@pulumi/terraform

by pulumi
5.5.0 (see all)

A resource package that allows Pulumi programs to use Terraform state

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

899

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Pulumi Terraform Provider

The Terraform resource provider for Pulumi lets you consume the outputs contained in Terraform state files from your Pulumi programs. The package provides a RemoteStateReference resource which acts like a native Pulumi StackReference.

To use this package, please install the Pulumi CLI first.

Installing

Node.js (JavaScript/TypeScript)

To use from JavaScript or TypeScript in Node.js, install using either npm:

$ npm install @pulumi/terraform

or yarn:

$ yarn add @pulumi/terraform

Python

To use from Python, install using pip:

$ pip install pulumi-terraform

Concepts

The @pulumi/terraform package provides a resource named RemoteStateReference which is used to read outputs from a Terraform state file stored in one of the supported Terraform remote state backends.

Examples

S3

The following program will read a Terraform state file stored in S3:

import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform";

const remoteState = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference("s3state", {
    backendType: "s3",
    bucket: "pulumi-terraform-state-test",
    key: "test/terraform.tfstate",
    region: "us-west-2"
});

// Use the getOutput function on the resource to access root outputs
const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput("vpc_id");

Local file

The following program will read a Terraform state file stored locally in the filesystem:

import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform";

const remotestate = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference("localstate", {
   backendType: "local",
   path: path.join(__dirname, "terraform.tfstate"),
});

// Use the getOutput function on the resource to access root outputs
const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput("vpc_id");

Terraform Enterprise

For state stored in Terraform Enterprise, the authentication token must be set via the Pulumi configuration system - for example, using:

pulumi config set --secret terraformEnterpriseToken <value>

The following program will read a Terraform state file stored in Terraform Enterprise, using the value of terraformEnterpriseToken from above:

import * as pulumi from "@pulumi/pulumi";
import * as tf from "@pulumi/terraform";

const config = new pulumi.Config();

const ref = new tf.state.RemoteStateReference("remote", {
    backendType: "remote",
    organization: "pulumi",
    token: config.requireSecret("terraformEnterpriseToken"),
    workspaces: {
        name: "test-state-file"
    }
});

// Use the getOutput function on the resource to access root outputs
const vpcId= remoteState.getOutput("vpc_id");

No reviews found
