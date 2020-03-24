openbase logo
@pusher/chatkit

by pusher
0.7.18 (see all)

JavaScript client SDK for Pusher Chatkit

Popularity

Downloads/wk

219

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Please migrate to the 1.x release at @pusher/chatkit-client at your earliest convenience.

Readme

Chatkit Retirement Announcement

We are sorry to say that as of April 23 2020, we will be fully retiring our Chatkit product. We understand that this will be disappointing to customers who have come to rely on the service, and are very sorry for the disruption that this will cause for them. Our sales and customer support teams are available at this time to handle enquiries and will support existing Chatkit customers as far as they can with transition. All Chatkit billing has now ceased , and customers will pay no more up to or beyond their usage for the remainder of the service. You can read more about our decision to retire Chatkit here: https://blog.pusher.com/narrowing-our-product-focus. If you are interested in learning about how you can build chat with Pusher Channels, check out our tutorials.

Chatkit JS

Read the docs Twitter GitHub license npm version Build Status

The JavaScript client for Pusher Chatkit. If you aren't already here, you can find the source on Github.

For more information on the Chatkit service, see here. For full documentation, see here

Installation

Yarn

yarn:

$ yarn add @pusher/chatkit-client

npm:

$ npm install @pusher/chatkit-client

Getting started

Head over to our documentation.

Development

Testing

Lint, build, and run the tests with

yarn lint:build:test

Formatting should largely be delegated to prettier, which can be invoked manually with

yarn format

or you can set your editor up to run prettier on save.

Publishing

Running yarn publish-please will walk you through the publishing steps.

