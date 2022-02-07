Pulumi Terraform Provider

The Terraform resource provider for Pulumi lets you consume the outputs contained in Terraform state files from your Pulumi programs. The package provides a RemoteStateReference resource which acts like a native Pulumi StackReference .

To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm :

$ npm install /terraform

or yarn :

$ yarn add /terraform

Python

To use from Python, install using pip :

pip install pulumi-terraform

Concepts

The @pulumi/terraform package provides a resource named RemoteStateReference which is used to read outputs from a Terraform state file stored in one of the supported Terraform remote state backends.

Examples

S3

The following program will read a Terraform state file stored in S3:

import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform" ; const remoteState = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference( "s3state" , { backendType: "s3" , bucket: "pulumi-terraform-state-test" , key: "test/terraform.tfstate" , region: "us-west-2" }); const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput( "vpc_id" );

Local file

The following program will read a Terraform state file stored locally in the filesystem:

import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform" ; const remotestate = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference( "localstate" , { backendType: "local" , path: path.join(__dirname, "terraform.tfstate" ), }); const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput( "vpc_id" );

Terraform Enterprise

For state stored in Terraform Enterprise, the authentication token must be set via the Pulumi configuration system - for example, using:

pulumi config set

The following program will read a Terraform state file stored in Terraform Enterprise, using the value of terraformEnterpriseToken from above: