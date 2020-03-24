Chatkit Retirement Announcement

We are sorry to say that as of April 23 2020, we will be fully retiring our Chatkit product. We understand that this will be disappointing to customers who have come to rely on the service, and are very sorry for the disruption that this will cause for them. Our sales and customer support teams are available at this time to handle enquiries and will support existing Chatkit customers as far as they can with transition. All Chatkit billing has now ceased , and customers will pay no more up to or beyond their usage for the remainder of the service. You can read more about our decision to retire Chatkit here: https://blog.pusher.com/narrowing-our-product-focus. If you are interested in learning about how you can build chat with Pusher Channels, check out our tutorials.

The Node.js server SDK for Pusher Chatkit.

Installation

yarn:

$ yarn add @pusher/chatkit-server

npm:

$ npm install @pusher/chatkit-server --save

Getting started

Head over to our documentation.

