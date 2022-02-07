The VSphere resource provider for Pulumi lets you use VSphere resources in your infrastructure programs. To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
This package is available in many languages in the standard packaging formats.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/vsphere
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/vsphere
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi-vsphere
To use from Go, use
go get to grab the latest version of the library
$ go get github.com/pulumi/pulumi-vsphere/sdk/v3/
To use from .NET, install using
dotnet add package:
$ dotnet add package Pulumi.Vsphere
The following configuration points are available:
vsphere:user - (Required) This is the username for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the
VSPHERE_USER
environment variable.
vsphere:password - (Required) This is the password for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified with the
VSPHERE_PASSWORD environment variable.
vsphere:vsphereServer - (Required) This is the vCenter server name for vSphere API operations. Can also be specified
with the
VSPHERE_SERVER environment variable.
vsphere:allowUnverifiedSsl - (Optional) Boolean that can be set to true to disable SSL certificate verification.
This should be used with care as it could allow an attacker to intercept your auth token. If omitted, default value is
false. Can also be specified with the
VSPHERE_ALLOW_UNVERIFIED_SSL environment variable.
vsphere:vimKeepAlive - (Optional) Keep alive interval in minutes for the VIM session. Standard session timeout in
vSphere is 30 minutes. This defaults to
10 minutes to ensure that operations that take a longer than 30 minutes
without API interaction do not result in a session timeout. Can also be specified with the
VSPHERE_VIM_KEEP_ALIVE
environment variable.
vsphere:persistSession - (Optional) Persist the SOAP and REST client sessions to disk. Default: false. Can also be
specified by the
VSPHERE_PERSIST_SESSION environment variable.
vsphere:vimSessionPath - (Optional) The direcotry to save the VIM SOAP API session to. Default:
${HOME}/.govmomi/sessions.
Can also be specified by the
VSPHERE_VIM_SESSION_PATH environment variable.
vsphere:restSessionPath - (Optional) The directory to save the REST API session (used for tags) to. Default:
${HOME}/.govmomi/rest_sessions.
Can also be specified by the
VSPHERE_REST_SESSION_PATH environment variable.
vsphere:clientDebug - (Optional) When
true, the provider logs SOAP calls made to the vSphere API to disk. The log
files are logged to
${HOME}/.govmomi. Can also be specified with the
VSPHERE_CLIENT_DEBUG environment variable.
vsphere:clientDebugPath - (Optional) Override the default log path. Can also be specified with the
VSPHERE_CLIENT_DEBUG_PATH environment variable.
vsphere:clientDebugPathRun - (Optional) A specific subdirectory in
client_debug_path to use for debugging calls for
this particular provider configuration. All data in this directory is removed at the start of the provider run. Can also
be specified with the
VSPHERE_CLIENT_DEBUG_PATH_RUN environment variable.
For further information, please visit the vSphere provider docs or for detailed reference documentation, please visit the API docs.