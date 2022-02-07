The Terraform resource provider for Pulumi lets you consume the outputs
contained in Terraform state files from your Pulumi programs. The package
provides a
RemoteStateReference resource which acts like a native Pulumi
StackReference.
To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.
To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either
npm:
$ npm install @pulumi/terraform
or
yarn:
$ yarn add @pulumi/terraform
To use from Python, install using
pip:
$ pip install pulumi-terraform
The
@pulumi/terraform package provides a resource named
RemoteStateReference
which is used to read outputs from a Terraform state file stored in one of the
supported Terraform remote state backends.
The following program will read a Terraform state file stored in S3:
import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform";
const remoteState = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference("s3state", {
backendType: "s3",
bucket: "pulumi-terraform-state-test",
key: "test/terraform.tfstate",
region: "us-west-2"
});
// Use the getOutput function on the resource to access root outputs
const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput("vpc_id");
The following program will read a Terraform state file stored locally in the filesystem:
import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform";
const remotestate = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference("localstate", {
backendType: "local",
path: path.join(__dirname, "terraform.tfstate"),
});
// Use the getOutput function on the resource to access root outputs
const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput("vpc_id");
For state stored in Terraform Enterprise, the authentication token must be set via the Pulumi configuration system - for example, using:
pulumi config set --secret terraformEnterpriseToken <value>
The following program will read a Terraform state file stored in Terraform
Enterprise, using the value of
terraformEnterpriseToken from above:
import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform";
const config = new pulumi.Config();
const ref = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference("remote", {
backendType: "remote",
organization: "pulumi",
token: config.requireSecret("terraformEnterpriseToken"),
workspaces: {
name: "test-state-file"
}
});
// Use the getOutput function on the resource to access root outputs
const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput("vpc_id");