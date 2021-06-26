openbase logo
@pusher/push-notifications-server

by pusher
1.2.4 (see all)

Pusher Beams Node.js Server SDK

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build npm npm

Pusher Beams Node.js Server SDK

Full documentation for this SDK can be found here

Installation

The Beams Node.js server SDK is available on npm here.

You can install this SDK by using npm:

$ npm install @pusher/push-notifications-server --save

Or yarn if you prefer:

$ yarn add @pusher/push-notifications-server

Usage

Configuring the SDK for Your Instance

Use your instance id and secret (you can get these from the dashboard) to create a Beams PushNotifications instance:

const PushNotifications = require('@pusher/push-notifications-server');

let pushNotifications = new PushNotifications({
  instanceId: 'YOUR_INSTANCE_ID_HERE',
  secretKey: 'YOUR_SECRET_KEY_HERE'
});

Publishing a Notification

Once you have created your Beams PushNotifications instance, you can immediately publish a push notification to your devices, using Device Interests:

pushNotifications.publishToInterests(['hello'], {
  apns: {
    aps: {
      alert: 'Hello!'
    }
  },
  fcm: {
    notification: {
      title: 'Hello',
      body: 'Hello, world!'
    }
  }
}).then((publishResponse) => {
  console.log('Just published:', publishResponse.publishId);
}).catch((error) => {
  console.log('Error:', error);
});

