We are sorry to say that as of April 23 2020, we will be fully retiring our Chatkit product. We understand that this will be disappointing to customers who have come to rely on the service, and are very sorry for the disruption that this will cause for them. Our sales and customer support teams are available at this time to handle enquiries and will support existing Chatkit customers as far as they can with transition. All Chatkit billing has now ceased , and customers will pay no more up to or beyond their usage for the remainder of the service. You can read more about our decision to retire Chatkit here: https://blog.pusher.com/narrowing-our-product-focus. If you are interested in learning about how you can build chat with Pusher Channels, check out our tutorials.
The JavaScript client for Pusher Chatkit. If you aren't already here, you can find the source on Github.
For more information on the Chatkit service, see here. For full documentation, see here
yarn:
$ yarn add @pusher/chatkit-client
npm:
$ npm install @pusher/chatkit-client
Head over to our documentation.
Lint, build, and run the tests with
yarn lint:build:test
Formatting should largely be delegated to prettier, which can be invoked manually with
yarn format
or you can set your editor up to run prettier on save.
Running
yarn publish-please will walk you through the publishing steps.