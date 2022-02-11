Putout

Perfection is finally attained not when there is no longer anything to add, but when there is no longer anything to take away. (c) Antoine de Saint Exupéry

🐊 Putout is a pluggable and configurable code transformer with built-in ESLint and Babel plugins support for js , jsx typescript and flow files. It has a lot of transformations that will keep your codebase in a clean state, transforming any code smell to readable code according to best practices.

Table of contents

🤷‍♂️ In doubt about using 🐊Putout?

Check out couple variants of plugins that does the same: linting debugger statement:

❌ ESLint no-debugger: 43 lines;

lines; ❌ SWCLint no-debugger: 49 lines;

lines; ❌ Rome no-debugger: 28 lines;

lines; ❌RSLint no-debugger: 48 lines

lines ✅ 🐊Putout remove-debugger: 7 lines:

Choose wisely, competitors cannot even fix… 🤫

; module .exports.report = () => 'Unexpected "debugger" statement' ; module .exports.replace = () => ({ debugger : '' , });

🙏 Whom should I thank for this project exist?

If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants. (c) Isaak Newton

ESLint for stable releases and future proof API .

for stable releases and future proof . Babel for amazing API documented in Handbook and responsiveness of a team.

for amazing documented in and responsiveness of a team. Prettier for minimalistic options and uniform codestyle.

for minimalistic options and uniform codestyle. jscodeshift for making codemods simple and popular.

🤷‍♂️ Why does this project exist?

🐊 Putout on the other hand can make more drastic code transformations that directly affect your codebase making it a better place to code 💻.

🚚 Installation

To install 🐊 Putout as a development dependency, run:

npm i putout -D

Make sure that you are running a relatively recent (≥14.8) version of Node.

🎙 Usage

Grown-ups never understand anything by themselves, and it is tiresome for children to be always and forever explaining things to them. (c) Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

🐊 Putout tries to be clear and likes a lot to explain things. So when you write putout --help most likely you will hear gladly purr :

Usage: putout [options] [path] Options: - h, --help display this help and exit - v, --version output version information and exit - f, --format [formatter] use a specific output format, the default is: 'progress-bar' localy and 'dump' on CI - s, --staged add staged files when in git repository - -fix apply fixes of errors to code - -fix-count [count = 10 ] count of fixes rounds - -rulesdir use additional rules from directory - -transform [replacer] apply Replacer, for example 'var __a = __b -> const __a = __b' , read about Replacer https: / /git.io/ JqcMn - -plugins [plugins] a comma-separated list of plugins to use - -enable [rule] enable the rule and save it to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories - -disable [rule] disable the rule and save it to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories - -enable-all enable all found rules and save them to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories - -disable-all disable all found rules (set baseline) and save them to '.putout.json' walking up parent directories - -match [pattern] read .putout.json and convert 'rules' to 'match' according to 'pattern' - -flow enable flow - -fresh generate a fresh cache - -no-config avoid reading '.putout.json' - -no-ci disable the CI detection - -no-cache disable the cache

To find possible transform places in a folder named lib , run:

npx putout lib

To find possible transform places in multiple folders, such as folders named lib and test , run:

npx putout lib test

To apply the transforms, use --fix :

npx putout lib test --fix

Environment variables

🐊 Putout supports the following environment variables:

PUTOUT_CONFIG_FILE - path to 🐊 Putout config file;

- path to 🐊 config file; PUTOUT_FILES - files that should be processed by 🐊 Putout , divided by ",";

Example:

PUTOUT_FILES =lib,test putout --fix

📐 What is Ruler ?

When you need to change .putout.json you can do it not only editing the file, but also with help of Ruler .

Ruler can enable one rule with putout --enable [rule] or disable all rules 🐊 Putout able to find using putout --disable-all .

☝️Remember, Ruler should never be used with --fix , because unclear things makes 🐊 Putout angry and you can find him barking at you:

🐊 `--fix` cannot be used with ruler toggler ( `--enable` , `--disable` )

✂️ How Ruler can be helpful to me?

You may want to convert your CommonJS module into Ecma Script Modules since node v12 supports it without a flag.

🚁 Converting CommonJS to ESM

☝️ I have a package.json

Well, if you have no type field or type=commonjs your package will be converted to CommonJS automatically. To convert to ESM just set type=module .

☝️ I have .cjs or .mjs files

They will be converted automatically to CommonJS and ESM accordingly.

☝️ I want to run only one rule

Let's suppose you have a file called index.js :

const unused = 5 ; module .exports = function ( ) { return promise(); }; async function promise ( a ) { return Promise .reject( Error ( 'x' )); }

You want to convert it to ESM, and everything else keep untouched. You can do this with a Ruler . So you disable all rules that 🐊 Putout can find right now.

putout index.js --disable-all will find next errors:

1:4 error "unused" is defined but never used remove-unused-variables 7:23 error "a" is defined but never used remove-unused-variables 3:0 error Arrow functions should be used convert-to-arrow-function 1:0 error "use strict" directive should be on top of commonjs file strict-mode/add 8:4 error Reject is useless in async functions , use throw instead promises/convert-reject-to-throw 4:11 error Async functions should be called using await promises/add-missing-await 7:0 error Useless async should be avoided promises/remove-useless-async

And create config file .putout.json :

{ "rules" : { "remove-unused-variables" : "off" , "convert-to-arrow-function" : "off" , "strict-mode/add" : "off" , "promises/convert-reject-to-throw" : "off" , "promises/add-missing-await" : "off" , "promises/remove-useless-async" : "off" } }

Then running putout index.js --enable convert-commonjs-to-esm will update config with:

{ "rules": { "remove-unused-variables": "off", "convert-to-arrow-function": "off", "strict-mode/add": "off", "promises/convert-reject-to-throw": "off", "promises/add-missing-await": "off", - "promises/remove-useless-async": "off" + "promises/remove-useless-async": "off", + "convert-commonjs-to-esm": "on" } }

Then putout --fix index.js will do the thing and update index.js with:

const unused = 5 ; export default function ( ) { return promise(); } async function promise ( a ) { return Promise .reject( Error ( 'x' )); }

So in case of src directory, it will look like:

putout src -- disable -all && putout src -- enable convert-commonjs-to-esm && putout src --fix

This command will disable all rules that Putout can find right now and enables a single rule. All Putout rules made for good and highly suggested to be used, they all enabled in all my repositories. You can always disable what you don't need, so give it a try you wan't regret 🐊. Happy coding 🎈!

🏛 Architecture

Putout consists of a couple simple parts, here is a workflow representation:

And here is a CLI scheme:

🌲 The Tree of Syntax

The wise speak of the perennial Ashvattha tree, which has roots above and branches below. The leaves protecting it are the Vedas. One who knows this, truly knows. The tender sprouts of this mighty tree are the senses nourished by the gunas. The branches extend both above and below. The secondary roots going downward represent actions that bind the individual soul to earthly existence. (c) “Bhagavatgita”, chapter 15

On the bottom level of 🐊 Putout layes down Syntax Tree . This is data structure that makes possible to do crazy transformations in a simplest possible way. It used mostly in compilers development.

You can read about it in Babel Plugin Handbook. To understand how things works from the inside take a look at Super Tiny Compiler.

Preoccupied with a single leaf, you won't see the tree. Preoccupied with a single tree, you'll miss the entire forest. When you look at a tree, se it for its leafs, its branches, its trunk and the roots, then and only then will you see the tree. (c) Takuan Soho, "The Unfettered Mind: Writings of the Zen Master to the Sword Master"

Consider next peace of code:

hello = 'world' ;

It looks this way in ESTree JavaScript syntax format:

{ "type" : "AssignmentExpression" , "operator" : "=" , "left" : { "type" : "Identifier" , "name" : "hello" }, "right" : { "type" : "StringLiteral" , "value" : "world" } }

When one is not capable of true intelligence, it is good to consult with someone of good sense. An advisor will fulfill the Way when he makes a decision by selfless and frank intelligence because he is not personally involved. This way of doing things will certainly be seen by others as being strongly rooted. It is, for example, like a large tree with many roots. (c) Yamamoto Tsunetomo "Hagakure"

🐊 Putout based on Babel AST. It has a couple differences from ESTree which are perfectly handled by estree-to-babel especially when 🐊 Putout running as a plugin for ESLint .

🌴 Laws of the Jungle

🐅 engines chilling with engines , and chasing plugins , processors , operators ;

chilling with , and chasing , , ; 🦌 plugins chilling with plugins and operators via require('putout').operator ;

chilling with and via ; 🦒 processors chilling with processors ;

chilling with ; 🐃 operators chilling with operators ;

Engines

Engines is the heart of putout : loader , runner and parser run for every processed file. Processor runs all the processors.

Processors

With help of processors 🐊 Putout can be extended to read any file format and parse JavaScript from there.

Here is a list of built-int processors:

You can disable any of them with:

{ "processors" : [ [ "markdown" , "off" ] ] }

And not bundled processors:

To enable it use:

{ "processors" : [ [ "typescript" , "on" ] ] }

Processors can be tested using @putout/test/processors.

🏗 API

In one’s life. there are levels in the pursuit of study. In the lowest level, a person studies but nothing comes of it, and he feels that both he and others are unskillful. At this point he is worthless. In the middle level he is still useless but is aware of his own insufficiencies and can also see the insufficiencies of others. At a higher level, he has pride concerning his own ability, rejoices in praise from others, and laments the lack of ability in his fellows. This man has worth. At the highest level a man has the look of knowing nothing. (c) Yamamoto Tsunetomo "Hagakure"

In the similar way works 🐊 Putout API : it has no plugins defined, tabula rasa .

First things first, require putout:

const putout = require ( 'putout' );

Let's consider the next source with two variables and one call expression :

const hello = 'world' ; const hi = 'there' ; console .log(hello);

We can declare it as source :

const source = ` const hello = 'world'; const hi = 'there'; console.log(hello); ` ;

Plugins

Putout supports dynamic loading of plugins from node_modules . Let's consider the example of using the remove-unused-variables plugin:

putout(source, { plugins : [ 'remove-unused-variables' , ], }); ({ code : `

const hello = 'world';



console.log(hello);

` , places : [], });

As you see, places is empty, but the code is changed: there is no hi variable.

No fix

From the beginning, 🐊 Putout developed with ability to split the main process into two concepts: find (find places that could be fixed) and fix (apply the fixes to the files). It is therefore easy to find sections that could be fixed. In the following example reduntand variables are found without making changes to the source file:

putout(source, { fix : false , plugins : [ 'remove-unused-variables' , ], }); ({ code : '

' + ` const hello = 'world';

` + ` const hi = 'there';

` + '

' + ' console.log(hello);

' , places : [{ rule : 'remove-unused-variables' , message : '"hi" is defined but never used' , position : { line : 3 , column : 10 }, }], });

🗺 Source map

Source maps are embedded in the generated source using a special comment. These comments may contain the entire source map, using a Data URI, or may reference an external URL or file. (c) Source maps in Node.js

In our case Data URL used. Here is an example of source map:

{ "version" : 3 , "file" : "out.js" , "sourceRoot" : "" , "sources" : [ "foo.js" , "bar.js" ], "names" : [ "src" , "maps" , "are" , "fun" ], "mappings" : "AAgBC,SAAQ,CAAEA" }

To generate source map you need to pass:

✅ sourceFileName ;

; ✅ sourceMapName ;

putout(source, { fix : false , sourceFileName : 'hello.js' , sourceMapName : 'world.js' , plugins : [ 'remove-unused-variables' , ], }); ({ code : '

' + ` const hello = 'world';

` + ` const hi = 'there';

` + '

' + ' console.log(hello);

' + ' //# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;charset=utf-8;base64,eyJ2ZXJ...' , places : [{ rule : 'remove-unused-variables' , message : '"hi" is defined but never used' , position : { line : 3 , column : 10 }, }], });

🏨 Built-in transformations

JavaScript

remove unused variables function show() { - const message = 'hello'; console.log('hello world'); }

remove duplicates from logical expressions -a && b && a +a && b

remove unused for-of variables -for (const {a, b} of c) { +for (const {a} of c) { console.log(a); }

remove unreferenced variables -let a; - a = 1; let b; b = 2; console.log(b);

remove duplicate keys const a = { - x: 'hello', - ...y, x: 'world', ...y, }

remove duplicate case switch (x) { case 5: console.log('hello'); break; - case 5: - console.log('zz'); - break; }

remove unused private fields class Hello { #a = 5; - #b = 3; get() { return this.#a; }; }

remove unused expressions function show(error) { - showError; }

remove useless variables - function hi(a) { - const b = a; }; + function hi(b) { };

remove useless new (why) -new Error('something when wrong'); +Error('something when wrong');

remove useless constructor (why) -const s = String('hello'); +const s = 'hello';

remove useless map -const [str] = lines.map((line) => `hello ${line}`); +const [line] = lines; +const str = `hello ${line}`;

remove useless continue -for (sign = decpt, i = 0; (sign /= 10) != 0; i++) - continue; +for (sign = decpt, i = 0; (sign /= 10) != 0; i++);

remove useless operand -a = a + b; +a += b;

remove useless return -module.exports.traverse = ({push}) => { - return { - ObjectExpression(path) { - } - } -}; +module.exports.traverse = ({push}) => ({ + ObjectExpression(path) { + } +});

remove useless array constructor -const a = Array(1, 2, 3); +const a = [1, 2, 3];

remove useless conditions -if (zone?.tooltipCallback) { - zone.tooltipCallback(e); -} +zone?.tooltipCallback(e);

remove useless type conversion -const a = Boolean(b.includes(c)); +const a = b.includes(c); --if (!!a) ++if (a) console.log('hi');

remove useless functions -const f = (...a) => fn(...a); -array.filter((a) => a); +const f = fn; +array.filter(Boolean);

remove useless typeof - typeof typeof 'hello'; + typeof 'hello';

declare undefined variables const fs = import 'fs/promises'; const {stub} = import 'supertape'; +const {assign} = Object; const readFile = stub(); assign(fs, { readFile, });

remove useless arguments onIfStatement({ push, - generate, - abc, }) function onIfStatement({push}) { }

remove useless template expressions -let y = `${"hello"} + ${"world"}`; +let y = `hello + world`;

remove useless for-of -for (const a of ['hello']) { - console.log(a); -} +console.log('hello');

remove useless array.entries() -for (const [, element] of array.entries()) { -} +for (const element of array) { +}

reuse duplicate init const putout = require('putout'); -const {operator} = require('putout'); +const {operator} = putout;

convert assignment to arrow function -const createRegExp = (a) = RegExp(a, 'g'); +const createRegExp = (a) => RegExp(a, 'g');

convert assignment to comparison -if (a = 5) { +if (a === 5) { }

convert quotes to backticks -const a = 'hello \'world\''; +const a = `hello 'world'`;

convert typeof to is type + const isFn = (a) => typeof a === 'function'; + +if (isFn(fn)) -if (typeof fn === 'function') fn();

convert bitwise to logical -a | !b +a || !b

convert equal to strict equal -if (a == b) { +if (a === b) { }

convert indexOf to includes -if (~array.indexOf(element)) { +if (array.includes(element)) { }

remove useless escape -const t = 'hello \"world\"'; -const s1 = `hello \"world\"`; -const s = `hello \'world\'`; +const t = 'hello "world"'; +const s1 = `hello "world"`; +const s = `hello 'world'`;

remove useless Array.from -for (const x of Array.from(y)) {} +for (const x of y) {}

remove useless spread -for (const x of [...y]) {} +for (const x of y) {}

remove debugger statement - debugger;

remove iife -(function() { - console.log('hello world'); -}()); +console.log('hello world');

remove boolean from assertions -if (a === true) +if (a) alert();

remove boolean from logical expressions -const t = true && false; +const t = false;

remove nested blocks for (const x of Object.keys(a)) { - { - console.log(x); - } + console.log(x); }

remove unreachable code function hi() { return 5; - console.log('hello'); }

split variable declarations -let a, b; +let a; +let b;

split nested destructuring -const {a: {b}} = c; +const {a} = c; +const {b} = a;

simplify assignment -const {a} = {a: 5}; -const [b] = [5]; +const a = 5; +const b = 5;

simplify logical expressions -!(options && !options.bidirectional); +!options || options.bidirectional;

simplify ternary -module.exports = fs.copyFileSync ? fs.copyFileSync : copyFileSync; +module.exports = fs.copyFileSync || copyFileSync;

remove console.log calls -console.log('hello');

remove empty block statements -if (x > 0) { -}

remove empty patterns -const {} = process;

remove strict mode directive from esm -'use strict'; - import * from fs;

Add strict mode directive in commonjs if absent +'use strict'; + const fs = require('fs');

remove constant conditions function hi(a) { - if (2 < 3) { - console.log('hello'); - console.log('world'); - } + console.log('hello'); + console.log('world'); }; function world(a) { - if (false) { - console.log('hello'); - console.log('world'); - } };

convert esm to commonjs (disabled) -import hello from 'world'; +const hello = require('world');

convert commonjs to esm (disabled) -const hello = require('world'); +import hello from 'world';

convert replace to replaceAll (disabled, stage-4) -'hello'.replace(/hello/g, 'world'); +'hello'.replaceAll('hello', 'world');

apply destructuring -const hello = world.hello; -const a = b[0]; +const {hello} = world; +const [a] = b;

apply await import -const {readFile} = import('fs/promises'); +const {readFile} = await import('fs/promises');

apply if condition -if (2 > 3); +if (2 > 3) alert();

apply isArray -x instanceof Array; +Array.isArray(x);

apply Array.at (not bundled) -const latest = (a) => a[a.length - 1]; +const latest = (a) => a.at(-1);

apply numeric separators(proposal-numeric-separator) -const a = 100000000; +const a = 100_000_000;

apply optional chaining (proposal-optional-chaining) -const result = hello && hello.world; +const result = hello?.world;

apply nullish coalescing (proposal-nullish-coalescing, not bundled) -result = typeof result === 'undefined' ? 'hello': result; result = result ?? 'hello';

convert throw statement into expression (proposal-throw-expressions, not bundled) -const fn = (a) => {throw Error(a);} +const fn = (a) => throw Error(a);

merge destructuring properties -const {one} = require('numbers'): -const {two} = require('numbers'); + const { + one, + two +} = require('numbers');

merge duplicate imports -import {m as b} from 'y'; -import {z} from 'y'; -import x from 'y'; +import x, {m as b, z} from 'y';

merge if statements -if (a > b) - if (b < c) - console.log('hi'); +if (a > b && b < c) + console.log('hi');

convert Math.pow to exponentiation operator -Math.pow(2, 4); +2 ** 4;

convert anonymous to arrow function -module.exports = function(a, b) { +module.exports = (a, b) => { }

convert for to for-of -for (let i = 0; i < items.length; i++) { +for (const item of items) { - const item = items[i]; log(item); }

convert forEach to for-of -Object.keys(json).forEach((name) => { +for (const name of Object.keys(json)) { manage(name, json[name]); -}); +}

convert for-in to for-of -for (const name in object) { - if (object.hasOwnProperty(name)) { +for (const name of Object.keys(object)) { console.log(a); - } }

convert map to for-of -names.map((name) => { +for (const name of names) { alert(`hello ${name}`); +} -});

convert array copy to slice -const places = [ - ...items, -]; +const places = items.slice();

extract sequence expressions -module.exports.x = 1, -module.exports.y = 2; +module.exports.x = 1; +module.exports.y = 2;

extract object properties into variable -const {replace} = putout.operator; -const {isIdentifier} = putout.types; +const {operator, types} = putout; +const {replace} = operator; +const {isIdentifier} = types;

convert apply to spread -console.log.apply(console, arguments); +console.log(...arguments);

convert concat to flat -[].concat(...array); +array.flat();

convert arguments to rest -function hello() { - console.log(arguments); +function hello(...args) { + console.log(args); }

convert Object.assign to merge spread function merge(a) { - return Object.assign({}, a, { - hello: 'world' - }); + return { + ...a, + hello: 'world' + }; };

convert comparison to boolean - const a = b === b; + const a = true;

Promises

remove useless await - await await Promise.resolve('hello'); + await Promise.resolve('hello');

remove useless async -const show = async () => { +const show = () => { console.log('hello'); };

add missing await -runCli(); +await runCli(); async function runCli() { }

add await to return promise() statements (because it's faster, produces call stack and more readable) async run () { - return promise(); + return await promise(); }

apply top-level-await (proposal-top-level-await, enabled for ESM) import fs from 'fs'; -(async () => { - const data = await fs.promises.readFile('hello.txt'); -})(); +const data = await fs.promises.readFile('hello.txt');

remove useless Promise.resolve async () => { - return Promise.resolve('x'); + return 'x'; }

convert Promise.reject to throw async () => { - return Promise.reject('x'); + throw 'x'; }

convert fs.promises to fs/promises for node.js -const {readFile} = require('fs').promises; +const {readFile} = require('fs/promises');

convert top-level return into process.exit() (because EcmaScript Modules doesn't support top level return) - return; + process.exit();

remove process.exit call -process.exit();

Tape

replace test.only with test calls -test.only('some test here', (t) => { +test('some test here', (t) => { t.end(); });

replace test.skip with test calls -test.skip('some test here', (t) => { +test('some test here', (t) => { t.end(); });

TypeScript

remove duplicates from union -type x = boolean[] | A | string | A | string[] | boolean[]; +type x = boolean[] | A | string | string[];

convert generic to shorthand (why) interface A { - x: Array<X>; + x: X[]; }

remove useless types from constants -const x: any = 5; +const x = 5;

remove useless mapped types -type SuperType = { - [Key in keyof Type]: Type[Key] -} +type SuperType = Type;

remove useless mapping modifiers type SuperType = { - +readonly[Key in keyof Type]+?: Type[Key]; + readonly[Key in keyof Type]?: Type[Key]; }

remove useless types type oldType = number; -type newType = oldType; -const x: newType = 5; +const x: oldType = 5;

remove duplicate interface keys interface Hello { - 'hello': any; 'hello': string; }

remove unused types type n = number; -type s = string; const x: n = 5;

apply as type assertion (according to best practices) -const boundaryElement = <HTMLElement>e.target; +const boundaryElement1 = e.target as HTMLElement;

apply utility types -type SuperType = { - [Key in keyof Type]?: Type[Key]; -} +type SuperType = Partial<Type>;

🏟 Plugins

The putout repo is comprised of many npm packages. It is a lerna monorepo similar to babel.

Appliers

Splitters

Mergers

Converters

Removers

Simplifiers

Not bundled

Next packages not bundled with putout but can be installed separately.

Groups

🦚 Formatters

putout uses formatters similar to eslint's formatters. You can specify a formatter using the --format or -f flag on the command line. For example, --format codeframe uses the codeframe formatter.

The built-in formatter options are:

dump

stream

json

json-lines

codeframe

progress

progress-bar

frame ( codeframe + progress )

( + ) memory

Custom Formatter

A formatter function executes on every processed file, it should return an output string .

export default function formatter ( {name, source, places, index, count, filesCount, errorsCount} ) { return '' ; }

Here is list of options:

name - name of processed file

- name of processed file source - source code of processed file

- source code of processed file index - current index

- current index count - processing files count

- processing files count filesCount - count of files with errors

- count of files with errors errorsCount count of errors

You can avoid any of this and use only what you nead. To make your formatter usable with putout , add the prefix putout-formatter- to your npm package, and add the tags putout , formatter , putout-formatter .

Eslint Formatters

eslint formatters can be used as well with help of @putout/formatter-eslint this way:

Install:

npm i putout @ putout / formatter - eslint eslint-formatter-pretty -D

Run:

ESLINT_FORMATTER=pretty putout -f eslint lib

🦉 Configuration

To configure 🐊 Putout add section putout to your package.json file or create .putout.json file and override any of default options.

Rules

All rules located in plugins section and built-in rules are enabled by default. You can disable rules using "off", or enable them (in match section) using "on".

{ "rules" : { "remove-unused-variables" : "off" } }

Or pass options using rules section:

{ "rules" : { "remove-unused-variables" : [ "on" , { "exclude" : "const global = __" }] } }

Exclude

With help of exclude you can set type or code pattern to exclude for current rule. Pass an array when you have a couple templates to exclude:

{ "rules" : { "remove-unused-variables" : [ "on" , { "exclude" : [ "VariableDeclaration" ] }] } }

exclude is cross-plugin function supported by core, when develop your plugin, please use other name to keep users ability to customize all plugins in a way they need to.

Match

When you need to match paths to rules you can use match section for this purpose in .putout.json :

{ "match" : { "server" : { "nodejs/remove-process-exit" : "on" } } }

Ignore

When you need to ignore some routes no matter what, you can use ignore section in .putout.json :

{ "ignore" : [ "test/fixture" ] }

Plugins

There are two types of plugin names supported by 🐊 Putout , their names in npm start with a prefix:

@putout/plugin- for official plugins

for official plugins putout-plugin- for user plugins

Example If you need to remove-something create putout plugin with a name putout-plugin-remove-something and add it to .putout.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "remove-something" ] }

Add putout as a peerDependency to your packages.json (>= of version you developing for).

Always add keywords putout , putout-plugin when publish putout plugin to npm so others can easily find it.

🧬 Plugins API

Throughout your life advance daily, becoming more skillful than yesterday more skillful than today. This is never-ending (c) Yamamoto Tsunetomo "Hagakure"

🐊 Putout plugins are the simplest possible way to transform AST and this is for a reason.

And the reason is JavaScript -compatible language 🦎 PutoutScript which adds additional meaning to identifiers used in AST -template.

Let's dive into plugin types that you can use for you next code transformation.

Replacer

The simplest 🐊 Putout plugin type, consits of 2 functions:

report - report error message to putout cli;

- report error message to cli; replace - replace key template into value template;

module .exports.report = () => 'use optional chaining' ; module .exports.replace = () => ({ '__a && __a.__b' : '__a?.__b' , });

This plugin will find and suggest to replace all occurrences of code: object && object.property into object?.property .

Includer

More powerful plugin type, when you need more control over traversing. It should contain next 2 functions:

report - report error message to putout cli;

- report error message to cli; fix - fixes paths using places array received using find function;

and one or more of this:

filter - filter path, should return true , or false (don't use with traverse );

- filter path, should return , or (don't use with ); include - returns array of templates, or node names to include;

- returns array of templates, or node names to include; exclude - returns array of templates, or node names to exclude;

module .exports.report = () => 'use optional chaining' ; module .exports.include = () => [ 'debugger' , ]; module .exports.fix = ( path ) => { path.remove(path); };

More information about supported plugin types you can find at @putout/engine-runner. About the process of plugins loading you can find at @putout/engine-loader.

When you need, you can use @babel/types, template and generate. All of this can be gotten from putout :

const { types, template, generate, } = require ( 'putout' );

Operator

When you need to use replaceWith , replaceWithMultiple , or insertAfter , please use operator instead of path -methods.

const {template, operator} = require ( 'putout' ); const {replaceWith} = operator; const ast = template.ast( ` const str = 'hello'; ` ); module .exports.fix = ( path ) => { path.replaceWith(ast); replaceWith(path, ast); };

This should be done to preserve loc and comments information, which is different in babel and recast . putout will handle this case for you :), just use the methods of operator .

Putout Plugin

When you work on a plugin or codemod please add rule putout into .putout.json :

{ "rules" : { "putout" : "on" } }

@putout/plugin-putout will handle plugin-specific cases for you :).

Example

Let's consider simplest possible plugin for removing debugger statements @putout/plugin-remove-debugger:

module .exports.report = () => 'Unexpected "debugger" statement' ; module .exports.replace = () => ({ debugger : '' , });

Visitor used in traverse function can be code template as well. So when you need to find module.exports = <something> , you can use:

module .exports.traverse = ( {push} ) => ({ 'module.exports = __' (path) { push(path); }, });

Where __ is a placeholder for anything.

☝️Remember: template key should be valid JavaScript, or Type name like in previous example.

You can also use include and/or exclude insead of traverse and filter (more sophisticated example):

module .exports.include = () => [ 'debugger' , ]; module .exports.exclude = () => [ 'console.log' , ]; module .exports.filter = ( path ) => { return true ; };

Template

There is predefined placeholders:

__ - any code;

- any code; "__" - any string literal;

- any string literal; __ - any template string literal;

📼 Testing

That was the simplest module to remove debugger statements in your code. Let's look how to test it using @putout/test:

const removeDebugger = require ( '..' ); const test = require ( '@putout/test' )(__dirname, { 'remove-debugger' : removeDebugger, }); test( 'remove debugger: report' , (t) => { t.reportCode( 'debugger' , 'Unexpected "debugger" statement' ); t.end(); }); test( 'remove debugger: transformCode' , (t) => { t.transformCode( 'debugger' , '' ); t.end(); });

As you see test runner it is little bit extended supertape. To see a more sophisticated example look at @putout/remove-console.

🤷‍♂️ What if I don't want to publish a plugin?

If you don't want to publish a plugin you developed, you can pass it to 🐊 Putout as an object described earler. Here is how it can look like:

putout( 'const a = 5' , { plugins : [ [ 'remove-unused-variables' , require ( '@putout/plugin-remove-unused-variables' )], ], });

Where plugins is an array that contains [name, implementation] tuples .

🗿 Using Babel Plugins with Putout

You can add Babel to the plugins section of .putout.json with babel/ prefix.

You can disable a rule, or use a match in a similar way.

☝️Remember to omit babel-plugin- or @babel/plugin : putout will set it up for you :)

Example Let's add babel-plugin-transform-inline-consecutive-adds to .putout.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "babel/transform-inline-consecutive-adds" ] }

Then create a file and process it with the help of babel plugin .

coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ cat > a.js const t = []; t.push(1); t.push(2); coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ putout a.js -f codeframe /home/coderaiser/a.js:4:0 2 | t.push(1); 3 | t.push(2); > 4 | | ^ transform inline consecutive adds ✖ 1 errors in 1 files fixable with the `--fix` option coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ putout --fix a.js coderaiser@cloudcmd:~$ cat a.js const t = [1, 2];

Using 🐊 Putout as a runner for babel plugins you can not only change file content, but also see what exactly will be changed. You can use your already written babel plugins or reuse work in progress plugins made for babel ,

☝️ Remember 🐊 Putout plugins gave more accurate information about changing places, and works faster (no need to find information about changes in transformed file).

Babel plugins list

Here you can find babel plugins which feets the most main purpose of putout and advised to use:

transform-inline-consecutive-adds -const foo = {}; -foo.a = 42; -foo.b = ["hi"]; -foo.c = bar(); -foo.d = "str"; +const foo = { + a: 42, + b: ["hi"], + c: bar(), + d: "str" +}; -const bar = []; -bar.push(1); -bar.push(2); +const bar = [1, 2];

codemod-object-assign-to-object-spread function merge(a) { - return Object.assign({}, a, { - hello: 'world' - }); + return { + ...a, + hello: 'world' + }; };

codemod-optional-catch-binding try { throw 0; -} catch (err) { +} catch { console.log("it failed, but this code executes"); }

Please send pull requests with babel plugins which can be used as codemods, or simplify, fix, makes code more readable.

🛴 Codemods

putout supports codemodes in the similar to plugins way, just create a directory ~/.putout and put your plugins there. Here is example: convert-tape-to-supertape and this is example of work.

rulesdir

When you have plugins related to your project and you don't want to publish them (because it cannot be reused right now). Use rulesdir :

putout --rulesdir ./rules

This way you can keep rules specific for your project and run them on each lint.

☝️ Remember: if you want to exclude file from loading, add prefix not-rule- and 🐊 Putout will ignore it (in the same way as he does for node_modules ).

🦕 Integration with ESLint

If you see that 🐊 Putout brokes formatting of your code, use eslint plugin eslint-plugin-putout.

Install eslint-plugin-putout with:

npm i eslint eslint-plugin-putout -D

Then create .eslintrc.json :

{ "extends" : [ "plugin:putout/recommended" ], "plugins" : [ "putout" ] }

And use with 🐊 Putout this way:

putout --fix lib

To set custom eslint config file use ESLINT_CONFIG_FILE env variable:

ESLINT_CONFIG_FILE=test.eslintrc.json putout --fix lib

You can even use only ESlint , because putout bundled to eslint-plugin-putout with:

eslint --fix lib

Applies 🐊 Putout transformations for you :).

ESLint API

ESLint begins his work as a formatter when 🐊 Putout done his transformations. That's why it used a lot in different parts of application, for testing purpose and using API in a simplest possible way. You can access it with:

import {eslint} from 'putout/eslint' ;

To use it simply write:

const [source, places] = await eslint({ name : 'hello.js' , code : `const t = 'hi'

` , fix : false , });

Isn't it looks similar to 🐊 Putout way? It definitely is! But... It has a couple differences you should remember:

☝️ 🐊 Putout returns object with code and places properties.

returns object with and properties. ☝️ ESLint has a name property that is used to calculate configuration file.

And you can even override any of ESLint ⚙️ options with help of config property:

const [source, places] = await eslint({ name : 'hello.js' , code : `const t = 'hi'

` , fix : false , config : { extends : [ 'plugin:putout/recommended' , ], }, });

If you want to apply 🐊 Putout transformations using putout/putout ESLint rule, enable putout with the same called flag:

const [source, places] = await eslint({ name : 'hello.js' , code : `const t = 'hi'

` , fix : true , putout : true , config : { extends : [ 'plugin:putout/recommended' , ], }, });

It is disabled by default, because ESLint always runs after 🐊 Putout transformations, so there is no need to traverse tree again.

This API doesn't suppose to came in 🌴 Public Space, anyways it is already used in eslint-plugin-putout to test plugins, so why not :)? Anyways it's signature didn't changed from the beginning.

☄️ Integration with Babel

🐊 Putout can be used as babel plugin. Just create .babelrc.json file with configuration you need.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "putout" , { "rules" : { "remove-unused-variables" : "off" } }] ] }

🐈 Integration with Yarn PnP

Since 🐊 Putout has dynamic nature of loading:

plugins ;

; processors ;

; formatters ;

It was a nice adventure to have support of such a nice feature of Yarn as Plug'n'Play . For this purpose new env variable was added to help to load external extensions: PUTOUT_YARN_PNP .

So if you package eslint-config-hardcore you should run ESLint this way:

PUTOUT_YARN_PNP=eslint-config-hardcore eslint .

⛓ Using Putout as Loader

🐊 Putout can be used as loader this way:

node --no-deprecation --loader putout your-file.js

You can also transform input files using Babel . For example if you need to transform jsx with @babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx you can use .putout.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "babel/transform-react-jsx" ] }

🚪Exit Codes

🐊 Putout can have one of next exit codes:

Code Name Description Example 0 OK no errors found <empty> 1 PLACE found places with errors <violations of rules> 2 STAGE nothing in stage no output 3 NO_FILES no files found 🐊 No files matching the pattern "hello" were found 4 NO_PROCESSORS no processor found 🐊 No processors found for hello.abc 5 NO_FORMATTER no formatter found 🐊 Cannot find module 'putout-formatter-hello' 6 WAS_STOP was stop <empty or violations of rules> 7 INVALID_OPTION invalid option 🐊 Invalid option '--hello'. Perhaps you meant '--help' 8 CANNOT_LOAD_PROCESSOR processor has errors <unhandled exception> 9 UNHANDLED unhandled exception <unhandled exception> 10 RULLER_WITH_FIX ruller used with --fix 🐊 '--fix' cannot be used with ruler toggler ('--enable', '--disable') 11 RULLER_NO_FILES ruller used without files 🐊 'path' is missing for ruler toggler ('--enable-all', '--disable-all') 12 INVALID_CONFIG config has invalid properties 🐊 .putout.json: exclude: must NOT have additional properties 13 CANNOT_LOAD_FORMATTER formatter has errors 🐊 @putout/formatter-dump: Syntax error

Example of providing invalid option:

coderaiser@localcmd:~/putout$ putout --helo 🐊 Invalid option `--helo`. Perhaps you meant `-- help ` coderaiser@localcmd:~/putout$ echo $? 7

API

Exit codes enum can be imported as:

import {OK} from 'putout/exit-codes' ;

🦔 Real-world uses

Do you use putout in your application as well? Please open a Pull Request to include it here. We would love to have it in our list.

📻 Versioning Policy

Putout follows semantic versioning (semver) principles, with version numbers being on the format major.minor.patch:

patch : bug fix , dependency update ( 17.0.0 -> 17.0.1 ).

: , ( ). minor : new features , new rules or fixes ( 17.0.0 -> 17.1.0 ).

: , or ( ). major breaking changes , removing rules ( 17.0.0 -> 18.0.0 ).

🚀 I want contribute

You can contribute by proposing a feature, fixing a bug or a typo in the documentation. If you wish to play with code 🔥, you can 💪! 🐊 Putout rejoice and wag its tail when see new contributions 👾.

🍄 License

MIT