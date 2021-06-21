Creating a Web Manifest for Progressive Web App with a variety of options

Install

$ npm install --save /manifest

Usage

const pwaManifest = require ( '@pwa/manifest' ); ( async ( ) => { const manifest = await pwaManifest({ name : 'My PWApp' , short_name : 'My Short PWA Name' , start_url : '/index.html?homescreen=1' , display : 'standalone' , background_color : '#EFEFEF' , theme_color : '#FFEEFF' }) await pwaManifest.write( './' , manifest); })();

or we support decamelizing from camelized properties

( async () => { const manifest = await pwaManifest({ name : 'My PWApp' , shortName : 'My Short PWA Name' , startUrl : '/index.html?homescreen=1' , display : 'standalone' , backgroundColor : '#EFEFEF' , themeColor : '#FFEEFF' }); })();

API

options

Type: object

Web Manifest properties you want to set. The name of options are same as member property of Web Manifest. Icons sizes are followed in lighthouse audits

{ "name" : "My Powerful Progressive Web App" , "short_name" : "PWApp" , "icons" : [{ "src" : "icon-144x144.png" , "sizes" : "144x144" , "type" : "image/png" }, { "src" : "icon-192x192.png" , "sizes" : "192x192" , "type" : "image/png" }, { "src" : "icon-512x512.png" , "sizes" : "512x512" , "type" : "image/png" }], "start_url" : "/index.html?homescreen=1" , "display" : "standalone" , "background_color" : "#FFFFFF" , "theme_color" : "#3F51B5" }

Returns a promise.

Write a manifest file as manifest.json to dest path.

Returns a promise.

Read a manifest file in the name of manifest.json to src path

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon