] , [ 1 , [ 2 ] , 3 ] , 0 , is.deepEqual ) is.inArray( [ 2 ] , [ 1 , [ 2 ] , 3 ] , is.deepEqual ) is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] , ( val , arrMember ) => val === arrMember )

is.sameType( value , other )

Checks whether given values are of the same type.

is.sameType( 0 , 0 ) is.sameType( 0 , '0' ) is.sameType( 0 , new Number ( 0 ) ) is.sameType( 0 , Number .NaN ) is.sameType( [] , {} )

is.primitive( value )

Checks whether given value is a primitive.

is.primitive( null ) is.primitive( undefined ) is.primitive( 0 ) is.primitive( new Number ( 0 ) ) is.primitive( '' ) is.primitive( new String ( '' ) ) is.primitive( true ) is.primitive( new Boolean ( true ) ) is.primitive( Symbol () ) is.primitive( Symbol .for( 'is' ) ) is.primitive( {} ) is.primitive( [] ) is.primitive( function ( ) {} )

Checks whether given value is a Date object.

is.date( new Date () )

is.error( value )

Checks whether given value is an Error object.

is.error( new Error () ) is.error( new TypeError () )

is.function( value )

Checks whether given value is a function.

is . function ( function ( ) {} ) is . function ( ( ) => null ) // true is . function ( new Function( ) ) // true

is.map( value )

Checks whether given value is a Map object.

is.map( new Map () )

is.regexp( value )

Checks whether given value is a RegExp object.

is.regexp( /^/ ) is.regexp( new RegExp () )

is.set( value )

Checks whether given value is a Set object.

is.set( new Set () )

is.symbol( value )

Checks whether given value is a symbol.

is.symbol( Symbol () ) is.symbol( Symbol .for( 'is' ) )

is.equal( value , other )

Checks whether given values are equal, using SameValueZero algorithm.

is.equal( null , undefined ) is.equal( 0 , 0 ) is.equal( 0 , '0' ) is.equal( + 0 , -0 ) is.equal( Number .NaN , Number .NaN ) is.equal( [] , [] )

is.deepEqual( value , other )

Checks whether given values are deeply equal, i.e:

If Type( value ) !== Type( other ) , returns false .

, returns . For primitives, checks whether they are equal using SameValueZero.

For arrays, checks whether they have same set of members, all of which are deeply equal.

Otherwise, checks whether they have same set of own, enumerable, string keyed properties, all of which are deeply equal.

is.deepEqual( null , undefined ) is.deepEqual( 0 , 0 ) is.deepEqual( 0 , '0' ) is.deepEqual( + 0 , -0 ) is.deepEqual( Number .NaN , Number .NaN ) is.deepEqual( [ 1 , { foo : [ 2 , [ 3 , 4 ] ] , bar : { baz : 5 } } ] , [ 1 , { foo : [ 2 , [ 3 , 4 ] ] , bar : { baz : 5 } } ] ) is.deepEqual( Object .create( { foo : 1 } ) , Object .create( { foo : 2 } ) )

Writing new predicates

Predicates are essentially functions that checks whether certain condition met based on passed in arguments. They are packaged in various bundles. Conceptually, a bundle is simply a way of organizing related predicates. Implementation-wise, a bundle is a just a function that takes two parameters:

util:object - The utility object.

- The utility object. is:object - The is export.

The util object defines a method called addPredicate that allows you to define new predicates:

util.addPredicate( name:string , predicate:function ) name - The name of the predicate.

predicate - The predicate function.

Once defined, the predicate will be available on both is and is.not — util.addPredicate wraps the predicate in a delegate function and automatically handles positive/negative cases for you.

Still confused? Take a look at this sample bundle:

module .exports = function bundle ( util , is ) { util.addPredicate( 'positive' , function isPositive ( value ) { return is.number( value ) && value > 0 } ) util.addPredicate( 'negative' , function isNegative ( value ) { return is.number( value ) && value < 0 } ) }

To use a bundle, simple call is.use :

is.use( bundle:function )