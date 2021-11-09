openbase logo
@purescript/prelude

by purescript
3.0.0 (see all)

The PureScript Prelude

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

