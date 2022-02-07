VSphere provider

The VSphere resource provider for Pulumi lets you use VSphere resources in your infrastructure programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /vsphere

or yarn :

$ yarn add /vsphere

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi-vsphere

Go

To use from Go, use go get to grab the latest version of the library

$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-vsphere/sdk/v3/

To use from .NET, install using dotnet add package :

$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Vsphere

Configuration

The following configuration points are available:

vsphere:user - (Required) This is the username for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_USER environment variable.

- (Required) This is the username for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:password - (Required) This is the password for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_PASSWORD environment variable.

- (Required) This is the password for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:vsphereServer - (Required) This is the vCenter server name for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_SERVER environment variable.

- (Required) This is the vCenter server name for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:allowUnverifiedSsl - (Optional) Boolean that can be set to true to disable SSL certificate verification. This should be used with care as it could allow an attacker to intercept your auth token. If omitted, default value is false . Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_ALLOW_UNVERIFIED_SSL environment variable.

- (Optional) Boolean that can be set to true to disable SSL certificate verification. This should be used with care as it could allow an attacker to intercept your auth token. If omitted, default value is . Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:vimKeepAlive - (Optional) Keep alive interval in minutes for the VIM session. Standard session timeout in vSphere is 30 minutes. This defaults to 10 minutes to ensure that operations that take a longer than 30 minutes without API interaction do not result in a session timeout. Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_VIM_KEEP_ALIVE environment variable.

- (Optional) Keep alive interval in minutes for the VIM session. Standard session timeout in vSphere is 30 minutes. This defaults to minutes to ensure that operations that take a longer than 30 minutes without API interaction do not result in a session timeout. Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:persistSession - (Optional) Persist the SOAP and REST client sessions to disk. Default: false. Can also be specified by the VSPHERE_PERSIST_SESSION environment variable.

- (Optional) Persist the SOAP and REST client sessions to disk. Default: false. Can also be specified by the environment variable. vsphere:vimSessionPath - (Optional) The direcotry to save the VIM SOAP API session to. Default: ${HOME}/.govmomi/sessions . Can also be specified by the VSPHERE_VIM_SESSION_PATH environment variable.

- (Optional) The direcotry to save the VIM SOAP API session to. Default: . Can also be specified by the environment variable. vsphere:restSessionPath - (Optional) The directory to save the REST API session (used for tags) to. Default: ${HOME}/.govmomi/rest_sessions . Can also be specified by the VSPHERE_REST_SESSION_PATH environment variable.

- (Optional) The directory to save the REST API session (used for tags) to. Default: . Can also be specified by the environment variable. vsphere:clientDebug - (Optional) When true , the provider logs SOAP calls made to the vSphere API to disk. The log files are logged to ${HOME}/.govmomi . Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_CLIENT_DEBUG environment variable.

- (Optional) When , the provider logs SOAP calls made to the vSphere API to disk. The log files are logged to . Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:clientDebugPath - (Optional) Override the default log path. Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_CLIENT_DEBUG_PATH environment variable.

- (Optional) Override the default log path. Can also be specified with the environment variable. vsphere:clientDebugPathRun - (Optional) A specific subdirectory in client_debug_path to use for debugging calls for this particular provider configuration. All data in this directory is removed at the start of the provider run. Can also be specified with the VSPHERE_CLIENT_DEBUG_PATH_RUN environment variable.

Reference

For further information, please visit the vSphere provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.