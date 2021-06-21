openbase logo
@pwa/manifest

by Jimmy Moon
1.1.0 (see all)

Create a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options

Readme

pwa-manifest Build Status

Creating a Web Manifest for Progressive Web App with a variety of options

Install

$ npm install --save @pwa/manifest

Usage

const pwaManifest = require('@pwa/manifest');

(async () => {
    const manifest = await pwaManifest({
        name: 'My PWApp',
        short_name: 'My Short PWA Name',
        start_url: '/index.html?homescreen=1',
        display: 'standalone',
        background_color: '#EFEFEF',
        theme_color: '#FFEEFF'
    })
    // dump new generated manifest file if you want
    await pwaManifest.write('./', manifest);
})();

or we support decamelizing from camelized properties

(async () => {
    const manifest = await pwaManifest({
        name: 'My PWApp',
        shortName: 'My Short PWA Name',
        startUrl: '/index.html?homescreen=1',
        display: 'standalone',
        backgroundColor: '#EFEFEF',
        themeColor: '#FFEEFF'
    });
})();

API

pwaManifest([options])

options

Type: object

Web Manifest properties you want to set. The name of options are same as member property of Web Manifest. Icons sizes are followed in lighthouse audits

{
  "name": "My Powerful Progressive Web App",
  "short_name": "PWApp",
  "icons": [{
    "src": "icon-144x144.png",
    "sizes": "144x144",
    "type": "image/png"
  }, {
    "src": "icon-192x192.png",
    "sizes": "192x192",
    "type": "image/png"
  }, {
    "src": "icon-512x512.png",
    "sizes": "512x512",
    "type": "image/png"
  }],
  "start_url": "/index.html?homescreen=1",
  "display": "standalone",
  "background_color": "#FFFFFF",
  "theme_color": "#3F51B5"
}

pwaManifest.write(dir, manifest)

Returns a promise.

pwaManifest.writeSsync(dir, manifest)

Write a manifest file as manifest.json to dest path.

pwaManifest.read(dir)

Returns a promise.

pwaManifest.readSync(dir)

Read a manifest file in the name of manifest.json to src path

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon

