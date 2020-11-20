Output an ESM library from your bundle. Adds
export statements to the end of the bundle for the exported members. Ideal for consumption by Javascript environments that support the ESM spec (aka: all major modern browsers).
IMPORTANT: This Plugin is currently only supported with Webpack 4.x.
The purpose of this plugin was to provide a temporary workaround until support for ESM lands in Webpack, which at one point was targeted for v5.0 but unfortunately it did not land. My current understanding is that the Webapck team will continue to make progress in introducing full support for ESM output bundles at the v5.x level, but unclear what version it will actually land on. At this time, I don't have plans to release a version of this Plugin that supports Webpack v5.0, but if someone wants to contribute the necessary changes to make this compatible with v5.x, I will consider it 🙏 .
npm i -D @purtuga/esm-webpack-plugin
In your webpack configuration (
webpack.config.js):
const EsmWebpackPlugin = require("@purtuga/esm-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
mode: "production",
entry: "index.js",
output: {
library: "LIB",
libraryTarget: "var"
},
//...
plugins: [
new EsmWebpackPlugin()
]
}
Notice the use of
output.library and
output.libraryTarget, which indicates a library is being built and the bundle will expose it via a scoped variable named
LIB.
NOTE: the value for
output.libraryshould NOT match the name of an exported library member.
If using this plugin on a CommonJS source project, see the FAQ below for more information.
Options are supported by providing an object to the Plugin constructor. All are optional. Example:
const EsmWebpackPlugin = require("@purtuga/esm-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
//...
plugins: [
new EsmWebpackPlugin({
/*... Plugin Options here ...*/
})
]
}
exclude {Function}: A callback function that will be used to determine if a given file name (a named output file) should be excluded from processing. By default, all files whose file extension does not end with
.js or
.mjs will be excluded (meaning: no ESM
export statements will be added to the output file). Note that callback is applied to the named output chunks that webpack outputs.
Function callback will receive two arguments - the
fileName that is being process and webpack's
chunk object that contains that file name.
new EsmWebpackPlugin({
exclude(fileName, chunk) {
// exclude if not a .js/.mjs/.cjs file
return !/\.[cm]?js/i.test(fileName);
}
})
skipModule {Function}: A callback function that can be used to skip over certain modules whose exports should not be included. Useful for when certain development plugins from webpack are used (like the
devServer). The callback is provided with two arguments - the file name for the given module and the Webpack module class instance.
Example - don't include webpack devServer generated bundles and modules:
new EsmWebpackPlugin({
exclude(fileName) {
// Exclude if:
// a. not a js file
// b. is a devServer.hot file
return !/\.[cm]?js$/i.test(fileName) ||
/\.hot-update\.js$/i.test(fileName);
},
skipModule(fileName, module) {
return /[\\\/]webpack(-dev-server)?[\\\/]/.test(moduleName);
}
})
moduleExternals {boolean}: A boolean that determines whether webpack externals should be imported as ES modules or not. Defaults to
false.
When set to true, the defined webpack
externals will be added to the output ES module as
import's. Example: Given the following code module
import foo from 'foo-mod'
export const doFoo = () => foo();
with a webpack configuration containing the following:
const EsmWebpackPlugin = require("@purtuga/esm-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
//...
externals: {
'foo-mod': '/some/external/location/foo-mod.js'
},
plugins: [
new EsmWebpackPlugin({
/*... Plugin Options here ...*/
})
]
}
would generate an ESM with the following
import:
import * as __WEBPACK_EXTERNAL_MODULE__0__ from '/some/external/location/foo-mod.js';
var LIB =
/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
//...
})();
//...
export {
_LIB$doFoo as doFoo
}
esModuleExternals {boolean}: This option applies only when
moduleExternals options is
true (see above). A boolean that determines whether esm-webpack-plugin will add the
__esModule property to all imported externals. This can be helpful for improving interop between CJS and ESM modules, since webpack treats modules with the
__esModule property differently than modules without them. Defaults to
true.
To add the
__esModule property, esm-webpack-plugin uses a function
cloneWithEsModuleProperty() which creates a new object that proxies to the original module, since ES modules are not extensible.
Given the above Usage example:
index.js
import {horn} from "lib/noises"
export {bark} from "lib/noises"
export function makeHornNoise() {
horn();
}
export default makeHornNoise;
lib/noises.js
export function horn() {
return "honk honk";
}
export function bark() {
return "woof woof";
}
var LIB = (/******/ (function(modules){/* webpack bundle code */}));
export const bark = LIB['bark'];
export const makeHornNoise = LIB['makeHornNoise'];
export default LIB['default'];
In the browser:
<script type="module">
import MyLibrary from "MyLibrary.js";
MyLibrary(); // makeHornNoise
</script>
Or:
<script type="module">
import {bark, makeHornNoise} from "MyLibrary.js"
bark();
makeHornNoise();
</script>
This is, unfortunately, a drawback and limitation of this plugin. This plugin does not change how the code is bundled or structured by webpack and only adds
export statements to the end of file in order to enable its use via ES6
import. Because of that, tree-shaking is not possible - all code is already bundled and stored using webpack's internal structure. The ability to possibly support tree-shaking can only truly be supported when webpack itself introduces support for generating ESM output targets.
My advice is to use the generated ESM modules at runtime when no build/bundling pipeline exists on a project and to
import source directly (if that is coded as ESM) when a pipeline does exists.
exports are not available in the output ESM module
This project was created primarily for use in sources that are developed using ESM. The default behavior, if the plugin is unable to identify explicit
export's is to expose the entire library object (the
LIB variable as seen in the examples above). A workaround that might work is to create an
ESM entry source file whose sole purpose is to expose the desired members and use that as your webpack
entry file. Here is an example:
File
/index.cjs:
exports.libA = require("./lib-a.cjs").libA;
exports.cjsIndex = function cjsIndex() {
console.log("src-cjs/index.cjs loaded!");
}
File
/index.mjs (use this with webpack):
import * as cjs from "./index.cjs";
const { libA, cjsIndex } = cjs;
export default cjs;
export {
libA,
cjsIndex
};
Note that in order for this work, I believe (have not confirmed) that webpack's mode needs to be
javascript/auto which I think is currently the default.
Where
MyLibrary is the same name as the
output.library value in your
webpack.config.js file.
This occurs when your library exports a member that is named the same as the value found in the
output.library value. It is suggested that you use an obscure value for
output.library - one that has low probability of matching an exported member's name.
Console output:
/home/prj/node_modules/@purtuga/esm-webpack-plugin/esm-webpack-plugin.js:45
chunk.entryModule.buildMeta.providedExports.reduce((esm_exports, exportName) => {
^
TypeError: chunk.entryModule.buildMeta.providedExports.reduce is not a function
In order to create an ESM package, webpack must be able to identify your module exports. This error is likey due to the fact that it was not able to do that. You can run your build with
--bail --display-optimization-bailout to see if the following message is output against your entry module:
ModuleConcatenation bailout: Module exports are unknown
The root cause is likely due to exporting modules using the
* syntax where different modules have an export named exactly the same. Example:
index.js
export * from "mod1.js";
export * from "mod1.js"
Where both modules have an export name
foo. To address this issue, try using named exports instead:
export {foo} from "mod1.js";
export {foo as foo2} from "mod2.js"